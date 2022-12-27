Read full article on original website
KOCO
Oklahoma travelers reconsider flying Southwest, checking bags
OKLAHOMA CITY — Bags at Will Rogers World Airport were still waiting to be picked up Thursday as Southwest cancels thousands of flights across the nation. The disruptions and cancellations caused travelers to reconsider checking their bags, as well as flying with the airline. Ron Homesly said he booked...
KOCO
Oklahoma will ring in 2023 with mild weather
Oklahomans can enjoy mild weather during the last day of 2022. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Taylor Cox gives the latest weather update for New Year's Eve. Watch the video player above for the forecast. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can watch our...
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday Travel
Weather, Holiday Celebrations and Driving Come Together This Weekend. It's that time of year again! Drive safelyPhoto byTumisu on Pixabay.com. OHP is hoping they'll be making the same report this January as they made one year ago: zero deadly car crashes in Oklahoma on New Year's Eve.
earnthenecklace.com
Jason Hackett Leaving KOCO: Where Is the Oklahoma Anchor Going?
Oklahoma has been so blessed to have a talented newsperson like Jason Hackett. The anchor made people’s mornings much brighter with his infectious smile and how he delivered news stories. Now, Jason Hackett is leaving KOCO, and people won’t see him on the air next year. His longtime viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and if he will also leave Oklahoma. Find out what Jason Hackett said about his departure from the station here.
KOCO
Families stranded, honeymoons canceled as Southwest Airlines struggles with meltdown
OKLAHOMA CITY — Families are stranded and honeymoons have been canceled as Southwest Airlines continues to struggle with the meltdown. It is just some of what people are dealing with as Southwest Airlines deals with thousands of cancelations and delays. KOCO 5 spoke with two couples on Tuesday, one...
Explore Oklahoma’s Most Unusual Places and Strangest Scenery
Oklahoma is probably best known for its plains. At least that's what most people think of when you talk about the Sooner State. However, we have some of the most diverse and widely varying land types in the Nation. SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH A VIDEO ABOUT UNUSUAL PLACES IN OKLAHOMA.
Crash in southeast Kansas kills Oklahoma man
A Miami, Oklahoma man was killed on Thursday night after crashing into a tree in Cherokee County, Kansas.
KTUL
'It's too expensive': Oklahomans preview 2023 gas and grocery prices
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — 2022 was a year of high prices and inflation. From the gas pump to the grocery store, Oklahomans were forced to spend more. So, Fox 25 wanted to find out what things will look like next year. Gas prices have gone down these past couple...
KOCO
Residents of Oklahoma town continue dealing with water lines broken during cold snap
LUTHER, Okla. — Cities and towns across Oklahoma are trying to fix pipes and water lines after last week's cold snap. In Luther, staff members are doing their best to fix everything they can. But some residents are still dealing with broken pipes. Luther resident Juan Hester showed KOCO...
Oklahoma nonprofit Gatesway given $704k grant for housing
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Oklahoma nonprofit Gatesway that specializes in providing service for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities was given $704,000 in grant funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka (FHLBank). The grant was given as part of the Affordable Housing Program (AHP) through FHLBank....
Two Oklahomans honored during 2023 Rose Parade
During the parade, two Oklahomans will be represented as part of the Donate Life Float.
KOCO
Suspect in University of Idaho murders arrested in Pennsylvania
MOSCOW, Idaho — A 28-year-old criminal justice graduate student was arrested in eastern Pennsylvania on Friday as a suspect in the mysterious stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students last month, authorities said. DNA evidence played a key role in identifying Bryan Christopher Kohberger as a suspect in...
OSDH: Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 climb in OK
At this point, officials believe there are 9,395 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
KOKI FOX 23
Stitt to feature Oklahomans at upcoming inaugural ball events
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said his campaign had a lot of options to choose from when it comes to musical acts performing at his three upcoming inaugural balls next week, but in the end, they are using the event to highlight rising local artists. At the...
KOKI FOX 23
Florida man sentenced to two years in prison for conspiring to steal many Oklahomans’ identities
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Attorney Robert J. Troester announced a Florida man, Andrice Sainvil, 20, pleaded guilty to his role in a Coronavirus Aid, Relief, Economic Security (CARES) Act fraud scheme and sentenced to two years in prison. Sainvil was also ordered to pay more than $26,000 in restitution...
KOCO
Legalizing sports betting in Oklahoma could have new energy after Gov. Stitt weighs in
OKLAHOMA CITY — College football bowl season is heating up. And around the country, sports betting is becoming more and more popular. But not in Oklahoma. There isn't a law for sports gambling in the Sooner State; however, Gov. Kevin Stitt says he's open to making it legal. During...
KOCO
Oklahoma reports more than 5,800 new COVID-19 cases, 29 additional deaths
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state's total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,250,013. According to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 608. The Oklahoma State Department...
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Oklahoma Restaurant
If you're a foodie the Sooner State has some of the very best places to eat. We have all kinds of tasty, mouth-watering cuisine that's sure to please any palate from fine dining to barbeque and burgers. We've got it all. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT GUY FIERI'S FAVORITE OKLAHOMA...
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas joins Louisiana, Oklahoma in HALO Hub application
Govs. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, John Bel Edwards of Louisiana and J. Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma announced Tuesday (Dec. 27) that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has encouraged the HALO Hydrogen Hub to submit a full application for the Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs Program, allocated through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).
Oklahoma ranchers adjust to cold temperatures to keep cattle warm
INOLA, Okla. — Kirt Thacker has been a rancher for 40 years. In all of that time, even through ice storms, he has only lost a few cows because of the cold. Thacker owns Circle T Cattle Company in Inola. He said he has a few options to protect the nearly 100 cows he cares for when temperatures drop to single digits.
