Remembering 13 Tucson Restaurants That Closed in 2022Greyson FTucson, AZ
IE Lighthouse for the Blind raffling Super Bowl LVII ticketsThe HD PostGlendale, AZ
Supply chain issues slow Tucson’s transition to EV fleet, Mayor and city council approve infrastructure changesEdy ZooTucson, AZ
Local Chinese Restaurant to ClosureGreyson FTucson, AZ
The Best Taco in Tucson. It's Also The Simplest.Greyson FTucson, AZ
Fronteras Desk
Former Border Patrol agent sentenced in long-ranging corruption cases
knau.org
Ex-Arizona Border Patrol agent sentenced for drug trafficking, bribery
Cochise Co. Sheriff concerned as teen involvement with cartel smuggling rises
Traffic stops are turning into high-speed chases for Cochise County law enforcement. Some of those in the diver's seat aren’t even old enough to have a driver’s license.
Former AZ Border Patrol agent ordered to pay $151K for helping to smuggle drugs
Border Patrol catches suspected smugglers on I-10
The U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested two U.S. citizens on Tuesday, Dec. 20 after fleeing from Willcox Station agents near Vail, Ariz.
Police arrest two in connection with July pizzeria assault
Tucson police arrested 21-year-old Daniel Alonso Silvas-Rodriguez and a 39-year-old woman in connection with the assault at Little Caesar's at 5447 E. 22nd Street.
KOLD-TV
Man charged in two bank robberies
Deputies arrest man suspected of robbing two Chase branches
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Man charged in homicide near Valencia, Nogales Highway
KOLD-TV
PCSD investigating after couple found dead in mobile home
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a married couple were found dead in their home on Wednesday Dec. 28. Pima County sheriff’s deputies said they were called around 10:30 a.m. to a mobile home near the 10000 block of South Houghton Road to check on the welfare of the couple.
KOLD-TV
KMSB News 5:30-6 p.m. recurring - clipped version
Throwing a house party for New Year’s? You can face significant liabilities. The feared “tripledemic” fizzles in Arizona as cases drop during the holidays. Title 42 remains in place: Officials in Tucson have more time to find space for influx of migrants. 21-year-old woman killed after a...
Police find man dead in another person's house
KOLD-TV
Man found dead in home near Valencia, Nogales Highway
Cochise County voters to decide on potential new jail in May
It’s been nearly two decades since Cochise County has had a new jail. This coming May, voters could change that this coming May.
KOLD-TV
The feared “tripledemic” fizzles in Arizona as cases drop during the holidays
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The “tripledemic” has landed with a thud in Arizona. In early October, with flu cases raging, RSV cases the highest in ten years and COVID cases on the rise, health officials predicted a banner year for respiratory diseases. It has not played...
KOLD-TV
Man dead after wreck near Veteran’s hospital
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is dead after the car he was driving crashed on Tucson’s south side on Wednesday morning, Dec. 28. According to Tucson police, officers were called around 8 a.m. to the intersection of South Sixth Avenue and West 44th Street. When they arrived, they found the driver of a gray Hyundai Sonata suffering from serious injuries.
TPD: Officers seize 10K fentanyl pills, gun at traffic stop
Police say officers stopped Aaron Mendivil in the 900 block of West Irvington Road and found the drugs and a gun.
stnonline.com
Arizona Student Suffers Suspected Overdose While on School Bus
A Desert View High School sophomore in Tucson, Arizona, suffered a suspected overdose when she lost consciousness while on board the school bus, reported Kgun9.com. On Monday afternoon, a Desert View School District bus driver observed the student as being “not fully conscious” aboard the bus. The driver then reportedly communicated with the school staff and relayed details about the student’s condition.
KOLD-TV
Tucson woman killed in a road-rage shooting Speedway, Swan
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A case of road rage ended the life of a young woman on Tucson’s east side on Christmas Eve. The Tucson Police Department said Jada Thompson, 21, was killed when someone shot at the vehicle she was riding in it near Speedway and Swan.
Brnovich says Tucson rental ordinance must end or city risks state funds
(The Center Square) – The Arizona attorney general’s investigation into a Tucson rental ordinance may lead to its overturning in 2023. The City of Tucson’s Ordinance No. 11959 forbids landlords from considering sources of income when viewing rental housing applications. Attorney General Mark Brnovich issued an investigative report on Dec. 21, claiming it goes against an earlier code established in 1992. Tucson’s new ordinance broadens “source of income” to include...
