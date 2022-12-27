Shutting the door on 2022: Our Top 10 Homes of the Week
From Falmouth to Lake Winnipesaukee, properties that captured our attention and admiration this year.
Sales and listings were down in 2022, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t homes on the market that stood out for their good looks, sense of style, and amenities.
Here are our Top 10 Homes of the Week for 2022:
$1,100,000
Style Greek Revival
Year built 2017
Square feet 2,680
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms 2 full, 2 half
Status Sold for $1,150,000 (Multiple Listing Service)
***
$1,545,000
Style Contemporary Colonial farmhouse
Year built 2022
Square feet 3,294
Bedrooms 4
Baths 3 full, 1 half
Status Sold for $1,400,000 (MLS)
***
$3,995,000
Style Contemporary
Year built 1978
Square feet 2,417
Bedrooms 3
Baths 3 full
Status For sale at same price
***
$1,600,000
Style Condo
Year built 2014
Square feet 2,590
Bedrooms 3
Baths 2 full, 2 half
Status Sold for $1,675,000 (MLS)
***
46 and 47 Little Bear Island, Tuftonboro, N.H.
$1,699,000
Buildings Main house, cottage, bathhouse
Year built 1910
Square feet 2,056
Bedrooms 4
Baths 2 full
Status Off the market (Realtor.com)
***
$950,000
Style Contemporary
Year built 2022
Square feet 1,342
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms 2 full
Status On market at same price point (MLS)
***
$850,000
Style Cape
Year built 1993
Square feet 2,400
Bedrooms 4
Baths 3
Status Sold for $840,000 (MLS)
***
$1,050,000
Style Colonial Farmhouse
Year built 1790
Square feet 2,214
Bedrooms 3
Baths 2 full, 1 half
Status Sold for $1,025,000 (MLS)
***
$1,199,000
Style Ranch/farmhouse
Year built 1954
Square feet 3,091
Bedrooms 4
Baths 3 full
Status Sold for $1,300,000 (MLS)
***
$1,699,000
Style Colonial
Year built 2008
Square feet 3,008
Bedrooms 4
Baths 3
Status Sold for $1,775,000 (Zillow.com)
