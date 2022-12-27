Read full article on original website
UPDATE: US 2 through Tumwater Canyon reopened
UPDATE (3:25 p.m.) - US 2 through Tumwater Canyon has reopened, according to WSDOT. LEAVENWORTH — US 2 has been shut down through Tumwater Canyon due to an avalanche and ongoing avalanche danger. The highway is closed in both directions from Coles Corner, through Tumwater Canyon, to Leavenworth, according...
East Wenatchee To Install Traffic Light In Spring At Busy Intersection
The City of East Wenatchee is moving forward in 2023 with the installation of a traffic signal at the intersection of Rock Island Road and 3rd Street Southeast. The city has been working with a consultant on the design phase of the project. East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford says the...
Ice Not Expected in Storm Coming To Wenatchee, NCW
Another winter snow storm is heading into North Central Washington. Laurie Nisbet with the National Weather Service says it won't have one element that brought an ice to the area over Christmas weekend. "The system we're expecting later today through tomorrow, right now, we don't have freezing in the forecast,"...
VIDEO: Mysterious light streak near Coulee City triggers security camera
COULEE CITY - The atmosphere above Grant County has been a bit abnormal this year with rare arctic fronts, early snow and fierce winds, but lightning strikes? At first glance, that's what entered the mind of Jess Goodwin, a cattle rancher living in Coulee City when he reviewed the footage captured by his security camera at his home this week.
More Clarification On Woman Found Dead At Wenatchee Hotel
There's more clarification about a woman who was found dead early Christmas morning at the Downtown Inn in Wenatchee. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris says she was not frozen, as was originally reported. "Her sweatshirt was frozen because she was on the ground in the snow," said Harris. "And then,...
Snow expected overnight across north central WA, freezing rain in parts of Grant County
MOSES LAKE — The National Weather Service says most of north central Washington will see snow overnight, with some areas in Grant County possibly getting another round of freezing rain. Light snow will start to fall Thursday afternoon, with heavier snowfall expected overnight. Areas in Grant County could see...
Woman draws winning scratch ticket in East Wenatchee, scores $500,000; man in Wenatchee wins $250,000
EAST WENATCHEE - A local woman's holidays likely got a lot happier after hitting the jackpot in Washington's Lottery last week. According to the Washington Lottery website, Josefina L. claimed her winning ticket on Dec. 23 after buying it from the 76 fuel station on Grant Road in East Wenatchee.
Coroner: Woman found dead outside of Wenatchee motel was not killed by cold weather; body identified
WENATCHEE - After initially reporting that a woman “froze to death” outside a motel in Wenatchee, KPQ now reports that she didn’t die from exposure to cold temperatures. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris told the radio station that 63-year-old Ivy Medina was not frozen after dying in front of the Downtown Inn on Wenatchee Avenue on Christmas morning.
Woman Found Frozen To Death in Wenatchee
Wenatchee Police are investigating a death of a woman who was described as being found frozen outside the Downtown Inn in Wenatchee at 222 N, Wenatchee Ave. The woman was discovered and reported to police at 5:24am Sunday morning. Sgt. Gary Bryant said officers are looking at video from the...
Woman freezes to death in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE - iFIBER ONE News partner KPQ is reporting the death of a woman who was found outside of the Downtown Inn hotel in the 200 block of Wenatchee Avenue early Christmas morning. It believed that the woman froze to death due to prolonged exposure to the elements. The woman...
Firefighters rescue person trapped inside burning home near Quincy
QUINCY — Firefighters were able to rescue a person from a burning home late Thursday night near Quincy. Grant County Fire District 3 responded just before 11 p.m. to a reported structure fire at 16102 Road 10.7 Northwest where a single-family home had black smoke coming from the front door. A 911 caller told firefighters there may have been someone trapped inside.
Remembering KPQ Personality Don West
KPQ sports talk show host Don West passed away at home in Cashmere Friday morning. He was 59-year-old. West had been battling brain lymphoma since being diagnosed with the illness in June 2021. Over the years, Don worked with the Shop at Home Network, TNA Wrestling and the Wenatchee Wild...
