Grand Rapids, MI

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to be sworn in for second term

LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be officially sworn in as Michigan's 49th governor Sunday. The ceremony and oath of office will take place at the Capitol Building in Lansing. The Governor's Inauguration Ceremony will be streamed live starting at 10:30 a.m. January 1.
MICHIGAN STATE
Man charged in 2007 Kalamazoo murder gets lesser sentence

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A then-17-year-old boy sentenced to life in prison 14 years ago was re-sentenced Wednesday in a Kalamazoo County courtroom. Juvenile re-sentencing: Michigan juvenile lifers still wait for re-sentencing after 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Odies Arday Murray, now 33, was convicted of murder in 2008 after...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Woman dies in Mecosta County pedestrian crash

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman from Rodney died after she was struck by a U-Haul truck on Wednesday morning, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said that at 6:00 a.m., deputies were dispatched to an accident near the intersection of 120th Avenue and Arthur Road in Martiny Township.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI

