Chelan, WA

UPDATE: US 2 through Tumwater Canyon reopened

UPDATE (3:25 p.m.) - US 2 through Tumwater Canyon has reopened, according to WSDOT. LEAVENWORTH — US 2 has been shut down through Tumwater Canyon due to an avalanche and ongoing avalanche danger. The highway is closed in both directions from Coles Corner, through Tumwater Canyon, to Leavenworth, according...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
Ice Not Expected in Storm Coming To Wenatchee, NCW

Another winter snow storm is heading into North Central Washington. Laurie Nisbet with the National Weather Service says it won't have one element that brought an ice to the area over Christmas weekend. "The system we're expecting later today through tomorrow, right now, we don't have freezing in the forecast,"...
WENATCHEE, WA
VIDEO: Mysterious light streak near Coulee City triggers security camera

COULEE CITY - The atmosphere above Grant County has been a bit abnormal this year with rare arctic fronts, early snow and fierce winds, but lightning strikes? At first glance, that's what entered the mind of Jess Goodwin, a cattle rancher living in Coulee City when he reviewed the footage captured by his security camera at his home this week.
COULEE CITY, WA
More Clarification On Woman Found Dead At Wenatchee Hotel

There's more clarification about a woman who was found dead early Christmas morning at the Downtown Inn in Wenatchee. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris says she was not frozen, as was originally reported. "Her sweatshirt was frozen because she was on the ground in the snow," said Harris. "And then,...
WENATCHEE, WA
Coroner: Woman found dead outside of Wenatchee motel was not killed by cold weather; body identified

WENATCHEE - After initially reporting that a woman “froze to death” outside a motel in Wenatchee, KPQ now reports that she didn’t die from exposure to cold temperatures. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris told the radio station that 63-year-old Ivy Medina was not frozen after dying in front of the Downtown Inn on Wenatchee Avenue on Christmas morning.
WENATCHEE, WA
Woman Found Frozen To Death in Wenatchee

Wenatchee Police are investigating a death of a woman who was described as being found frozen outside the Downtown Inn in Wenatchee at 222 N, Wenatchee Ave. The woman was discovered and reported to police at 5:24am Sunday morning. Sgt. Gary Bryant said officers are looking at video from the...
WENATCHEE, WA
Woman freezes to death in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE - iFIBER ONE News partner KPQ is reporting the death of a woman who was found outside of the Downtown Inn hotel in the 200 block of Wenatchee Avenue early Christmas morning. It believed that the woman froze to death due to prolonged exposure to the elements. The woman...
WENATCHEE, WA
Firefighters rescue person trapped inside burning home near Quincy

QUINCY — Firefighters were able to rescue a person from a burning home late Thursday night near Quincy. Grant County Fire District 3 responded just before 11 p.m. to a reported structure fire at 16102 Road 10.7 Northwest where a single-family home had black smoke coming from the front door. A 911 caller told firefighters there may have been someone trapped inside.
QUINCY, WA
Remembering KPQ Personality Don West

KPQ sports talk show host Don West passed away at home in Cashmere Friday morning. He was 59-year-old. West had been battling brain lymphoma since being diagnosed with the illness in June 2021. Over the years, Don worked with the Shop at Home Network, TNA Wrestling and the Wenatchee Wild...
CASHMERE, WA

