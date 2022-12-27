ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Atkinson, WI

Comments / 0

Related
captimes.com

Dane County pursues Yahara Golf Course landfill despite concerns

With less than 10 years of capacity remaining at Dane County’s Rodefeld Landfill, the county is ready to redesign how it manages the county’s trash at a site proposed for the eastern portion of the Yahara Hills Golf Course. The joint project between Madison and Dane County aims...
DANE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Dodge County D.A. Kurt F. Klomberg resigns

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dodge County District Attorney Kurt F. Klomberg, tendered his resignation today to Governor Tony Evers effective January 13, 2023. Klomberg has served as the District Attorney since 2010. Over the more than twenty years of his legal career, he served as prosecutor in Dodge, Marathon and Kenosha counties. While serving as District Attorney, Klomberg held the position of President of the Wisconsin District Attorneys’ Association and currently is the statewide organization’s immediate past president. Locally he heads the County’s Criminal Justice Collaborating Council, which presides over the functioning of the local treatment courts. He is a member of the Beaver Dam ROTARY Club and First Lutheran Church.
GREEN BAY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Over 770,000 Wisconsinites have at least one OWI conviction

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, more than 778,000Wisconsinsites have been convicted of operating while intoxicated at least once. With nearly 580,000 people, Milwaukee is the largest city in the state of Wisconsin, yet the number of Wisconsinites with at least one OWI conviction is higher than the city’s entire population. “It makes sense we have…
WISCONSIN STATE
wclo.com

Marklein not seeking re-election

There will be at least one new face on the Janesville City Council come spring. Former Council President Doug Marklein has filed a declaration of non-candidacy. After first being elected in 2013, Marklein will have served 10 years on the city council when his term expires in April. The other...
JANESVILLE, WI
NBC News

Reporter's notebook: The key county for Wisconsin Democrats

NBC News reporters tracked seven bellwether counties as part of the "County to County" project for the 2022 midterm elections. Here's some of what they learned. Home to the University of Wisconsin and Wisconsin’s state capital of Madison, Dane County provided a clear measure of Democratic enthusiasm in the battleground state that helped propel President Joe Biden to the White House in 2020.
WISCONSIN STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
97X

One Of Least Weed Friendly Cities In U.S. Is Located In Wisconsin

Even though marijuana is more socially acceptable than ever, there are still many places in the United States that are still "anti-weed." One of the states that refuse to jump on the "weed bandwagon" is Wisconsin. Every time it has been brought to the state government to legalize recreational marijuana, the idea has been immediately shut down.
WISCONSIN STATE
wtmj.com

Westbound lanes of U.S. 18 in Brookfield re-opened from afternoon crash

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — Westbound lanes of U.S. 18 are closed from Thomas Ln to Calhoun Rd in Brookfield as emergency responders and traffic authorities investigate a crash in the area on Wednesday afternoon. According to an alert from the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation (WisDOT), the accident occurred around...
BROOKFIELD, WI
wclo.com

Janesville man arrested for 5th offense OWI

A 44-year-year-old Janesville man is under arrest on suspicion of fifth offense operating while intoxicated after being found passed out behind the wheel at a gas pump. Janesville Police say officers were dispatched to the report of a possible intoxicated driver at a business on the 100 block of Center Avenue just after 11:00 Thursday morning.
JANESVILLE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy