ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgerton, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wclo.com

Caritas reflects on successful holiday season

Even though more people are visiting and inflation continues to increase costs, Caritas of Beloit is looking back on a successful holiday season. Director Max Dodson says they held a toy drive this month, and over 200 kids were able to come into Caritas and select a toy while also getting to visit with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
BELOIT, WI
wclo.com

Victim who died after falling through ice on Rock River identified

A woman who died last week after falling into the Rock River north of Beloit is identified. According to the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office, 54 year old Billie Lin of Chicago died from drowning. Lin’s body was recovered from the river on Friday Dec. 23 near the 6500 block of South Edgewater Drive. Rock County Sheriff’s officials said rescuers were called to the scene around 11:45 a.m. after Lin fell through the ice and could no longer be seen. Her body was recovered around 5:30 p.m. The incident remains under investigation.
BELOIT, WI
wclo.com

Janesville man arrested for 5th offense OWI

A 44-year-year-old Janesville man is under arrest on suspicion of fifth offense operating while intoxicated after being found passed out behind the wheel at a gas pump. Janesville Police say officers were dispatched to the report of a possible intoxicated driver at a business on the 100 block of Center Avenue just after 11:00 Thursday morning.
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Walworth County suspect accused of firing at deputies

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office arrests a man accused of threatening people at a house party with a gun and then firing at officers. According to a news release, deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 7100 block of Hamms Road in the Town of Spring Prairie just after 2:00 Thursday morning after several 911 callers reported a male had threatened people with a gun.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
wclo.com

Marklein not seeking re-election

There will be at least one new face on the Janesville City Council come spring. Former Council President Doug Marklein has filed a declaration of non-candidacy. After first being elected in 2013, Marklein will have served 10 years on the city council when his term expires in April. The other...
JANESVILLE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy