Two-vehicle crash on Frankstown Road, injuries reported
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Altoona Fire Fighters have reported that a multi-vehicle crash occurred on Frankstown Road and Tennyson Avenue.
The two-vehicle accident occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 5:21 p.m. According to the Altoona Fire Fighters, the crash had a reported entrapment and injuries.
By the time fire crews arrived on the scene, the person was already out of the vehicle. One individual had to be transported to a hospital for treatment.
Details are limited at this time.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.
Comments / 0