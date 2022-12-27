Read full article on original website
Rockford snow park opens for season after delay
"Snow Park at Alpine Hills" opened for the season on Thursday after a one-day delay.
Winnebago County Coroner hosts blood drive
A local coroner's office is doing its part to help solve the area blood shortage.
Dixon residents leave apartment, come back to deer in bedroom
Dixon residents came home to a new roommate, but it is not the kind that many would welcome.
How can I avoid falling in the winter?
Falling risks greatly increase as winter weather hits the streets.
December water bill causes confusion for Rockford customers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents usually pay their water bill without much thought, but that was not this case for some Rockford customers this month. One resident noticed something different about where his payment was being sent. He said that the difference raised some concerns on if it was a mistake, or even a scam. […]
Rockford museum takes residents back to the Ice Age
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Burpee Museum celebrated the holidays with a new exhibit that showcases the world of the Ice Age. Guests got to meet extinct giants like the Columbian Mammoth and the Smilodon. Special holiday workshops, such as paleoart, were available as well. It forced guests to use reasoned speculation and scientific evidence to make decisions when drawing one of North America’s most famous prehistoric predators; Dire Wolves.
Woman who died after falling into Rock River identified as UW Health doctor
The person who died after falling into the Rock River last Friday has been identified as a UW Health doctor.
Rayshawn Smith dies in prison
Rayshawn Smith, the man who was sentenced to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Hardin, has died in prison.
At Southwest Airlines, a day of calm after a week of chaos
Southwest Airlines returned to a relatively normal flight schedule Friday, as the focus shifts to making things right with what could be well more than a million passengers who missed family connections or flights home during the holidays, and many of whom are still missing luggage.
Area fire agencies continue to respond to Dane Co. barn fire
TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Smoke is still pouring out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie after it caught fire this afternoon. Multiple fire agencies are still at the scene after being dispatched at 3:45 Friday afternoon. The roadway on County Road VV northbound is currently closed. More than 50 cattle were moved rom the barn to a safer location.
RockfordScanner.com: Sources are reporting a major accident in Rockford
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a major accident in Rockford. On Auburn, in front of On The Way. Initial reports are saying a vehicle has landed near...
Machesney Park firefighter died in line of duty on Christmas
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — More was learned on Thursday about the sudden death of a local first responder. North Park Firefighter Brian Rehnberg died on Christmas Day. North Park Fire Chief Joel Hallstrom said that the 50-year-old died in the line of duty, passing away shortly after returning home from his shift and responding […]
Holiday hoops scores from Thursday, December 29
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls basketball scores involving Rockford area teams from Holiday Tournament action on Thursday, December 29. Scores were compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. ‘Overtime’ returns to Fox 39 Friday, January 6 at 11 p.m. BOYS CHUCK DAYTON TOURNAMENT (DEKALB)United Township 54 Guilford 48Belvidere […]
Following Rock River drowning, officials urge caution as temperatures rise
ROCK COUNTY Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County officials are encouraging people to be safe on the ice as warmer temperatures linger. The warning comes after a recent incident in which a women fell through the ice on the Rock River and drowned. Despite Wisconsin seeing temperatures in the 40s and...
Several departments respond to ‘large fire’ at farm outside of Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Several Dane County fire departments responded Friday to a “large fire” at Statz Brothers Farm outside of Sun Prairie. As of 5 p.m., flames could still be seen through the roof of a barn while firefighters continued to douse the building with water. Police at the scene told News 3 Now the cows inside the building were...
Why New Year's resolutions fail
A local mental health expert says there is a reason why so many resolutions fail so quickly and a way to change that.
Major fire devastates buildings in downtown Mendota
MENDOTA, Ill. (WIFR) - Local disaster relief was dispatched to LaSalle County late Thursday night to aid in a devastating fire in downtown Mendota. First responders say the fire broke out just after 9 p.m. Thursday for a multi-building structure fire on Illinois Avenue. Crews from surrounding areas including Boone County Emergency Management Agency and LaSalle County EMA responded for aid. Boone County assisted by bringing an Air Cascade to help douse the blaze.
Traffic crash involving injures on Auburn St.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Auburn Street and Evergreen Street, due to a traffic crash involving 2 vehicles. Rockford police attempted to perform a traffic stop on one vehicle, when it took off. The first vehicle crashed into the second one. At least 2 people suffered non-life threatening injures.
RockfordScanner.com: Serious accident near downtown Rockford, AVOID the area…
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a bad accident in Rockford. Near the intersection of W Jefferson and N Church st. Injuries are being reported. Extrication was requested.
RockfordScanner.com: Another Police Standoff in Rockford
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a scene in Rockford. It happened around 5:30 am this morning at an address on Vernon. Initial reports said several officers had...
