Video: Frantic search in Cuyahoga County Jail after inmate disappears

By Ed Gallek
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team takes you behind bars to show you what happened in the Cuyahoga County Jail during a frantic search when an inmate disappeared.

A corrections officer finally found him, but the video reveals what it took to take him back into custody.

Video: Truck crashes into police cruiser on highway; officer runs to avoid getting hit

Body camera video from corrections officers captures the moment they realize an inmate is missing.

“I need every pod locked down right now. Every pod in the jail, right now. Every door, lock it down,” one officer says.

Another officer refers to the empty cell, saying, “He ain’t in there.”

“Yeah, he’s not in his cell,” another said.

That led to a manhunt behind bars in the Cuyahoga County Jail.

One corrections officer told another how the inmate had disappeared, saying, “Let him out to take a shower, make a phone call. Not in his cell. Not in his pod.”

More video and photos also put a spotlight on the search for inmate Darryl Hunt.

Records show, for nearly an hour, Hunt couldn’t be found.

Cameras recorded him leaving an upper floor, taking a service elevator and blending in along the way. A report reveals, at one point, he told a corrections officer that another guard had told him to wait there in a hallway. Another thought he had just been to a medical appointment.

Pastor asks community for help after driver crashes into Garfield Heights church

Eventually, a corrections officer found him down in an area where police bring prisoners into the jail.

After Hunt had been taken back into custody, an officer asked him, “What’s going on? Quite a day for you. What’d you see? What’d you do?”

“I didn’t do nothing,” he responded.

All of that happened in September, but the video has just now been released to the I-Team. Hunt is now indicted on an escape charge.

Court records also show he’s since been sent to prison for violating probation while he’d been out on the streets. He had cases involving burglary and stolen property.

As Hunt sat strapped in a restraint chair, a corrections officer said to him, “You have a new case, new charges. So, there will be consequences. Anything you do, we’re going to keep a real good eye on you.”

“I wasn’t trying to escape,” he answered.

But now he has to explain it to a judge.

GDA
2d ago

The jail has been in the news too often lately. Poor leadership, inept correction officers, and the health care is a joke. CLEAN IT UP or find someone who CAN.

Bumpy Johnson
3d ago

just a little field trip exploration. My question is how and why isn't the Warden out of a job.

