ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattoon, IL

Comments / 0

Related
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Cause of Danville Business Fire Probed

Investigators remained on the scene of a fire in a commercial building in Danville Friday night (December 30, 2022) long after the blaze was extinguished. Firefighters found heavy smoke rolling from the building at 805 North Vermilion Street when they arrived there. The alarm sounded at 5:54 p.m. The building...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Champaign Costco reopens after evacuation, temporary closure on Thursday

Update 3:30pm Costco Wholesale’s Champaign Warehouse location has reopened after a temporary closure to address a CO2 leak. CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Costco Wholesale’s Champaign Warehouse location has been closed temporarily after a refrigerator leak. Costco manager, Rocco Wistafke, said a refrigerator was leaking carbon dioxide (CO2), causing the Champaign grocery store to evacuate on […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Macon Co. Sheriff provides update on rescued dogs’ recovery

DECATUR, Ill (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update this morning on the recovery of four dogs that were rescued last week. Officials said the dogs have passed all their veterinary check-ups and are well on their way to making a full recovery with the Macon County Animal Control. The sheriff’s […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Major flooding causes heavy damage at Paris HS

PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – Paris High School is cleaning up after experiencing major flooding inside the building on Christmas. Officials believe that extreme cold temperatures caused a fire suppression line to break which caused heavy damage to the floors throughout the building. First responders were on scene within 30 minutes of the break and were […]
PARIS, IL
WCIA

Champaign County naming battle coming to a close

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A battle in Champaign County is in its home stretch. Urbana is in the lead, but champaign still has time to catch up. Visit Champaign County rolled out a t-shirt competition in October. One shirt says “Team Champaign-Urbana,” and the other says “Team Urbana-Champaign.” They partnered with the History Museum […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

One new restaurant, two locations coming to Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some people are eagerly awaiting a new restaurant with two locations in the same city. Champaign is soon to be home to not one, but two Raising Cane’s. One of them is going to be at the old Applebee’s location on north Prospect. The other is going to in the center […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Paris High School fire suppression line breaks on Christmas Day

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — School officials said a fire suppression line broke at Paris High School on Christmas Day, causing significant damage to the building. Though the building was kept at 65 degrees and conducted with regular walk-throughs to check the facilities, the school said the line flooded the school with water. This damaged the […]
PARIS, IL
Effingham Radio

Friday Police Blotter

Effingham City Police arrested 19 year old Kayden Z. Anderson of Effingham for criminal trespass to real property. Kayden was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34 year old Amber L. Sandstrom of Newton for an Effingham County original warrant for residential burglary, burglary, theft, and a Clark County FTA warrant for possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and driving on a suspended license. Amber was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Thursday Police Blotter

Illinois State Police arrested 32 year old Kendall H. Wilford of Mattoon for a Coles County FTA warrant for possession of meth. Kendall posted bond and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41 year old Misty L. Koonce of Wheeler for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Misty was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Two arrested for animal cruelty, neglect in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two Decatur area people for animal cruelty and neglect last week. Deputies were sent to the 4300 block of North Taylor Rd in Decatur after responding to complaints that there were several animals on the property suffering from the extreme cold weather. The sheriff’s office said […]
DECATUR, IL
nowdecatur.com

Escape Decatur Escape Rooms closing doors before new year

December 29, 2022 – Escape Decatur Escape Rooms will be closing its doors to their escape rooms at the end of the business day on Friday, December 30. Business owners Anthony and Renne announced the closing on their Facebook page Wednesday, December 7. “We would like to thank the city of Decatur and all who have visited our Escape Rooms. We appreciate you all, and if you haven’t visited our rooms, you’ve still got time.”
DECATUR, IL
MyWabashValley.com

Two teens injured in dirt bike vs. vehicle crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two teens were injured in a dirt bike vs. vehicle crash early Friday morning. According to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, the crash happened at 3:20 a.m. on State Road 63 at Hutchinson Road. Plasse said two 16-year-olds were on a dirt bike when...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crash on Margaret & Fruitridge leads to power outages

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An energy pole was struck during a car collision involving 2 or more cars in the area of Margaret and Fruitridge Ave. around noon on Dec. 28, causing power outages for people in the area. UPDATED: Representatives from Duke Energy stated around 3:15 p.m. that the power should be back […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WCIA

ISP respond to multiple weather-related accidents Monday evening

PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) – As road conditions deteriorate, Illinois State Police District 10 has responded to slide-offs and crashes across the area. Since 3:00 p.m., troopers were dispatched to several property damage calls and crashes. One property-damage crash was reported on I-72 near Decatur. Another property damage crash was reported on I-74 near Mahomet by […]
DECATUR, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy