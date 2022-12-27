ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

LifeStream Blood Bank’s supplies rapidly shrinking, donors sought

By City News Service
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WCumm_0jvyVSWg00

One of the Inland Empire's largest blood banks is scrambling to find donors as a supply deficit worsens by the hour, potentially threatening patients' lives, officials said today.

"We are extremely concerned," LifeStream CEO Dr. Rick Axelrod said. "We will not be able to meet the needs of local hospital patients if we don't receive more blood donations from our community members."

"Cancer patients can use up to eight pints of blood a week," he said. "Liver transplants, which happen frequently at our area hospitals, use up to 100 pints. An auto accident patient can use up to 50 pints. Right now, we do not have enough supply to meet the needs of local patients."

LifeStream provides product to more than 80 hospitals throughout Southern California, not only the inland region.

"We will not be able to supply hospitals with the product they need for lifesaving treatments if we cannot get more blood on our shelves," Axelrod said. "All blood types, especially type O, are desperately needed. We urge anyone who is healthy, feeling well and able to donate to give blood. Patients at our local hospitals are counting on donors for the blood products they need every single day."

Type O is the most common.

LifeStream began sounding the alarm concerning dwindling supplies, especially type O and platelets, earlier this month, and the crisis has only intensified.

LifeStream's donor appointment line is 800-879-4484. Appointments can also be made online via www.LStream.org.

Prospective donors must be at least 15 years old, and anyone under 17 must have parental consent. Mini physical exams will be required before a donation can proceed.

LifeStream has donation centers in Hemet, La Quinta, Murrieta, Rancho Mirage and Riverside. There are additional sites in San Bernardino County, as well as mobile clinics.

Since last fall, LifeStream has been waging a campaign to encourage blood donations as supplies cratered regionally and elsewhere, with hospitals and trauma centers in the most critical need of the life-saving and sustaining product.

The Riverside University Medical Center joined the campaign in January, when hospital spokesman Dr. Michael Mesisca told the Board of Supervisors that, without a "major storage or reserve" of blood, patients' lives were at risk.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eVfNV_0jvyVSWg00
Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post LifeStream Blood Bank’s supplies rapidly shrinking, donors sought appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Pediatric Physician Appointed Medical Chief at County Hospital

A pediatric physician will take over as chief medical officer at the Riverside University Medical Center in Moreno Valley, Riverside University Health System officials announced Thursday. Dr. Alexandra Clark was appointed to the position by the Riverside County Executive Office. Her previous position at the 439-bed teaching hospital was RUHS’...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs opening overnight shelter for unhoused residents

The city of Palm Springs is partnering with Martha’s Village and Kitchen to operate an overnight shelter for unhoused residents. The shelter will be at the Palm Springs Access Center on 225 El Cielo Road, across the street from the airport. It will be open nightly from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. starting Jan. 2 The post Palm Springs opening overnight shelter for unhoused residents appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

SunLine launches January 2023 service changes, splitting Route 1 into two shorter routes

The SunLine Transit Agency has launched a new initiative as part of its January 2023 Service Changes effective January 1, 2023. As SunLine continues to adjust services while offering cutting-edge zero-emission technology and other clean energy initiatives, a new theme has emerged: SunLine Transit Agency is Your Ride to the Future. “We continue to evolve The post SunLine launches January 2023 service changes, splitting Route 1 into two shorter routes appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
News 8 KFMB

Feeding San Diego's 'Zero Waste' program sends discarded food to farms

ANZA, Calif. — Feeding San Diego helps nourish hungry families across San Diego County, but did you know the non-profit organization also feeds cattle, pigs and sheep and more. In this Zevely Zone, I followed discarded food from San Diego to the Sage Mountain Farm in Anza. Feeding San Diego is celebrating the season of giving with their Give Hope, Share Joy campaign.
SAN DIEGO, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Hemet, CA

Hemet is a city west of San Jacinto Valley in California's Riverside County. Those who want to explore Southern California's desert Oasis should visit this city. Despite its sleepy appeal, Hemet boasts many gorgeous attractions worth checking out. It may not be as popular as other California tourist attractions, but...
HEMET, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

4.2 magnitude earthquake reported 18 miles south of La Quinta

A minor earthquake was reported 18 miles south of La Quinta Saturday morning.  The Magnitude 4.2 quake was centered in a mountain area about 10 miles north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m. The US Geological Survey user reports showed people feeling light or weak shaking in the Indio and Hemet communities and San Diego The post 4.2 magnitude earthquake reported 18 miles south of La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Desert Healthcare District in need of state aid to meet Seismic Retrofitting Deadline

In an update to a News Channel 3 I-Team investigation, public hospitals throughout California are still hoping to get money from the state ahead of the 2030 seismic retrofitting deadline.  As we reported, in the aftermath of the 1994 Northridge earthquake, state lawmakers enacted a bill, requiring all California hospitals to build new facilities or complete a The post Desert Healthcare District in need of state aid to meet Seismic Retrofitting Deadline appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Firefighters battle mobile home fire in Rancho Mirage

Firefighters battled a mobile home fire in Rancho Mirage today. Crews responded to the 70200 block of Highway 111 at 9:30 a.m. to a report of a well-involved fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire officials said that four additional engines were requested for multiple exposures. The Cathedral City Fire Department and Palm The post Firefighters battle mobile home fire in Rancho Mirage appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- One of the California laws that will go into effect in the coming year will eliminate the pink tax. The pink tax is the extra amount of money women are charged for productscompared to men. Not just gender-specific items like tampons and pads add an extra cost to women that men don't The post California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023 appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Video shows neighbors, law enforcement attempting to help slain Riverside County deputy

Surveillance video captured the frantic and ultimately unsuccessful effort to help a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley, California on Thursday. Authorities say Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed during a traffic stop by 44-year-old William Shae McKay, a San Bernardino County resident who authorities say had an “extensive criminal […]
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Deputy shot in Jurupa Valley

A Riverside County Sheriff's deputy has been shot in Jurupa Valley, officials confirmed Thursday afternoon. Details on the shooting, including the deputy's condition, remain limited at this time. According to KABC, the deputy was rushed to Riverside Community Hospital in unknown condition. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco will hold a news conference on the shooting The post Deputy shot in Jurupa Valley appeared first on KESQ.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Medical rights for trans people in California will be solidified under SB 107

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Over 20 states have implemented or considered legislative actions aimed at limiting LGBTQ+ youth access to gender-affirming health care in 2022, including Alabama, Texas and Arizona. Looking ahead to 2023, nine states have already pre-filed measures that ban transitional care, including New Hampshire, Montana, Missouri...
CALIFORNIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs

These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs. In Riverside County, California, there is a private railroad. It was previously owned by the Kaiser Steel Corporation and currently owned by Kaiser Ventures, Inc. Its name is Eagle Mountain Railroad (EMRR). It spans 51 miles. At one point, it was a road used to haul iron. That was only until 1986 when the owners removed the last two locomotives.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Firefighters extinguish fire in vacant dwelling in Desert Hot Springs

Firefighters extinguished a fire in a vacant dwelling in Desert Hot Springs today. Fire crews responded at 8:53 a.m. near Cactus Drive and First Street to the vacant dwelling involved with fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire officials said that the Palm Springs Fire Department assisted with the fire and that Southern The post Firefighters extinguish fire in vacant dwelling in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SAN DIEGO HUMANE SOCIETY NEEDS COMMUNITY'S HELP

December 27, 2022 (San Diego -- This holiday season, San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) is facing unprecedented challenges in housing animals who need help and is turning to the community to assist in creating much-needed space in their shelters. On top of being at- or over capacity at its locations...
SAN DIEGO, CA
goldrushcam.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom Honors Fallen Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Isaiah Albert Cordero Killed in the Line of Duty (With Video)

December 30, 2022 – SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom yesterday issued the following statement regarding the death of Riverside County Sheriff’s Motor Deputy Isaiah Albert Cordero:. “Jennifer and I extend our deepest sympathies to Deputy Isaiah Cordero’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time. He served...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy