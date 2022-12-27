ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Inslee’s office worried about ‘increased threats to our utilities’

By Brett Davis
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XCvIU_0jvyUDde00
Shutterstock photo

(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is one of many people concerned about what appears to be the intentional sabotage of several electric substations in his state, cutting off thousands of people from electricity during extreme winter weather events.

“We are aware of increased threats to our utilities and are monitoring threat activity, as we play a support and coordination role with federal and local governments and individual utilities,” Jaime Smith, director of communications for the governor’s office, told The Center Square Tuesday.

At present, the Governor’s Office is offering reinforcement, not recommendations.

“We defer to utilities and the appropriate law enforcement agencies working with them to describe any specific threats they've received or experienced,” Smith added.

Four electricity substations in the Tacoma area were attacked Sunday – Christmas Day – affecting thousands of customers, according to authorities.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department estimated that 14,000 homes and businesses were affected at one point on Sunday when a person or people broke into the three facilities and vandalized equipment.

On Sunday night, the department indicated there was one more incident that evening at another Puget Sound Energy substation.

“This is the 4th incident at a Power Substation in South Pierce County on Christmas Day. All law enforcement agencies in the county have been notified of the incidents and will be monitoring power substations in their area,” the department said in a same-day statement. “At this time power has been restored to most of the affected homes.”

A wintry mix comprised mostly of freezing rain covered the Pacific Northwest in traffic-snarling ice right before the Christmas weekend and shut down Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for a time. Warmer weather moved through the Puget Sound area on Christmas Eve and melted some of that ice right before Christmas Day.

There have been a recent string of electrical grid attacks beyond Washington, including substations in Oregon, Florida, and North Carolina being struck.

Comments / 81

St!@$$
3d ago

Many of us are also worried about Insainlee's continued assault on our paychecks and his policies towards the welfare socialist state he desires.

Reply
39
J.R. Parsons
3d ago

About time you worry about something important. Many illegals and refugees here. The uncontrolled invasion on the border has most certainly allowed villains and enemies of the state to sneak in.

Reply(4)
37
The Cynic
3d ago

Washington state is as close to being 100% socialist as it can be. Inslee and his entire gang of anti-American thieves have made shambles of every positive aspect of my state. But since these pos's keep getting elected and re-elected I'm forced to believe the democrats that vote for them are also anti-American socialists as well.

Reply(1)
31
Related
Chronicle

What Motivated the Pacific Northwest Substation Attacks?

SPANAWAY, Pierce County — Shortly after 5 a.m. on Christmas Day, Kathryn Henkel and her family were rousted by an unfamiliar quiet, a signal something was wrong. The big-screen television in their living room, normally on through the night, cut off. So did the refrigerator — and the oxygen concentrator that helps her mother-in-law breathe.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Conservative, Rural Areas Indicate Early Support for the “Greater Idaho Movement”

Oregon Conservative: According to a press release issued by spokesman Matt McCaw, a petition for signature validation has been submitted on behalf of the “Greater Idaho Movement” in the hopes of adding a ballot initiative to the ballot that will be used in the election that will take place in Wallowa County in May of 2023. The petition’s signatures will be evaluated by the County Clerk, and if there are sufficient valid signatures, the proposed measure from the movement will be added to the ballot.
OREGON STATE
The Center Square

Though rare, owl attacks in Washington may be on the rise

(The Center Square) — Attacks by owls on humans are extremely rare but may be increasing in frequency in Washington according to one expert on the winged creatures. Jonathan C. Slaught, a biologist specializing on owls for the Wildlife Conservation Society, believes confrontations with the predatory fowl are becoming more common due to the reduction of dense forests where owls prefer to dwell.
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

WA Clean energy project clashes with important Yakama site

Each spring Yakama Nation families head to Pushpum, a towering ridge above John Day Dam in Klickitat County. There, on the south-facing slope dotted with juniper bushes, grasses and shrubs, they gather Indian celery, one of the first food plants of the season. “It’s a really important First Food gathering...
KLICKITAT COUNTY, WA
koze.com

Legislation Proposed to Hold Telecommunications Providers Accountable For Allowing Illegal Robocalls

OLYMPIA, WA – Legislation has been proposed that would modernize Washington State’s current anti-robocalling law. In 2021, an estimated 835,000 residents lost money to scam calls, which Attorney General Bob Ferguson says needs to be stopped. Ferguson is partnering with Representative Mari Leavitt (D-University Place) on legislation which would make the calls a violation of the Consumer Protection Act.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

California’s AG Rob Bonta joins 19 states in support of ATF 'ghost gun' rule

(The Center Square) - Nineteen attorneys general including Rob Bonta, attorney General for the state of California, have joined together and filed an amicus brief in the Fifth Circuit in support of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Final Rule. Enforcement of the rule was disrupted by a preliminary injunction granted by a Texas northern district court until a decision is reached in the VanDerStok v. Garland case. The court found that the longstanding definition of a firearm in federal law was drastically changed by ATF Final Rule in granting the injunction.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MyNorthwest

WA employers must disclose ‘genuinely expected’ pay next year

Washington state employers will soon be required to disclose in job listings the expected salary range for applicants. A new pay transparency law gets enacted in January. Washington’s Pay Transparency Law (SB 5761) will require employers with 15 or more employees to include the wage scale or a salary range in their job postings, along with “a general description of the benefits and other compensation offered.”
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Report indicates Mississippi could reduce size of government with responsible spending

(The Center Square) – A new budget recommends that Mississippi should cap its spending in fiscal year 2024 to prevent government expansion. The Mississippi Center for Public Policy released its government spending budget recommendation and said the state should not spend more than $6.75 billion in the coming fiscal year in an effort to prevent expansion of state government while also not reducing future tax cuts. The budget recommendation shows...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
q13fox.com

WCCA: Paperwork issue costing Washington child care workers money

OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington Childcare Centers Association (WCCA) is calling the Department of Children, Youth, and Families' (DCYF) Workforce Retention Grant a "debacle." In September, DCYF launched a grant to "provide one-time retention payments for on-site workers in eligible roles at all DCYF-licensed or certified family home providers and child care centers."
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

These new laws are taking effect in Washington state in 2023

WASHINGTON — Numerous laws go into effect in Washington state on Jan. 1, 2023 and throughout the new year. KOMO News highlighted some of the key laws to know as 2022 concludes. Minimum wage increase. The minimum wage in Washington state will increase to $15.74 an hour on Jan....
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
36K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy