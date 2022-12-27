Cameron Green out of Sydney Test with fractured finger

Australia allrounder Cameron Green has suffered a fractured finger, meaning he will not bowl again in the Boxing Day Test and has been ruled out of Sydney Test that gets underway on January 4.

It was confirmed on Wednesday morning, ahead of day three at the MCG, that scans on Green's right index finger had revealed a small fracture. He was struck on the finger by Anrich Nortje while batting late on day two and was forced to retire hurt.

Australia said that Green is available to bat again in the match, but he won't bowl. His ability to grip the bat will not be as impeded in the same way as his ability to grip and release the ball while bowling with his right index finger.

The injury means the allrounder won't play in the third Test in Sydney or in the BBL. But it is anticipated he will be fit for the four-Test tour of India starting in February.

His injury is a blow to Australia's bowling stocks in the MCG Test. Despite already holding a 197-run lead with seven wickets in hand and three days to play, Australia is short on bowling options, particularly after Green took a career-best 5 for 27 to bowl South Africa out for just 189 on the first day.

Mitchell Starc is also carrying an injury to the middle finger on his left hand after injuring it while fielding on day one. There are reports he has suffered ligament damage, but it has not been confirmed by CA. Australia coach Andrew McDonald confirmed Starc is available to bowl in the second innings at the MCG but won't be at full capacity.

"He'll play a role with both bat and ball over the course of the game," McDonald told SEN on Wednesday morning. "He'll be limited and his capabilities won't be as [fully fit] as he'd like, but he'll be able to do a role for us, so that's a positive sign."

Marnus Labuschagne had a decent bowl in the nets on the morning of day three before rain interrupted the warm-ups. He was working on his seam-up bowling with Australia's stand-in bowling coach Andre Adams. Steven Smith was also bowling some off and leg spin to Australia's backup batter in the squad Marcus Harris.

David Warner is fully fit and will return to bat on day three despite also retiring hurt on day two with cramp and heat exhaustion after his magnificent double century .

Green's injury does create a headache for Australia's selectors ahead of the Sydney Test. Mitchell Marsh had been the backup allrounder in the Test squad for the last 12 months, including the Ashes and tours to Pakistan and Sri Lanka. But Marsh is currently unavailable as he recovers from ankle surgery .

It does open the door for Western Australia allrounder Aaron Hardie , who has been on Australia's radar since his breakout performance in last season's Sheffield Shield final . He also performed superbly for Australia A during the winter tour of Sri Lanka and played in the Prime Minister's XI, which was effectively an Australia A side, against West Indies in November. But Hardie's Shield form did tail off following an excellent allround match against Queensland at the WACA in October, although he has started the BBL well for Perth Scorchers, including making 55 against Sydney Sixers . Another option the selectors could consider is recalling Michael Neser and bat him at No.7 as part of a five-man attack with Alex Carey moving up to No.6, given he bats at No.7 as a bowling allrounder for Queensland in Sheffield Shield cricket.

Australia already has a bowling cover for Starc if, as expected, he is ruled out of the Sydney Test with Josh Hazlewood and Lance Morris currently with the squad. There is a possibility they could add a second spinner to the squad ahead of Sydney given the SCG pitch has been very spin-friendly this summer. Mitchell Swepson was the incumbent second spinner, having played four Tests in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, but there has been talk of Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa and Todd Murphy threatening the pecking order ahead of the India tour.

If Australia don't pick another allrounder to replace Green, they will have to consider whether to play six batters and five bowlers, or seven batters and just four bowlers. Harris, a specialist opener, is the only spare batter currently with the squad. A middle-order player such as Peter Handscomb could also come into the mix.