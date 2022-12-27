ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Beloit, IL

MyStateline.com

Rockford snow park opens for season after delay

"Snow Park at Alpine Hills" opened for the season on Thursday after a one-day delay. Jan Selander with Forest City Counseling weighs in on why New Year's resolutions fail.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Winnebago County Coroner hosts blood drive

A local coroner's office is doing its part to help solve the area blood shortage.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

Dixon residents leave apartment, come back to deer in bedroom

Dixon residents came home to a new roommate, but it is not the kind that many would welcome.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

How can I avoid falling in the winter?

Falling risks greatly increase as winter weather hits the streets.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford museum takes residents back to the Ice Age

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Burpee Museum celebrated the holidays with a new exhibit that showcases the world of the Ice Age. Guests got to meet extinct giants like the Columbian Mammoth and the Smilodon. Special holiday workshops, such as paleoart, were available as well. It forced guests to use reasoned speculation and scientific evidence to make decisions when drawing one of North America’s most famous prehistoric predators; Dire Wolves.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rayshawn Smith dies in prison

Rayshawn Smith, the man who was sentenced to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Hardin, has died in prison.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

At Southwest Airlines, a day of calm after a week of chaos

Southwest Airlines returned to a relatively normal flight schedule Friday, as the focus shifts to making things right with what could be well more than a million passengers who missed family connections or flights home during the holidays, and many of whom are still missing luggage.
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Area fire agencies continue to respond to Dane Co. barn fire

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Smoke is still pouring out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie after it caught fire this afternoon. Multiple fire agencies are still at the scene after being dispatched at 3:45 Friday afternoon. The roadway on County Road VV northbound is currently closed. More than 50 cattle were moved rom the barn to a safer location.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Holiday hoops scores from Thursday, December 29

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls basketball scores involving Rockford area teams from Holiday Tournament action on Thursday, December 29. Scores were compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. ‘Overtime’ returns to Fox 39 Friday, January 6 at 11 p.m. BOYS CHUCK DAYTON TOURNAMENT (DEKALB)United Township 54 Guilford 48Belvidere […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Why New Year's resolutions fail

A local mental health expert says there is a reason why so many resolutions fail so quickly and a way to change that.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Major fire devastates buildings in downtown Mendota

MENDOTA, Ill. (WIFR) - Local disaster relief was dispatched to LaSalle County late Thursday night to aid in a devastating fire in downtown Mendota. First responders say the fire broke out just after 9 p.m. Thursday for a multi-building structure fire on Illinois Avenue. Crews from surrounding areas including Boone County Emergency Management Agency and LaSalle County EMA responded for aid. Boone County assisted by bringing an Air Cascade to help douse the blaze.
MENDOTA, IL
WIFR

Traffic crash involving injures on Auburn St.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Auburn Street and Evergreen Street, due to a traffic crash involving 2 vehicles. Rockford police attempted to perform a traffic stop on one vehicle, when it took off. The first vehicle crashed into the second one. At least 2 people suffered non-life threatening injures.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Another Police Standoff in Rockford

See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a scene in Rockford. It happened around 5:30 am this morning at an address on Vernon. Initial reports said several officers had...
ROCKFORD, IL

