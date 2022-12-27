Effective: 2022-12-31 02:23:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-01 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by visiting 511.idaho.gov. Target Area: Bear River Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 9 to 21 inches, except 15 to 32 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Bear River Range including but not limited to Emigration Summit. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID ・ 22 HOURS AGO