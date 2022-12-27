Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
WLUC
2022 in Review: Upper Michigan’s economy
It was a year of economic developments as Upper Michigan continues to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. In Iron Mountain, the Continental Cup returned to Pine Mountain thanks to major investments. And in Gogebic County, the Copper Peak ski jump was awarded $20 million in state money to fund renovations.
WLUC
UPDATE: Trailer explosion at Birch Grove Mobile Home Community
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: The occupant of a home explosion at Birch Grove Mobile Home Community received treatment for minor injuries at the scene. According to the Marquette City Fire Department, they responded to lot number 60 on Pioneer Road shortly after 3:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon. When police arrived, they discovered a trailer had exploded and was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters also extinguished a fire that had started at a vacant neighboring trailer due to the blast.
radioresultsnetwork.com
New Urgent Care Center Opening Thursday In Escanaba
WellNow Urgent Care, one of the country’s fastest-growing urgent care providers, announced that it will open the doors to its newest center in Escanaba on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Located at 205 N. Lincoln Road, Escanaba, MI 49829, the new facility offers treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses, COVID-19...
Wisconsin gift shop encased in ice by ferocious blizzard
The holiday winter storm that is responsible for the deaths of more than three-dozen people in the Buffalo, New York area also dumped heavy snow on Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, while buildings near the coasts of the Great Lakes were left buried in ice after being sprayed with freezing water.
wnmufm.org
Pedestrian fatality in Marquette
MARQUETTE, MI— A Gwinn man has been killed in a car/pedestrian accident in Marquette. City Police were dispatched Tuesday around 8:10 p.m. to US-41 at the McClellan Avenue intersection. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. He’s identified as 42-year-old Brandon Howard of Gwinn. The driver in...
U.P. trailer explosion blew windows out of home next door
MARQUETTE, MI – One person was injured when an explosion powerful enough to blow windows out occurred at an Upper Peninsula mobile home. WLUC-TV reports the explosion occurred at the Birch Grove Mobile Home Community on Pioneer Road in Marquette shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday. The occupant of...
wnmufm.org
Escanaba traffic stop results in drug arrests
ESCANABA, MI— Two people were arrested on drug charges, following a traffic stop in Escanaba Thursday. Around 2 a.m., Escanaba Public Safety officers stopped a vehicle on the 700 block of North Lincoln Road. A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of about 1 ounce of meth.
WLUC
1 dead, 4 injured in crash on US-2 in Dickinson County
WAUCEDAH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One man is dead after a crash Monday afternoon in Dickinson County. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, the single-car crash was reported around 1:55 p.m. Monday on US-2 near Habammer Road in Waucedah Township. Investigators say a 2018 Cadillac was westbound on...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan
Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
WLUC
2 arrested for meth possession following Escanaba traffic stop
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - According to Escanaba Public Safety, two people were arrested after meth was discovered during a traffic stop. Around 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning, Public Safety officers performed a traffic stop on a vehicle on the 700 block of North Lincoln Road, in Escanaba. Following a search of the vehicle, 1 ounce of methamphetamine was discovered by officers.
radioresultsnetwork.com
VIctim, Driver Identified In Marquette Fatal Traffic Accident
On 12/27/22 at 8:10 pm, officers from the Marquette Police Department responded to a car vs pedestrian personal injury accident on the US41 Bypass at the McClellan Ave intersection. Upon arriving on scene, the accident was determined to be a fatal accident. The victim in the vehicle v. pedestrian accident...
UPMATTERS
Victim in deadly crash on US-41 Bypass identified
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMM) – UPDATE: The Marquette Police Department has released the names of the pedestrian and driver involved in the Tuesday night crash on the US-41 Bypass at the McClellan Ave intersection in Marquette. We have listed their names below:. The pedestrian struck in the crash has been...
viatravelers.com
14 Best Restaurants in Door County, Wisconsin
If you’re visiting Door County, Wisconsin, chances are you’re spending your days exploring the great outdoors through all the scenic hiking trails and parks that this region has to offer. Beautiful places such as Cave Point County Park and Washington Island are wonderful spots to explore all day with your family. But did you know Door County is home to some delicious food and sweet treats as well?
WLUC
UPDATE: Gwinn man dies in car vs. pedestrian crash on US-41 in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: According to the Marquette Police Department, 42-year-old Brandon Howard from Gwinn was the victim in a deadly car vs. pedestrian crash Tuesday night in Marquette. Fifty-year-old Albert Nesberg of Negaunee was the driver of the vehicle. Police have not released any more information about the...
Fox11online.com
UP man sentenced for 16th-18th felonies
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- An Upper Peninsula man will spend at least the next decade behind bars after being convicted of his 16th, 17th and 18th felonies. Gary Eugene Nicoll, 58, of Menominee, Michigan, was arrested after a mile-long chase in March. Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg says a sheriff's deputy recognized Nicoll and knew there were warrants for his arrest. At the time, he was on probation for a 2018 conviction for unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle.
fox2detroit.com
Chesterfield woman killed after being hit by two cars, ejected from snow mobile
NEWBERRY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Chesterfield Township woman was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles while snowmobiling in northern Michigan this week. The 55-year-old victim had attempted to cross a rural highway when she was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound. She was hit again after being ejected before being transported to the hospital.
Woman, 55, dies after being ejected from snowmobile, hit by vehicle while crossing U.P. road
LUCE COUNTY, MI – A 55-year-old woman is dead after she was ejected from her snowmobile and run over by a vehicle in the Upper Peninsula. According to the Luce County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on M-123 near Charcoal Grade Road in McMillan Township at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
