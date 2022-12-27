Read full article on original website
Roanoke City Parks & Rec Eureka Redevelopment Survey closing
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday, December 30 is the last day to fill out the first survey for Eureka Center’s redevelopment. The city of Roanoke is investing $13 million into the new center. Roanoke City Parks and Recreation Planning and Development Coordinator Katherine Slusher says this is the single...
4th annual Illuminights brings in more than 50,000 people
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday, the fourth annual Illuminights at Explore Park event will wrap up. This year, more than 50,000 people got out to enjoy the new displays and more than 650,000 lights, 50,000 more than 2021. “It’s been a great experience for folks to come out. Whether...
Pulaski getting ready for trash service change
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The town of Pulaski is getting ready for a switch in its trash pickup service. Starting Jan. 3, Good For Life Environment Inc. will be handling the town’s trash collection. Right now, the company is distributing collection bins to homes in the town. The town...
Roanoke Christmas Tree collection begins Tuesday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Solid Waste Management will begin picking up residents’ natural and artificial trees starting Tuesday, Jan. 3. “We are prepared to collect natural trees free of decorations and ornaments. Just simply leave them at your set-out point in front of your home; we can have those recycled. Your artificial trees, those that may have the ornaments still on them, we’ll simply collect those as trash,” said Brian Haynesworth, solid waste manager for the city.
Botetourt Co. lands state grant for Buchanan brewery
BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County has landed a state grant that will support the redevelopment of a long-vacant industrial site in Buchanan. Developers are renovating the former Groendyk Manufacturing buildings for a mixed-use project called Factory Flats. The $450,000 state grant announced this week will support plans for a...
Moneta business gets $21,500 grant to expand kitchen operations in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A Moneta business is getting a sizeable investment, thanks to Governor Glenn Youngkin. On Thursday, Youngkin announced the largest-ever award round from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program supporting local farms and food producers. A total of 10...
Martinsville Fire Chief retires
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ted Anderson has been a part of Martinsville Fire and EMS for 27 years. “Started as a firefighter shock trauma, went to EMS coordinator, did Deputy Fire Marshal, Fire Marshal Building Official, so had a few hats here.”. For the last seven years, Anderson has served...
Danville firefighters push for pay boost, city eyes new pay study
After getting a report on Danville Firefighters pay, City Council is now calling for a study to look at compensation for all city workers. Last year, the city gave police officers an 18% increase to help with retention and recruitment. But Paul Collins, Danville Professional Firefighters Association IAFF Local 2532, says the Danville Fire Department remains one of the lowest paid departments in the state. “Our starting pay is $34,085 per year. That comes out to just over 12 dollars an hour,” said Collins of the 52-hour a week schedule. “That’s pretty sad.”
Federal funding approved for Wiley Drive Bridge construction project in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke will be receiving federal funding for the Wiley Drive Bridge project on the Greenway. $2.5 million will go toward raising the low water bridge so it sits higher above the water. That area of the Wasena neighborhood has been prone to flooding because of how low the bridge is.
Christiansburg Institute discovers potential piece of school’s history
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Christiansburg Institute believes it may have uncovered a piece of its history. “We had a community member who reached out to the chair of our board and seemed to notice what appeared to be remnants of a bridge,” Executive Director of the Christiansburg Institute Chris Sanchez said.
Gretna manufacturer to add 60 jobs; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Amthor International has announced an expansion in Pittsylvania County. The nation’s largest manufacturer of truck-mounted tanks, Amthor is investing over $4 million to build a 33,000-square-foot facility in the Gretna Industrial Park, according to a release from Pittsylvania County. The expansion will create 60 new jobs, the county said.
New Chief of Police appointed in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — As of the new year the Martinsville Police Department has announced they have appointed a new Chief of Police. Deputy Chief of 5 years, Rob Fincher will be stepping up as the chief on Jan. 1 after serving as a police officer for over 28 years. The police department says he […]
Largest apartment development proposed in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The largest apartment complex Roanoke has ever seen could soon be coming to Orange Avenue. The Forest-based company, TPB Enterprises, has submitted a rezoning request to build on 54 acres of land located off Orange Avenue in Northeast Roanoke. The proposal includes 768 apartments, two pools,...
Three Danville parks targeted for upgrades
Community meetings for Doyle Thomas, Coates and Pumpkin Creek scheduled for January. Three Danville parks are in line for an extreme makeover and it sounds like more are on the way. Parks and Recreation Director Bill Sgrinia updated Danville City Council this month on plans to renovate the Pumpkin Creek,...
Customers raise concerns over Appalachian Power’s increase in electric bills
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Electricity bills across the Roanoke Valley are going up. Appalachian Power customers are reporting increases of hundreds of dollars within the last month. AEP customers asked WDBJ7 to look into why some bills from Appalachian Power are increasing by up to $400 from last month. Even...
Investigation underway into death and fire in Henry County
COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a person at a home. The body was found December 30, 2022 at 216 Ridge Road in Collinsville, and was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke. No name has been released and there is no word yet on a possible cause of death.
Danville house fire displaces residents
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department says residents of a home that caught fire Wednesday will be displaced until repairs can be made. The department says the fire occurred in the 200 block of Oakwood Circle and that crews found fire in the front yard and the home full of smoke.
Buying and renovating a house - Why you should wait
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Did you buy a new home or are you thinking of buying a new home in 2023? There are many decisions to consider, including major renovations. We sit down with local realtor, Amanda Ostrander, about when and how to renovate your new home. She discusses the various considerations you should make including how the house serves you before you begin tearing down walls.
Car runs into home in Danville: Firefighters
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a scene where a car ran into a home on Wednesday morning. Firefighters say on Facebook that two technical rescue engines responded to the scene. It is unknown if there were any injuries related to the incident.
USPS stops delivering mail to Roanoke neighborhood after multiple “dog attacks”
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke residents on Northridge Street NE are looking for answers after the U.S. Postal Service stopped delivering mail to their neighborhood. For nearly a month, about 20 residents haven’t had mail delivered to their homes. Mail carriers won’t deliver mail to Northridge Street anymore because of “dog attacks” that neighbors told WDBJ7 happened at the opposite end of the street.
