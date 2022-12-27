Former Trump White House aide told Jan. 6 panel Mark Meadows burned documents a dozen times during the transition period

Of course he burn documents because he did not want to get caught. He should have been put in federal prison for burning federal documents.
I'm sure 🤡 Trump loves to burn 🔥 and flush papers down the toilet. I bet 🤡 Trump wished he'd burn all those stolen classified documents he's been keeping at his Miami ⛳️ corse.
when are people in this country are going to stand up to trump are theLIEING Republicans who are ruining this country and our democracy to benefit themselves they aren't working for the people only themselves and big corporations they haven't done a damn thing for the people except tell you what they are going to do but don't have any idea how they are going to pay for it except blame everything on the democrats its time we the people stand up and fight back against themepublicans who are running this country and our democracy all they want is power and tell us what we can and can't do
