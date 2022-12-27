ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

WNCT’s Birmingham Bowl preview

By Garrett Short, Brian Bailey, Ken Watlington
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26XABN_0jvyXsvM00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina and Coastal Carolina will square off Tuesday starting at 6:45 p.m. in the Birmingham Bowl.

The two teams got the news earlier this month of their bowl intentions. Since then both squads have been working hard to prepare for the game.

Our own team of Brian Bailey, Ken Watlington and Garrett Short have been busy preparing for the bowl game, too. Watlington and Short have been in Birmingham since Dec. 23 filing reports on the Pirates. Bailey has also been busy in Greenville doing the same before joining the team on Monday.

Click the above video to see the preview show.

MORE COVERAGE

ECU battles Coastal Carolina In TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Pirates arrive, begin preps for Birmingham Bowl

ECU gets to work with indoor practice for bowl game

Pirates wrap up second indoor practice, enjoy bowling time

CLICK HERE for more ECU coverage

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

ECU offense ends year with seven-straight turnover-free games

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One of the East Carolina football team’s accomplishments from the past season stands out above the rest. ECU’s Birmingham Bowl victory over Coastal Carolina on Wednesday marked the seventh-straight turnover-free game for the Pirate offense, a school record. The most recent Pirate turnover was a Holton Ahlers interception at Tulane on […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU women’s basketball team loses to Tulsa, 55-47

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The East Carolina women’s basketball team has 16 American Athletic Conference games this season. Friday night was their first. The East Carolina women’s basketball team fell to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, 55-47, Friday evening in Minges Coliseum. Amiya Joyner, a Farmville Central High School grad, had another phenomenal performance, but a late […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Three ECU football players choosing to leave school

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three East Carolina University football players have announced they will be leaving the program. Starting offensive lineman Noah Henderson said he will opt out of his final year and will declare for the NFL draft. Cornerback Damel Hickman has announced he’s entering the transfer portal. That hurts the secondary. Northside Jacksonville […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU players, fans still soaking in Birmingham Bowl win

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You couldn’t have scripted it any better. Former D.H. Conley standout Holton Ahlers closed out his East Carolina University football career with a Birmingham Bowl-record five touchdown passes as the Pirates rolled to a 53-29 win over Coastal Carolina. Ahlers also scored a rushing touchdown in the win for a bowl […]
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

Coastal Carolina backup QB enters transfer portal

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina backup QB Bryce Archie has entered the transfer portal, he announced in a tweet on Thursday. Archie thanked the team for the opportunity. “I want to also tell my brothers I’m grateful for being [a part] of the family,” he said in...
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

What's next for CCU football: Coaching and roster changes and upholding a standard

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama | Coastal Carolina has had quite a three-year run in football. Following three consecutive losing seasons in their first three years in FBS from 2017 to 2019, the Chanticleers have gone 31-7 over the past three seasons and spent 24 weeks ranked in the AP or Coaches Poll Top 25, rising as high as No. 9 during an undefeated regular season in 2020.
CONWAY, SC
WITN

Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
JONES COUNTY, NC
WITN

Deputies searching again for missing Greenville teenager

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing teenager. They say 15-year-old Mahogany Miller is 5′2 tall, 120 lbs. with red hair. She was last seen Tuesday night in Greenville. She went missing and then was found earlier...
GREENVILLE, NC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach set for surge of sports tourism in 2023

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As the calendar turns to a new year, officials in Myrtle Beach are expecting a big 2023 when it comes to welcoming visitors. Tourism numbers are expected to be on par for 2022 but could be slightly slower next year. That said, some events could give the area a boost in terms of national exposure in the way of sports tourism.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

43rd Annual Myrtle Beach Black Bike Festival – May 26 – 29, 2023

Atlantic Beach has set the dates for the Myrtle Beach Black Bike week from May 26 to May 29, 2023. This weekend is also Memorial day weekend. According to the City of Atlantic Beach, Myrtle Beach Black Bike Week is recently reported to draw crowds in excess of 400,000 people to the area though it is hard to distinguish them from the crowd of spring breakers who have been in Myrtle Beach during the same time.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WNCT

Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in the Jacksonville metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Wednesday: Greenville | Friday: New Bern Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
wbtw.com

Temperatures climb to well-above average today

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At noon, temperatures will already be in the low to mid-60s and then eventually parts of the area will likely break 70 degrees. There is more cloud cover around today and sky conditions will only be partly sunny. There will be some isolated showers throughout the morning and afternoon, more so in the Pee Dee than the Grand Strand. Still, most of the area is going to be dry today. The big rain story is slated for tomorrow.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WNCT

Craving for a biscuit turns into a mega reward for Wilson woman

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — A craving for a biscuit turned into a much sweeter reward for a Wilson woman. Donna Denton came home with a $700,000 prize instead. “We had a very Merry Christmas,” said Denton. “This made Christmas a little happier.” Denton bought her $10 Triple 777 ticket from the Fremont Food Mart on […]
WILSON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer

NC State Highway Patrol Trooper Zach Martin discovered that he has Ewing Sarcoma, a cancer that is similar to lymphoma and bone cancer. He has seen an outpouring of community support and he and his family are hoping for the best. Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer. NC...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in the New Bern metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Wednesday: Greenville | Thursday: Jacksonville Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

WNCT

40K+
Followers
28K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy