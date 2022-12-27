Read full article on original website
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Another Police Standoff in Rockford
It happened around 5:30 am this morning at an address on Vernon. Initial reports said several officers had...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Walworth County tactical situation; man shot at officers
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - One person was taken into custody Thursday morning, Dec. 29 after shooting at officers during a tactical situation in the Town of Spring Prairie, Walworth County. According to the Walworth County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 2:02 a.m. they received 911 calls reporting a male subject at...
wclo.com
Marklein not seeking re-election
There will be at least one new face on the Janesville City Council come spring. Former Council President Doug Marklein has filed a declaration of non-candidacy. After first being elected in 2013, Marklein will have served 10 years on the city council when his term expires in April. The other...
wclo.com
Janesville man arrested for 5th offense OWI
A 44-year-year-old Janesville man is under arrest on suspicion of fifth offense operating while intoxicated after being found passed out behind the wheel at a gas pump. Janesville Police say officers were dispatched to the report of a possible intoxicated driver at a business on the 100 block of Center Avenue just after 11:00 Thursday morning.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Multiple Scenes are being reported in Winnebago County
Sources are reporting multiple police and medical personnel at an address in Sage Drive. 3800 block of Sage Drive. Unknown what happened. Avoid the area.
wclo.com
Walworth County suspect accused of firing at deputies
The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office arrests a man accused of threatening people at a house party with a gun and then firing at officers. According to a news release, deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 7100 block of Hamms Road in the Town of Spring Prairie just after 2:00 Thursday morning after several 911 callers reported a male had threatened people with a gun.
nbc15.com
Belleville community mourns loss of teacher
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. In a message sent out to all families and staff Monday, the School District of Belleville District stated it was notified that teacher Ed Neumann had died while hunting on Christmas. Neumann was...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Reports of another shooting in Rockford
It happened overnight near Pepper and Modesto. Initial reports are...
Crash on Highway 19 east of Sun Prairie cleared
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of Highway 19 just east of Sun Prairie are back open after a crash shut down the roadway early Thursday afternoon. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 traffic map showed the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 19 and Town Hall Road around 11:50 a.m. A WisDOT alert later said the highway was...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Warrant Wednesday, Police Release Mugshots Of Several Wanted Individuals.
Police Release Mugshots Of Several Wanted Individuals.
nbc15.com
Area fire agencies continue to respond to Dane Co. barn fire
TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Smoke is still pouring out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie after it caught fire this afternoon. Multiple fire agencies are still at the scene after being dispatched at 3:45 Friday afternoon. The roadway on County Road VV northbound is currently closed. More than 50 cattle were moved rom the barn to a safer location.
Several departments respond to ‘large fire’ at farm outside of Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Several Dane County fire departments responded Friday to a “large fire” at Statz Brothers Farm outside of Sun Prairie. As of 5 p.m., flames could still be seen through the roof of a barn while firefighters continued to douse the building with water. Police at the scene told News 3 Now the cows inside the building were...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Winnebago County.
Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Winnebago County.
spectrumnews1.com
Staving off a supermajority: Democrats reflect on the challenge and look to a future of compromise
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsinites headed to the polls in November and ultimately decided they want more divided government in Madison. Once again, Democrats and Republicans will have to find common ground, especially on a state budget next year. Spectrum News 1 Political Reporter Anthony DaBruzzi sat down with Assembly...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Sources are reporting a major scene in Rockford
Without an original call. We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to...
Man arrested after allegedly threatening people at Walworth Co. party, shooting at police
Authorities in Walworth County say a SWAT team was called early Thursday morning after getting reports of a man with a gun threatening people at a house party.
wclo.com
Janesville Fire Department faces hiring challenges
The Janesville Fire Department is hurting for new recruits. Chief Jim Ponkaukas says there are a large number of people retiring while there just aren’t enough applicants to replace them. Chief Jim Ponkaukas says the department normally have individuals that are coming in with prior training of some sort.
Man who died after driving into Yahara River south of Stoughton identified
TOWN OF DUNKIRK, Wis. — A man who died after he drove into the Yahara River on Christmas Eve was identified Wednesday. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Jacob C. Kleven, 45, of Stoughton died of injuries sustained in the crash, which occurred at around 8:05 a.m. in the 2500 block of Hammond Road. Kleven was pronounced dead...
Teen seriously injured in snowmobile crash outside Beloit
TOWN OF NEWARK, Wis. — A teen was seriously injured Wednesday after a snowmobile crash north of Beloit. Crews were called to the 6700 block of South County Highway H at around 12:40 p.m. after the crash was reported. Rock County Sheriff’s officials said the teen was ejected from the snowmobile. They were taken to a local hospital for...
nbc15.com
MPD reports water leak in central Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police responded to a water leak the morning of Christmas Eve near downtown Madison. Officers reported around 10:30 a.m. Saturday to the 400 block of N. Baldwin Street and found running water coming out of the ground and near the street. Madison Water Utility arrived at...
