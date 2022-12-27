ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Earle B. Turner treats kids with free 'Avatar' tickets after deadly shooting

By Remi Murrey
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23fNRK_0jvyU20u00

Cleveland Police are still investigating a fatal shooting outside the Earle B. Turner Recreation Center that happened almost three weeks ago. As officers work to find the shooter and bring justice to those still grieving, the center is taking its own approach to restore peace.

“After all things, it’s nice,” said Keilin Payne, a frequent visitor.

It’s not everyday you hear people turn a tragedy into something positive.

“We’re just trying to rebuild the trust to let the community know that we’re here,” said Earle B. Turner.

But at the rec center, leaders say it’s being done, starting with bussing more than a dozen kids to see "Avatar" on Tuesday at the Cinemark in Valley View.

“I’m treating all the kids. I’m paying for everything,” said Turner. “I just want them to go enjoy the show. Go see the 'Avatar.' Don’t worry about anything. Have a good time, and then keep coming back to the center.”

This follows a deadly shooting that happened outside the Cleveland recreation center just three weeks ago.

“I was just feeling like it was just sad how that happened,” said Payne.

The incident is even more upsetting for Payne especially considering how he says the center has been his safe haven since he was 6 years old.

“When you outside in the streets, it’s a lot of bad things happening. But when you come here, you can just have fun, and nothing happens,” said Payne.

A reminder Turner hopes is emphasized and restored as his community continues to heal.

“I grew up as a kid playing basketball in this center,” said Turner. “We used to come here and play basketball, and it was safe and it’s just as safe now as it was then, and so that’s the importance we’re trying to stress to people that it’s safe.”

READ MORE: 18-year-old fatally shot by man in ski mask outside Earle B. Turner Recreation Center in Cleveland

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Car Jacking Suspect At Large on Cleveland Westside

CLEVELAND - On Friday, Dec. 23, on the 2200 block of Broadview Road in the Old Brooklyn Neighborhood. Police say the unknown man pictured below jumped out of an older red and black SUV and took a 2007 Toyota Matrix with an Ohio license plate HSZ6157. The suspect vehicle has...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

'Very frustrating': Playhouse Square residents react to string of car break-ins in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police have made one arrest and identified other suspects after an increase in car break-ins in the downtown area. Justin School lives in an apartment in the Hanna Building in the Playhouse Square neighborhood, and pays to park his car in a separate, private surface lot, which is not owned by his building, off of Prospect Ave. East. On December 19th, he walked outside to find his car had been broken into.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Officers help man stranded in storm, find he is wanted by county: Shaker Heights police blotter

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Obstructing official business: Tuttle Road. At 8:30 a.m. Dec. 23, officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Tuttle Road to assist a male who reported that he had been left stranded in that day’s storm. Officers learned that the man, 22, of Painesville, was wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office for felony narcotics violations.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland 19-month-old girl dies from influenza, officials confirm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-month-old girl from Cleveland died as a result of pediatric influenza, according to Cleveland Department of Health officials. This is the first influenza-associated child death of the 2022-23 season in Cleveland, according to a department press release. It’s also the second death in Cuyahoga County following a 13-year-old boy’s death in November.
CLEVELAND, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

57K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy