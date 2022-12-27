Read full article on original website
Watch: Jessika Carr Hits Sami Zayn With A Stunner At WWE Live Event
WWE referee Jessika Carr had no time for Sami Zayn’s antics during a recent WWE live event. In a video shared online, Zayn can be seen berating the official, who levels the Honorary Uce with a stunner. A delighted Kevin Owens then emerged to hit a stunner of his...
Mick Foley On The Hunt For Chyna Memorabilia For Documentary
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is on the hunt for merchandise and memorabilia about the Ninth Wonder of the World Chyna. Chyna, a two-time Intercontinental Champion, and one-time Women’s Champion, left WWE in 2001 and died aged 46 in 2016. Speaking on his Foley is Pod podcast, the...
Beth Phoenix Discusses Whether She Will Wrestle Again
It’s almost been a year since Beth Phoenix returned to in-ring action to be part of a feud with Edge against The Miz and Maryse on WWE television that resulted in a mixed tag team match at the Royal Rumble. The WWE Hall of Famer was also part of...
AAA’s Original Plans For Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo Revealed
Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo were stripped of the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships prior to their scheduled Triple Threat title defense against Lady Shani & Octagon Jr. and Komander & Sexy Star II at Wednesday night’s AAA Noche De Campeones event. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that...
Tyson Fury Unwilling To Look Vulnerable Or Put Talents Over In WWE
It was previously reported here on eWrestlingNews.com that WWE has been wanting to book Tyson Fury for a cameo at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event followed by a match at WrestleMania 39 with visa issues standing in the way of their plans. However, it appears that there’s one...
WWE SmackDown Results December 30, 2022
Welcome to the ewrestlingnews.com live coverage of WWE Friday Night SmackDown coming at you from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Be sure to refresh the page throughout the program for live results. Join our community below in the comments section to interact with viewers in real-time. We open to...
Jim Ross Not On AEW Rampage This Week
AEW broadcaster Jim Ross will not be featured on tonight’s taped episode of Rampage. According to a report from Dave Meltzer, “Tony Khan gave Ross the week off so he could attend the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando.”. The game saw Florida State defeat Ross’ beloved University of Oklahoma...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (12/30/22)
WWE invades the 1STBANK Arena in Broomfield, CO for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – John Cena & Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn. – SmackDown Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey...
WWE SmackDown News – Gunther Accidentally Busted Open, Notes On Other Injuries
On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Gunther got busted open during a segment with Ricochet. Ricochet rushed to the ring with a chair to save Braun Strowman from Imperium. The Monster Among Men challenged Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, which caused Imperium to unleash an assault on the big man. As Ricochet swung, Gunther was caught by the tip of the chair.
AEW All-Atlantic Title Match Confirmed For AEW Battle Of The Belts V
Orange Cassidy is set to defend his AEW All-Atlantic Championship at AEW Battle of the Belts V, which takes place on January 6th immediately following Rampage. Cassidy will defend his championship against Kip Sabian at the show. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com....
Miranda Gordy Looks Ahead To 2023, More
Second-generation independent wrestler Miranda Gordy was a recent guest on the Family Business podcast where she discussed a variety of topics related to her career. Gordy, the daughter of the late Terry “Bam Bam” Gordy, detailed her goals for 2023. You can check out some highlights from the...
Joe Hendry Details ‘Mandela Effect’ He Had After Digital Media Title Win
Impact Wrestling star Joe Hendry was recently interviewed by Darren Paltrowitz for the Paltrocast, where he discussed several professional wrestling topics. Hendry discussed reflecting after winning the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship, and how he gets a family vibe from the Impact locker room. You can check out some highlights...
Warner Bros. Discovery Officials To Attend AEW Dynamite On January 11
The second episode of AEW Dynamite in 2023 will emanate from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA on January 11. The WON reports that several Warner Bros. Discovery officials are expected to attend the show. Some “key” executives from the broadcast company reside in Los Angeles, and it is safe to assume that most of them will be in attendance for the taping.
Kris Statlander Reacts To The Tension Between The Best Friends, Young Bucks Note
The Best Friends will be facing off against each other on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, as Orange Cassidy will defend his AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Trent Beretta. Kris Statlander took to Twitter to react to the tension happening in the group lately, writing:. “My knees fell apart...
News On Ticket Sales For Several Upcoming AEW Events
You can check out some updated ticket sale numbers for several upcoming AEW events below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Seattle, WA has 8,097 tickets out. AEW Rampage and Battle of the Belts V in Portland, OR on January 6th has...
AJ Styles Confirms He Suffered A Broken Ankle
AJ Styles has issued a statement on his injury status. The former WWE Champion teamed with Karl Anderson and Mia Yim to face off against Finn Balor, Damian Priest, & Rhea Ripley at Thursday’s house show in Hershey, PA. The match ended shortly after Styles suffered an ankle injury,...
Dax Harwood Offers His Thoughts On Dave Meltzer, Star Ratings
AEW wrestler Dax Harwood recently announced his new podcast, “FTR with Dax Harwood,” during the final episode of the Gentleman Villain podcast and discussed a variety of topics. Harwood offered his thoughts on longtime professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, his star ratings, and if he respects him. You...
Rocky Romero Comments On Karl Anderson Working In NJPW & WWE
During the latest edition of “The Sessions with Renee Paquette” podcast, NJPW talent Rocky Romero opened up on Karl Anderson working for New Japan Pro Wrestling while being under contract with WWE, the issues with the double bookings, and more. You can check out some highlights from the...
Kevin Owens Comments On Trying To Use Logic In His WWE Storylines
Speaking to Bleacher Report’s Graham GSM Matthews for WrestleRant Radio, WWE Superstar Kevin Owens commented on a variety of topics, including trying to use logic for his character and storylines in WWE and the changes that come with WWE’s new creative regime. You can check out some highlights...
Sting Won’t Wrestle Singles Matches Anymore, Talks Final Match
AEW wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer Sting recently sat down with The Ringer to discuss several professional wrestling related topics. While the Stinger nearly ended his career back in 2015, he wound up coming back for more. But how much longer does he have left? Sting says he’s not interested in working singles matches at this point in his career, and he has a plan in mind for his last match.
