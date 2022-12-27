ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man shot, killed by Post Falls police on I-90 identified

POST FALLS, Idaho — The man who was shot and killed by Post Falls police after “intentionally” hitting several vehicles and patrol cars has been identified. Police say 57-year-old Randy Ness, of Post Falls, was shot and killed by at least one Post Falls police officer on Thursday morning. Coeur d’Alene Police say Ness was targeting and ramming parked cars...
POST FALLS, ID
KHQ Right Now

Pursuit ends with death of suspect on I-90 in Post Falls

POST FALLS, Idaho - Idaho State Police (ISP) have confirmed the suspect in multiple hit-and-run collisions leading up to an officer-involved shooting near Post Falls has died from his injuries. ISP did not state what the injuries were, nor who caused them. No officers were injured. While westbound traffic was...
POST FALLS, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Details released of events leading up to fatal officer-involved shooting in Post Falls

POST FALLS, Idaho – Additional details regarding the fatal officer-involved shooting in Post Falls on Thursday have been released by the Critical Incident Taskforce. According to Coeur d’Alene Police Department (CDAPD), which has taken the lead in the investigation, the incident began just after 8:30 a.m. after multiple reports were made of an individual targeting and ramming parked vehicles and structures near Railroad Ave. and Williams St. Officers from Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) located the suspect on the 700 block of Spokane St. and began a traffic stop.
POST FALLS, ID
koze.com

Man Arrested For Alleged Thefts From Two Downtown Clarkston Businesses

CLARKSTON, WA – A 28-year-old man who allegedly stole items from two businesses on 6th Street, including a power drill with a long drill bit, was arrested on multiple charges yesterday afternoon. The man, later identified as Shadow Allman, was initially observed by a Clarkston Police Officer who was on his way to another call. Allman was reportedly walking in downtown Clarkston with the drill in his hands and attempting to conceal it.
CLARKSTON, WA
KREM2

I-90 westbound in Post Falls reopens after police shoot driver they say rammed a patrol vehicle

POST FALLS, Idaho — Post Falls police exchanged gunfire with a driver they say rammed a patrol vehicle Thursday in the 700 block of Spokane Street. According to a press release from the Post Falls Police Department, just after 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a driver they say was intentionally crashing into other vehicles in the 300 block of Railroad Ave. in Post Falls.
POST FALLS, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Police join other law enforcement to increase DUI patrols for New Year’s weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. — You don’t want to start the new year with a DUI. Spokane Police are urging people to drink responsibly and don’t drive if you’ve had too much. This weekend, local law enforcement across the region will be patrolling more and keeping an eye out for impaired driving. SPD started a holiday impaired driving campaign with other regional...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Moscow murders: Police updates for week of Dec. 26-30

MOSCOW, Idaho - Six weeks after four University of Idaho (UI) students were murdered less than a mile from campus, the Moscow Police Department (MPD) continues to investigate what happened. MPD has not identified a suspect or located the murder weapon, which has been determined as a fixed-blade knife. MPD...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY

Man sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Idaho — Clyde Ewing was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Thursday for the murder of 31-year-old Sam Johns. According to court documents, Ewing and his son rode bikes from Clarkston to Johns’ house in Lewiston on January 8, 2021, where they entered and shot Johns in front of his family. Johns died at the scene, and Ewing rode his bike back to Clarkston.
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Orofino Man Arrested on Drug Charge

KOOSKIA, ID – New Idaho County Sheriff’s K9 Millie had another productive day. While on routine patrol today, deputies stopped a vehicle in the city limits of Kooskia. Millie, who is in her second week of patrol, performed an exterior “sniff” and alerted to the presence of drugs.
KOOSKIA, ID
KHQ Right Now

Search warrant says argument at a birthday party led to deadly shooting in north Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - An argument at a birthday party sparked a deadly shooting in north Spokane, according to a search warrant filed in the Spokane County District Court. Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on east Wedgwood Avenue at about 1 a.m. on Dec. 18. According to a search warrant approved on the day of the shooting, 22-year-old Tavius Cooley was shot and killed by a teenage boy, and his 18-year-old girlfriend Katelynn Lair was shot and injured.
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Westbound I-90 fully blocked near Pleasant View Road

POST FALLS, Idaho - Law enforcement has confirmed the suspect in multiple hit-and-run collisions leading up to an officer-involved shooting near Post Falls has died from his injuries. Officials did not state what the injuries were, nor who caused them. No officers were injured.
POST FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy