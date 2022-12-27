MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman from Rodney died after she was struck by a U-Haul truck on Wednesday morning, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said that at 6:00 a.m., deputies were dispatched to an accident near the intersection of 120th Avenue and Arthur Road in Martiny Township.

MECOSTA COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO