captimes.com
Dane County pursues Yahara Golf Course landfill despite concerns
With less than 10 years of capacity remaining at Dane County’s Rodefeld Landfill, the county is ready to redesign how it manages the county’s trash at a site proposed for the eastern portion of the Yahara Hills Golf Course. The joint project between Madison and Dane County aims...
WBAY Green Bay
Dodge County D.A. Kurt F. Klomberg resigns
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dodge County District Attorney Kurt F. Klomberg, tendered his resignation today to Governor Tony Evers effective January 13, 2023. Klomberg has served as the District Attorney since 2010. Over the more than twenty years of his legal career, he served as prosecutor in Dodge, Marathon and Kenosha counties. While serving as District Attorney, Klomberg held the position of President of the Wisconsin District Attorneys’ Association and currently is the statewide organization’s immediate past president. Locally he heads the County’s Criminal Justice Collaborating Council, which presides over the functioning of the local treatment courts. He is a member of the Beaver Dam ROTARY Club and First Lutheran Church.
b93radio.com
Big Changes – Upon Changes – for Adam Payne, Now Secretary-Designate of the Wisconsin DNR
Approaching the new year, big changes were already in place for Sheboygan County Administrator Adam Payne. But before that could happen, even bigger changes were destined to take place for the now Secretary-Designate of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, a position he assumes on January 3rd. Payne had already...
Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin renews efforts to bring a casino to Kenosha
The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin has relaunched efforts to bring a casino to Kenosha — roughly seven years after its last attempt was blocked by former Gov. Scott Walker. In July, the tribe announced that it had once again partnered with Hard Rock International, which is owned by...
CBS 58
Milwaukee is the most expensive city in the nation for utility bills, report shows
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A new report shows Milwaukee ranks as the most expensive major city for utility bills in the nation. According to the 2022 U.S. Utilities Market Size and Household Spending Report, on average, Milwaukee residents pay $521 a month for electric, gas, water, sewer, waste, and recycling.
Over 770,000 Wisconsinites have at least one OWI conviction
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, more than 778,000Wisconsinsites have been convicted of operating while intoxicated at least once. With nearly 580,000 people, Milwaukee is the largest city in the state of Wisconsin, yet the number of Wisconsinites with at least one OWI conviction is higher than the city’s entire population. “It makes sense we have…
wclo.com
Marklein not seeking re-election
There will be at least one new face on the Janesville City Council come spring. Former Council President Doug Marklein has filed a declaration of non-candidacy. After first being elected in 2013, Marklein will have served 10 years on the city council when his term expires in April. The other...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County man killed Wednesday night in head-on crash in Sauk County
December 30, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – A 20-year-old Washington County man was killed Wednesday night, December 28, 2022, when the vehicle he was riding in was hit head-on by a pickup truck traveling the wrong way on I-90/94 near Lake Delton. According to Wisconsin State Patrol...
Reporter's notebook: The key county for Wisconsin Democrats
NBC News reporters tracked seven bellwether counties as part of the "County to County" project for the 2022 midterm elections. Here's some of what they learned. Home to the University of Wisconsin and Wisconsin’s state capital of Madison, Dane County provided a clear measure of Democratic enthusiasm in the battleground state that helped propel President Joe Biden to the White House in 2020.
spectrumnews1.com
Hitting the reset button: Assembly Speaker Vos says he's ready to move on from past arguments
MADISON, Wis. — The longest-serving speaker in state history will be back for another term in the Assembly come January. Republican Robin Vos sat down for a one-on-one interview with Spectrum News 1 Political Reporter Anthony DaBruzzi to talk about what lies ahead and why he is leaving the past where it is.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
Woman dies from 'weather exposure' outside Kenosha assisted living facility
An 89-year-old woman was found dead outside an assisted living facility in Kenosha, and police believe she died from weather exposure.
‘It’s beyond what we expected:’ Local food pantries seeing heightened demand
Local food pantries are experiencing heightened demand across the state, with some returning to levels similar to those at the height of the pandemic, according to Second Harvest Foodbank CEO Michelle Orge.
Three charged in the death of on-duty postal worker in Milwaukee
Three Milwaukee people were charged with killing Aundre Cross, an on-duty postal worker who was shot and killed on December 9.
One Of Least Weed Friendly Cities In U.S. Is Located In Wisconsin
Even though marijuana is more socially acceptable than ever, there are still many places in the United States that are still "anti-weed." One of the states that refuse to jump on the "weed bandwagon" is Wisconsin. Every time it has been brought to the state government to legalize recreational marijuana, the idea has been immediately shut down.
Franklin High senior, MATC student found dead in car in South Milwaukee
An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were found dead in a vehicle in South Milwaukee late Thursday night, according to police.
wpr.org
Food pantries experiencing extremely high demand this holiday season
With inflation pushing up the price of groceries, more people in Wisconsin are turning to food pantries for help. The cost of food at home has gone up 12.4 percent since this time last year, according to the Consumer Price Index. Suzanne Becker is the executive director of Feed My...
wtmj.com
Westbound lanes of U.S. 18 in Brookfield re-opened from afternoon crash
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — Westbound lanes of U.S. 18 are closed from Thomas Ln to Calhoun Rd in Brookfield as emergency responders and traffic authorities investigate a crash in the area on Wednesday afternoon. According to an alert from the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation (WisDOT), the accident occurred around...
Wrong-way driver crashes into semi; NB I-41 at Capitol closed
All northbound lanes on I-41 at the Capitol Drive off-ramp are closed after a wrong-way driver crashed head-on into a semi truck, the sheriff's office says.
wclo.com
Janesville man arrested for 5th offense OWI
A 44-year-year-old Janesville man is under arrest on suspicion of fifth offense operating while intoxicated after being found passed out behind the wheel at a gas pump. Janesville Police say officers were dispatched to the report of a possible intoxicated driver at a business on the 100 block of Center Avenue just after 11:00 Thursday morning.
