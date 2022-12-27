Kelsey Griffin finding her Spirit in return to Bendigo

Kelly Wilson doesn't recall a stack of games from her own record-setting 419, and counting, game career yet one stands out.

It was a summer night in Sydney nine years ago when Bendigo Spirit's new import Kelsey Griffin made her WNBL debut, signed as a replacement for the injured Kathleen Scheer.

Wilson recalls the Alaskan-born product quickly going to work.

"The impact she had on the floor was immediate. Kelsey played so hard in the first quarter and scored 20 points and absolutely cooked herself because she was used to having lots of time outs, we don't have TV/media time outs here so she absolutely carked it," Wilson tells ESPN.

"She didn't have an off button. She trained the exact same way that she played.

"I'll never forget her first game. It's funny I remember it because I forget most of the ones throughout my career but she was literally on fire and Bernie (coach Bernie Harrower) refused to sub her off because she was doing so well. It was from then it became the benchies job to pass it along the bench to tell the assistant coach 'you need to sub Kelsey out right now'."

Griffin hasn't stopped making an impact, for the club's she represented and the communities they represent, since.

First with Bendigo, then Canberra and now back in Bendigo where she carved out a reputation as a competitor and champion on the court and a community-minded, generous class act within the regional city.

The 35-year-old, who achieved 200 league games last week, is dominating, emersed in the town once more, Bendigo is top of the ladder and it feels like 2013 again.

In the power forward's debut season, she'd help the Spirit to their first championship and claim Grand Final MVP before repeating both feats the following season.

Later, with Wilson, she took her wares to Canberra in 2018-19 and claimed the rare triple of championship, Grand Final and League MVP. Back-to-back titles, again, would beckon in 2019-20.

Now Griffin, after losing her zest for the game and admitting there was a time she felt bitter, jaded and angry trying to prove herself worthy of selection for the country she is now citizen of, has rediscovered her love of the game.

Naturalised in 2015, Griffin debuted for the Opals two years later at the Asia Cup but FIBA rules deem only one naturalised player can represent a country. Australia had three with Leilani Mitchell or Sami Whitcomb getting the green light at selection.

After a tough hub season experience at the end of 2020, and in the lead-up to a delayed Tokyo Olympics campaign, Griffin effectively told Australian coach Sandy Brondello she was withdrawing from the squad to focus on the 3x3 format of the international game.

"When you miss selection, you're constantly working on your deficits. It motivates and drives you. When you're not being better at those deficits then you can create narratives in your head where it's validating your miselection or your worth," Griffin explains.

"I think for me, I was just stuck so much because there was no feedback except, I was in the wrong position, really, so I put pressure on myself to prove I was even more impactful than just my position to try and prove my worth on the team or be selected to the Opals.

"And the reality was that probably was never, ever going to happen so instead of cutting the cord a lot earlier, and just realising and going on and enjoying my career, I tried to work myself into the ground until I fell out of love with basketball.

"You look at my injury run and I think that correlates quite strongly when I was trying to make Opals selection, that's not a coincidence in my mind."

With retirement on the cards, things went south, literally, when in 2021 the phone rang and it was former Caps championship teammate and good friend Keely Froling who was playing in Tasmania during the off-season.

"Keely called me up about playing NBL1 for Launceston. That's when I started really enjoying my basketball again," Griffin says.

"Kel wanted to go around (in the WNBL) again after having her son Ted, Goz (former Canberra coach Paul Goriss) reached out to her and asked her to play. We decided we wanted to play again and last season was really rough for a lot of external factors and mismanagement."

Ready for a change and curious to dip her toe in free agency for 2022-23, the path was paved for a fairytale return to Bendigo with Wilson and under new coach Kennedy Kareama.

And while Griffin established herself in the regional Victorian town and met, fell in love with and married, a local in Erin, this wasn't a homecoming. The pair had built a happy life in Canberra with houses, jobs and dogs. But this return felt right.

"Kennedy really saw my value, not just as a basketball player, but a part of what he wanted to build and the standards of what he thinks the club should be and he really saw my value in that," she says.

"Having those conversations, then talking to Kel, coming back here, signing a three-year deal was me knowing it was probably the last professional basketball contract I'd sign.

"I don't know how many games I have left with Kelly so I really wanted to embrace that.

"I didn't know if we (Bendigo) would be good or what we'd be like but it was more about wanting to find joy, compete, upskill those around me and get the Spirit back in the community and be the club that a lot of people I care about want it to be and it hadn't been."

Nobody is more qualified than Wilson to comment on the impact of Griffin, first as arguably the greatest import the league has ever boasted and now as one of its greatest players. Period.

"I'd already been in the league a long time before Kelsey came and imports come and go but she was absolutely one of a kind. She's changed the league for the better, not just on the court but off the court," Wilson explains.

"Kelsey is actually a better person than she is basketball player. Knowing how good a player she is, that says a lot about who she is, doesn't it?

"It's hard to put into words what she does for the club she's playing for. When you sign Kelsey, you are signing someone who is going to help your club not just on the floor but off it as well."