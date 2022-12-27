ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

Jonesborough water customers can get free water Wednesday 9 to noon

By Jeff Keeling
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AnIRY_0jvyYnnA00

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Free water distribution points remain available as crews from the Jonesborough Water Department continue working around the clock to try and restore service to about 10,000 customers without it.

10,000 water customers dry in Jonesborough

Water is being distributed at Grandview and Lamar schools from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday night and again from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, according to a news release. Grandview is at 2891 Highway 11-E in Telford, Lamar at 3261 Highway 81 South in Jonesborough.

Additionally, farmers will have access for the second straight day to a water source that will allow them to fill large tanks for livestock. That will be available from 2-4 p.m. at the Telford Diner.

Crews have repaired 19 leaks so far, most of them along small lateral lines. A large leak is suspected to be the main culprit behind a dramatic drop in water level at the town’s main tank atop Persimmon Ridge. That level must reach at least 20 feet before service can begin to be restored.

Imposters posing as Jonesborough water crews amid ongoing emergency

Town leaders are requesting that those who still have service (about 3,000 customers) conserve water for the duration of the outage.

The water tank reached a low of 6 feet but has gotten back to 13 feet, and as of late Tuesday afternoon, levels were continuing to rise.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

WJHL

WJHL

