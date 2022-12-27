ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

Oklahoma travelers reconsider flying Southwest, checking bags

OKLAHOMA CITY — Bags at Will Rogers World Airport were still waiting to be picked up Thursday as Southwest cancels thousands of flights across the nation. The disruptions and cancellations caused travelers to reconsider checking their bags, as well as flying with the airline. Ron Homesly said he booked...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma will ring in 2023 with mild weather

Oklahomans can enjoy mild weather during the last day of 2022. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Taylor Cox gives the latest weather update for New Year's Eve. Watch the video player above for the forecast. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can watch our...
OKLAHOMA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Jason Hackett Leaving KOCO: Where Is the Oklahoma Anchor Going?

Oklahoma has been so blessed to have a talented newsperson like Jason Hackett. The anchor made people’s mornings much brighter with his infectious smile and how he delivered news stories. Now, Jason Hackett is leaving KOCO, and people won’t see him on the air next year. His longtime viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and if he will also leave Oklahoma. Find out what Jason Hackett said about his departure from the station here.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Oklahoma nonprofit Gatesway given $704k grant for housing

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Oklahoma nonprofit Gatesway that specializes in providing service for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities was given $704,000 in grant funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka (FHLBank). The grant was given as part of the Affordable Housing Program (AHP) through FHLBank....
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Suspect in University of Idaho murders arrested in Pennsylvania

MOSCOW, Idaho — A 28-year-old criminal justice graduate student was arrested in eastern Pennsylvania on Friday as a suspect in the mysterious stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students last month, authorities said. DNA evidence played a key role in identifying Bryan Christopher Kohberger as a suspect in...
MOSCOW, ID
KOKI FOX 23

Stitt to feature Oklahomans at upcoming inaugural ball events

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said his campaign had a lot of options to choose from when it comes to musical acts performing at his three upcoming inaugural balls next week, but in the end, they are using the event to highlight rising local artists. At the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Guy Fieri’s Favorite Oklahoma Restaurant

If you're a foodie the Sooner State has some of the very best places to eat. We have all kinds of tasty, mouth-watering cuisine that's sure to please any palate from fine dining to barbeque and burgers. We've got it all. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT GUY FIERI'S FAVORITE OKLAHOMA...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas joins Louisiana, Oklahoma in HALO Hub application

Govs. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, John Bel Edwards of Louisiana and J. Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma announced Tuesday (Dec. 27) that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has encouraged the HALO Hydrogen Hub to submit a full application for the Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs Program, allocated through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).
ARKANSAS STATE
KRMG

Oklahoma ranchers adjust to cold temperatures to keep cattle warm

INOLA, Okla. — Kirt Thacker has been a rancher for 40 years. In all of that time, even through ice storms, he has only lost a few cows because of the cold. Thacker owns Circle T Cattle Company in Inola. He said he has a few options to protect the nearly 100 cows he cares for when temperatures drop to single digits.
INOLA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy