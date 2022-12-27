ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fentanyl addiction proving difficult to treat

Much of what we hear about fentanyl revolves around overdoses, but addiction to the drug is becoming a major problem for doctors and nurses. In 2021, 108,000 people died from a drug overdose in the United States, according to CDC data, and upwards of 70% of those overdoses involved fentanyl.
Drug wholesalers crack down on ADHD, anxiety medications

(KERO) — Drug wholesalers are cracking down on prescriptions for drugs used to treat conditions like ADHD and anxiety. Three main United States drug wholesalers have banned drugs such as Adderall and Xanax from certain US pharmacies in response to the opioid crisis. The companies, which are AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., and McKesson Corporation, say they imposed the bans because pharmacists had filled prescriptions written by doctors who frequently prescribed psychiatric drugs.
The Antidepressant in Everyone's Medicine Cabinet: The case for the inflammatory theory of depression grows

Compared to the countless number of serotonin and dopamine-centered depression studies, the kynurenine pathway (KP) holds less research attention. However, with recent findings essentially dethroning the monoamine theory of depression, kynurenine might soon have its day in the funding sun. To be fair, it’s possible that numerous anti-depression therapies work...
VIDEO: Cop overdoses after fentanyl exposure during traffic stop

A police officer in central Florida is expected to make a full recovery after an accidental exposure to fentanyl during a traffic stop caused her to overdose. Body camera footage of the incident was shared by Tavares Police Department, which also wrote a Facebook post detailing the quick work of fellow officers that likely saved Officer Courtney Bannick’s life.
Popular Shredded Cheese Recall

Lidl shoppers have been urged check their homes for its own-brand Simply Grated Cheddar that has been flagged in an urgent recall. Plastic pieces were discovered present in the product, making it potentially unsafe for consumption. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert on Nov. 23. According to the product details, this is a 500g bag of Simply Grated Cheddar with a "best if used by" date of Dec. 23, 2022. Lidl will fully refund consumers who have returned the affected products. The food's risk statement states, "This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat." Those Lidl stores that sold the recalled product displayed a point of sale notice informing customers why the product was being recalled and what to do if they purchased it.
Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States

Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
Avoiding Opioids, Many Patients in Pain Get Gabapentin Instead. Does It Work?

Antiseizure drugs widely used for chronic pain relief are safer than opioids, but not very effective, a new review shows. Gabapentin and pregabalin only outperform placebo by one-third to one-half, clinical trial results reveal. Despite this, the drugs are widely prescribed off-label for a multitude of pain conditions even though...
Massive Breakthrough As Cancer Disappears for All Patients During Drug Trial

Every Single Patient in This Small Experimental Drug Trial Saw Their Cancer DisappearPhoto byImage by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay. A tiny pharmacological study carried out in the US discovered that every patient treated in the experiment successfully entered remission from their illness, representing what looks to be a very hopeful advancement for the treatment of rectal cancer.
Smoking pot, tobacco among behaviors with protective Covid effect, study finds

A new paper in Biology Methods & Protocols, published by Oxford University Press, investigates risk factors and protections against contracting COVID-19, and also for suffering from severe COVID. Researchers identified several characteristics – including male sex, lower age, blood group B, and larger household size – that increased the risk...
Pancake Recall: FDA's Alert, Explained

Pancake fans should pay close attention to the labels of their favorites before eating their favorite breakfast food. Last month, Phil's Power Pancake issued a recall for all of its Power Pancakes varieties because they were mistakenly advertised as "wheat free." The products did contain wheat, which could be dangerous to consumers with a wheat allergy.
