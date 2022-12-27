WNCT’s Birmingham Bowl preview

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina and Coastal Carolina will square off Tuesday starting at 6:45 p.m. in the Birmingham Bowl.

The two teams got the news earlier this month of their bowl intentions. Since then both squads have been working hard to prepare for the game.

Our own team of Brian Bailey, Ken Watlington and Garrett Short have been busy preparing for the bowl game, too. Watlington and Short have been in Birmingham since Dec. 23 filing reports on the Pirates. Bailey has also been busy in Greenville doing the same before joining the team on Monday.

Click the above video to see the preview show.

