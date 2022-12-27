ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccomb, MS

McComb man charged with cyberthreats after being found in air duct

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mz7Ea_0jvyWu5700

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Pike County deputies arrested a man on multiple charges after he was found inside an air duct in his home.

Investigators said Roderick V. Matthews, of McComb, sent threatening messages to the victim in an ongoing investigation.

Human remains found near Vicksburg casino

Deputies went to Matthews’ home on Pioneer Drive in McComb. They said Matthews was found hiding inside an air duct.

Matthews was arrested and charged with cyberthreats and intimidating a witness. His bond was set at $50,000.

