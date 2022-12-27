Read full article on original website
Related
Fentanyl and a stronger form of meth now driving American homeless crisis
Fentanyl and a more dangerous form of methamphetamine have not only driven America's opioid crisis, but greatly contributed to the country's renewed fight with homelessness.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Fentanyl addiction proving difficult to treat
Much of what we hear about fentanyl revolves around overdoses, but addiction to the drug is becoming a major problem for doctors and nurses. In 2021, 108,000 people died from a drug overdose in the United States, according to CDC data, and upwards of 70% of those overdoses involved fentanyl.
Doctors warn fentanyl becoming stronger, making reversing overdoses more challenging
Strands of fentanyl are becoming increasingly dangerous over the last year, causing doctors to warn that Narcan may not be as effective at reversing an overdose.
Bakersfield Channel
Drug wholesalers crack down on ADHD, anxiety medications
(KERO) — Drug wholesalers are cracking down on prescriptions for drugs used to treat conditions like ADHD and anxiety. Three main United States drug wholesalers have banned drugs such as Adderall and Xanax from certain US pharmacies in response to the opioid crisis. The companies, which are AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., and McKesson Corporation, say they imposed the bans because pharmacists had filled prescriptions written by doctors who frequently prescribed psychiatric drugs.
Finally, a much-needed glimmer of hope for the opioid crisis
Amid the torrent of bad news stories, some good news has started to emerge.
labroots.com
The Antidepressant in Everyone's Medicine Cabinet: The case for the inflammatory theory of depression grows
Compared to the countless number of serotonin and dopamine-centered depression studies, the kynurenine pathway (KP) holds less research attention. However, with recent findings essentially dethroning the monoamine theory of depression, kynurenine might soon have its day in the funding sun. To be fair, it’s possible that numerous anti-depression therapies work...
The hospital wants $83,135 for saving my wife. She’s worth it – but where did that figure come from?
Regular readers may remember that I almost killed my wife a couple of months ago. She was complaining about stomach pains and thought she should go to the emergency room. It’s probably nothing, I told her. They’ll charge you a million dollars to tell you that you have indigestion.
americanmilitarynews.com
VIDEO: Cop overdoses after fentanyl exposure during traffic stop
A police officer in central Florida is expected to make a full recovery after an accidental exposure to fentanyl during a traffic stop caused her to overdose. Body camera footage of the incident was shared by Tavares Police Department, which also wrote a Facebook post detailing the quick work of fellow officers that likely saved Officer Courtney Bannick’s life.
Popculture
Popular Shredded Cheese Recall
Lidl shoppers have been urged check their homes for its own-brand Simply Grated Cheddar that has been flagged in an urgent recall. Plastic pieces were discovered present in the product, making it potentially unsafe for consumption. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert on Nov. 23. According to the product details, this is a 500g bag of Simply Grated Cheddar with a "best if used by" date of Dec. 23, 2022. Lidl will fully refund consumers who have returned the affected products. The food's risk statement states, "This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat." Those Lidl stores that sold the recalled product displayed a point of sale notice informing customers why the product was being recalled and what to do if they purchased it.
Another pharmaceutical company has recalled blood pressure medication over illness risk
Another pharmaceutical company is recalling a blood pressure medication that could increase the risk of cancer if taken in large amounts.
WebMD
Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States
Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
Avoiding Opioids, Many Patients in Pain Get Gabapentin Instead. Does It Work?
Antiseizure drugs widely used for chronic pain relief are safer than opioids, but not very effective, a new review shows. Gabapentin and pregabalin only outperform placebo by one-third to one-half, clinical trial results reveal. Despite this, the drugs are widely prescribed off-label for a multitude of pain conditions even though...
‘Gas Station Heroin’ Is Causing Intense Withdrawals. It’s Legal in Most States.
A drug called tianeptine, known colloquially as “gas station heroin,” has been banned by several states. It’s being marketed as a dietary supplement, but some users are describing it as a highly addictive opioid. Tianeptine is a tricyclic antidepressant used to treat depression in some European, Latin...
Laundry detergent recalled due to bacteria exposure risk
Art of Green laundry detergent products are being voluntarily recalled because they may contain pseudomonas aeruginosa, a potentially harmful bacteria.
Massive Breakthrough As Cancer Disappears for All Patients During Drug Trial
Every Single Patient in This Small Experimental Drug Trial Saw Their Cancer DisappearPhoto byImage by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay. A tiny pharmacological study carried out in the US discovered that every patient treated in the experiment successfully entered remission from their illness, representing what looks to be a very hopeful advancement for the treatment of rectal cancer.
Urgent warning as cases of deadly bug from prepacked food surge – the 6 signs you must know
BRITS have be warned of a surge in cases of a deadly bug found in ready-to-eat chicken, wraps and sandwiches. In the UK, 81 people have been infected with the bacteria salmonella and one person has died, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). The cases...
People are getting sick with mystery illnesses and testing negative for COVID, RSV, and flu. Here's why.
There are plenty of viral illnesses floating around this holiday season. Experts stress testing is key because it can lead to swift treatment.
ScienceBlog.com
Smoking pot, tobacco among behaviors with protective Covid effect, study finds
A new paper in Biology Methods & Protocols, published by Oxford University Press, investigates risk factors and protections against contracting COVID-19, and also for suffering from severe COVID. Researchers identified several characteristics – including male sex, lower age, blood group B, and larger household size – that increased the risk...
Popculture
Pancake Recall: FDA's Alert, Explained
Pancake fans should pay close attention to the labels of their favorites before eating their favorite breakfast food. Last month, Phil's Power Pancake issued a recall for all of its Power Pancakes varieties because they were mistakenly advertised as "wheat free." The products did contain wheat, which could be dangerous to consumers with a wheat allergy.
How to know when dizziness is a sign of a more serious condition, according to doctors
A degree of dizziness is natural, but it's important to pay attention to how long, and how intense, your dizzy spells are.
CNN
1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0