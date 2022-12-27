McComb man charged with cyberthreats after being found in air duct
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Pike County deputies arrested a man on multiple charges after he was found inside an air duct in his home.
Investigators said Roderick V. Matthews, of McComb, sent threatening messages to the victim in an ongoing investigation.Human remains found near Vicksburg casino
Deputies went to Matthews’ home on Pioneer Drive in McComb. They said Matthews was found hiding inside an air duct.
Matthews was arrested and charged with cyberthreats and intimidating a witness. His bond was set at $50,000.Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Daily NewsCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0