EverydayHealth.com
FDA Approves Briumvi to Treat Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis
On December 28, 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Briumvi (ublituximab), a disease-modifying therapy (DMT) to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting MS, and active secondary-progressive MS. An estimated one million people in the United States live with MS,...
verywellmind.com
What Is Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS)?
Restless legs syndrome (RLS), also called Willis-Ekbom Disease, is a neurological disorder that affects how messages are sent from the brain to the legs. It causes an uncontrollable urge to move the legs, usually accompanied by feelings of discomfort. People with RLS often find it difficult to sleep and as...
COVID-19 booster shots create long-lasting antibody response
While getting a COVID-19 vaccine provides antibodies against the coronavirus, getting a booster shot creates a longer-lasting antibody response, according to new research.
scitechdaily.com
Drug Discovery: Existing Medicines May Treat a Common Kidney Disease
New research findings reveal that a serious condition that can cause the kidneys to suddenly stop working could be treated with existing medicines. Scientists found that medicines usually used to treat angina and high blood pressure prevented much of the long-term damage to the kidney and cardiovascular system caused by acute kidney injury (AKI). The study, which was conducted in mice, was published on December 14, in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
Healthline
Type 2 Diabetes: Metformin May Help Reduce the Need for Joint Replacement Surgery
Researchers are reporting that the type 2 diabetes drug metformin can help reduce the need for knee or hip joint replacement in people with the condition. The researchers said there are several possible reasons for metformin reducing the risk for joint replacement surgery, including a reduction in inflammation and better-regulated metabolism.
HealthCentral.com
Can Heart Failure Be Reversed?
In some cases, with early treatment and diagnosis, the heart can regain normal function. Here’s what you need to know. If you’ve been diagnosed with heart failure, you might worry about what the future holds. After all, this chronic condition usually gets worse over time. However, there’s hope: The condition is treatable, and for some people, heart failure can be reversed.
Kala Pharmaceuticals shares soar after FDA approves trial for drug to treat PCED
Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals surged Wednesday after the small biotechnology company announced a drug candidate for a rare eye disease. The Food and Drug Administration has accepted Kala's investigational drug application for KPI-012, a potential treatment for persistent corneal epithelial defect, or PCED, the Arlington, Massachusetts-based company announced on Tuesday.
Healthline
What Is Glioblastoma and What Is the Survival Rate?
Glioblastoma is an aggressive brain tumor, also known as glioblastoma multiforme. It is life threatening and has a median survival time of only 15 months. However, it is also rare. Glioblastoma is one of a group of brain tumors called astrocytomas. These tumors start in astrocytes — star-shaped cells that...
ajmc.com
Parkinson Medication May Improve Blood Pressure in Teens With T1D
Due to the study’s small sample, further research is needed to understand the role of bromocriptine in reducing blood pressure and artery stiffness in youth with type 1 diabetes (T1D). Bromocriptine, a medication typically used to treat Parkinson disease and type 2 diabetes, was linked to lower blood pressure...
Resmetirom Improved Liver Fat and Fibrosis in Late-Stage NASH Trial
Madrigal’s experimental drug resmetirom reduced liver fat accumulation and improved fibrosis in a Phase III clinical trial that compared liver biopsies from patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) before and after treatment, according to a company press release. At 52 weeks, nearly 30% of study participants showed NASH resolution with...
AHA News: Heart Failure More Common in Heart Defect Survivors Starting at Young Age
MONDAY, Dec. 19, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- People born with heart defects may face a nearly ninefold higher lifetime risk for heart failure and develop it decades earlier than people born without heart abnormalities, new research shows. Though heart failure is extremely rare in young people, any occurrence...
scitechdaily.com
Common Arthritis Treatment May Actually Accelerate Disease Progression
Two recent studies have shown that corticosteroid injections, which are commonly used to treat the pain associated with knee osteoarthritis, may actually contribute to the progression of the disease. These findings were recently presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Osteoarthritis is a widespread...
Medical News Today
High doses of statins may impact bone health, mouse study finds
A new study examined the effects that higher doses of statins, drugs that can lower cholesterol, have on the body in terms of bone health. The researchers used mice in the study who were fed on a high fat diet and obese, and the female mice had their ovaries removed to simulate adults who take statins. Half the mice were given high dose of simvastatin for 5.5 months.
Medical News Today
What is Cornelia de Lange syndrome?
Cornelia de Lange syndrome (CdLS) is a rare genetic condition that can affect multiple organs. CdLS may cause a range of symptoms, including intellectual disability and characteristic head and facial features. CdLS is generally a congenital condition, which means the symptoms are apparent at birth. Most infants with CdLS will...
mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis is Similar to Broken Heart Syndrome in Young Men, U.S. Autopsy Study Finds
As moreautopsy research gets published in peer-reviewed journals, it is now acknowledged that the relationship between mRNA vaccine and myocarditis (inflamed heart muscles) is causal in nature; that is, mRNA vaccine is capable of causing myocarditis.
Healthline
Relapsing Polychondritis: Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment and More
Relapsing polychondritis is a rare disease that causes inflammation of your cartilage. It most commonly affects your ears, joints, and nose. Researchers don’t clearly understand why some people develop the rare inflammatory disease known as relapsing polychondritis, but they believe it occurs when your immune cells attack healthy cartilage cells.
scitechdaily.com
Revolutionary MRI Technology Uncovers Stunning Brain Changes in Migraine Sufferers
For the first time, a new study has identified enlarged perivascular spaces in the brains of migraine sufferers. Results of the study were presented recently at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). “In people with chronic migraine and episodic migraine without aura, there are significant...
Mayo Clinic Reports Honey Helps Fight Depression, Anxiety and More
Honey is used for more than sweeteningPhoto bystevepb on Pixabay. Many modern medications began with the study of plants. A few of these common drugs are aspirin, digoxin, quinine, and opium.
studyfinds.org
Elderly patients with heart disease may be missing out on simple treatments, study warns
DALLAS — Elderly patients with cardiovascular disease are missing out on simple treatments that could prolong and improve their lives, according to new research. According to a team with the American Heart Association (AHA), older patients need personalized drugs and rehab as their hearts and bodies change with age, so treatments need to change too. Some suffer other common age-related medical conditions, with potential impacts on therapy and follow-up care.
U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy
Dec 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator has approved Roche Holding AG's (ROG.S) therapy for treating a type of rare cancer called follicular lymphoma. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval for Lunsumio was based on an early-to mid-stage study that showed the drug cleared signs of cancer in patients, with most patients responding to the treatment for at least 18 months, the company said late Thursday.
