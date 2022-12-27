ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shutting the door on 2022: Our Top 10 Homes of the Week

By Eileen Woods
 3 days ago

From Falmouth to Lake Winnipesaukee, properties that captured our attention and admiration this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XZDXQ_0jvyZNvl00
The kitchen walls are lined with Hand-painted Tabarka tiles from Italy. Luxury Vision Real Estate Media

Sales and listings were down in 2022, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t homes on the market that stood out for their good looks, sense of style, and amenities.

Here are our Top 10 Homes of the Week for 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Go1on_0jvyZNvl00
The home sits on 0.38 of an acre. – Luxury Vision Real Estate Media
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LZixu_0jvyZNvl00
The living room comes with a gas fireplace. – Luxury Vision Real Estate Media

$1,100,000

Style Greek Revival

Year built 2017

Square feet 2,680

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2 full, 2 half

Status Sold for $1,150,000 (Multiple Listing Service)

***

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13VTIY_0jvyZNvl00
The home, built in 2022, is 3,294 square feet on 0.44 of an acre. – Nauset Media for Sotheby’s International Realty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HxIUK_0jvyZNvl00
The garage/hangar is deep and nearly 1,700 square feet. – Nauset Media for Sotheby’s International Realty

$1,545,000

Style Contemporary Colonial farmhouse

Year built 2022

Square feet 3,294

Bedrooms 4

Baths 3 full, 1 half

Status Sold for $1,400,000 (MLS)

***

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QvAnL_0jvyZNvl00
The home sits on a quarter acre. – Peter Barrows Photography
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CO2vm_0jvyZNvl00
The primary bedroom comes with a private deck that has a view of the harbor. – Peter Barrows Photography

$3,995,000

Style Contemporary

Year built 1978

Square feet 2,417

Bedrooms 3

Baths 3 full

Status For sale at same price

***

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xkeay_0jvyZNvl00
The building has eight units. – Matt Collamer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0el6RX_0jvyZNvl00
The dining area is part of an open layout shared with the kitchen and living areas. – Matt Collamer

$1,600,000

Style Condo

Year built 2014

Square feet 2,590

Bedrooms 3

Baths 2 full, 2 half

Status Sold for $1,675,000 (MLS)

***

46 and 47 Little Bear Island, Tuftonboro, N.H.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J6mFg_0jvyZNvl00
The compound consists of five buildings: the main house, the cottage, the bathhouse, the boathouse, and a shed. – Allan Wolf Photography
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HoPC1_0jvyZNvl00
Exposed beams and a wood ceiling are in keeping with the home’s Lakes Region vibe. – Allan Wolf Photography

$1,699,000

Buildings Main house, cottage, bathhouse

Year built 1910

Square feet 2,056

Bedrooms 4

Baths 2 full

Status Off the market (Realtor.com)

***

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0grmh2_0jvyZNvl00
Twelve muntin-less windows embrace the unit’s treetop view. – Jey Castillo/Insight Realty Group
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d6fiZ_0jvyZNvl00
The kitchen offers a modern mix of dark lower and light-colored upper cabinets and tile with a vertical presentation. – Jey Castillo/Insight Realty Group

$950,000

Style Contemporary

Year built 2022

Square feet 1,342

Bedrooms 2

Bathrooms 2 full

Status On market at same price point (MLS)

***

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e119G_0jvyZNvl00
The home, which dates to 1993, sits on 1.88 acres. – Luxe Life Productions
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0On35P_0jvyZNvl00
The door to the warehouse is bank vault grade. – Luxe Life Productions

$850,000

Style Cape

Year built 1993

Square feet 2,400

Bedrooms 4

Baths 3

Status Sold for $840,000 (MLS)

***

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zqt1t_0jvyZNvl00
The original part of the home dates to 1790. – Robert Moreno Photography
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ASJ3a_0jvyZNvl00
The owner’s suite steps up the drama with a vaulted ceiling and exposed beams. – Robert Moreno Photography

$1,050,000

Style Colonial Farmhouse

Year built 1790

Square feet 2,214

Bedrooms 3

Baths 2 full, 1 half

Status Sold for $1,025,000 (MLS)

***

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TJPaP_0jvyZNvl00
The home sits on more than an acre. – A Louis Jean Media
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19dz6b_0jvyZNvl00
This round barn has been converted into a second workshop. – A Louis Jean Media

$1,199,000

Style Ranch/farmhouse

Year built 1954

Square feet 3,091

Bedrooms 4

Baths 3 full

Status Sold for $1,300,000 (MLS)

***

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2411xL_0jvyZNvl00
The home sits on a 0.17- acre lot with direct access to a rocky beach. – Anfuso Imaging
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uvCgK_0jvyZNvl00

$1,699,000

Style Colonial

Year built 2008

Square feet 3,008

Bedrooms 4

Baths 3

Status Sold for $1,775,000 (Zillow.com)

Comments / 0

