Cause of Danville Business Fire Probed
Investigators remained on the scene of a fire in a commercial building in Danville Friday night (December 30, 2022) long after the blaze was extinguished. Firefighters found heavy smoke rolling from the building at 805 North Vermilion Street when they arrived there. The alarm sounded at 5:54 p.m. The building...
Champaign Costco reopens after evacuation, temporary closure on Thursday
Update 3:30pm Costco Wholesale’s Champaign Warehouse location has reopened after a temporary closure to address a CO2 leak. CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Costco Wholesale’s Champaign Warehouse location has been closed temporarily after a refrigerator leak. Costco manager, Rocco Wistafke, said a refrigerator was leaking carbon dioxide (CO2), causing the Champaign grocery store to evacuate on […]
Macon Co. Sheriff provides update on rescued dogs’ recovery
DECATUR, Ill (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update this morning on the recovery of four dogs that were rescued last week. Officials said the dogs have passed all their veterinary check-ups and are well on their way to making a full recovery with the Macon County Animal Control. The sheriff’s […]
Thawing pipes bursting all over Champaign-Urbana area, what are the risks to your home?
SAVOY, Ill., (WCIA) — It’s getting warmer outside, but that wasn’t the case during the mid-December blast of winter weather. Low temperatures led to many frozen pipes, and now, they’re thawing out. It’s leaving plumbers and restoration experts busy. For many, they’re not out of the woods. Because of the cold, they’re in the thick […]
Missing dog found safe 5 days after Central Illinois house fire
HUTTON, Ill. (WCIA) – A Coles County family has been reunited with their dog after worrying they might never see her again. Luke and Maddie Henebry lost their home in a fire on Friday in Hutton. In a Facebook post, they said everyone was able to escape, but their dog, Stella, ran away. They asked […]
Major flooding causes heavy damage at Paris HS
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – Paris High School is cleaning up after experiencing major flooding inside the building on Christmas. Officials believe that extreme cold temperatures caused a fire suppression line to break which caused heavy damage to the floors throughout the building. First responders were on scene within 30 minutes of the break and were […]
Champaign County naming battle coming to a close
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A battle in Champaign County is in its home stretch. Urbana is in the lead, but champaign still has time to catch up. Visit Champaign County rolled out a t-shirt competition in October. One shirt says “Team Champaign-Urbana,” and the other says “Team Urbana-Champaign.” They partnered with the History Museum […]
One new restaurant, two locations coming to Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some people are eagerly awaiting a new restaurant with two locations in the same city. Champaign is soon to be home to not one, but two Raising Cane’s. One of them is going to be at the old Applebee’s location on north Prospect. The other is going to in the center […]
Paris High School fire suppression line breaks on Christmas Day
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — School officials said a fire suppression line broke at Paris High School on Christmas Day, causing significant damage to the building. Though the building was kept at 65 degrees and conducted with regular walk-throughs to check the facilities, the school said the line flooded the school with water. This damaged the […]
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 19 year old Kayden Z. Anderson of Effingham for criminal trespass to real property. Kayden was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34 year old Amber L. Sandstrom of Newton for an Effingham County original warrant for residential burglary, burglary, theft, and a Clark County FTA warrant for possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and driving on a suspended license. Amber was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
Thursday Police Blotter
Illinois State Police arrested 32 year old Kendall H. Wilford of Mattoon for a Coles County FTA warrant for possession of meth. Kendall posted bond and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41 year old Misty L. Koonce of Wheeler for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Misty was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
‘They never leave those chains’: deputies rescue dogs after ‘concerned citizens’ reach out
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – When Macon County Sheriff’s deputies responded to several calls from “concerned citizens” over the weekend, they found five dogs left outside a house in the freezing cold, one of which was nearly dead. Since Friday, that dog has been put down, two owners have been arrested for animal cruelty and the […]
Champaign Co. Sheriff warns of phone scam, callers posing as law enforcement
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a phone scam where a caller poses as someone calling from the Sheriff’s Office. Officials said that when a person is contacted, they are told they have a warrant for their arrest, and the caller requests money. If a message is left and […]
Two arrested for animal cruelty, neglect in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two Decatur area people for animal cruelty and neglect last week. Deputies were sent to the 4300 block of North Taylor Rd in Decatur after responding to complaints that there were several animals on the property suffering from the extreme cold weather. The sheriff’s office said […]
Escape Decatur Escape Rooms closing doors before new year
December 29, 2022 – Escape Decatur Escape Rooms will be closing its doors to their escape rooms at the end of the business day on Friday, December 30. Business owners Anthony and Renne announced the closing on their Facebook page Wednesday, December 7. “We would like to thank the city of Decatur and all who have visited our Escape Rooms. We appreciate you all, and if you haven’t visited our rooms, you’ve still got time.”
Two teens injured in dirt bike vs. vehicle crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two teens were injured in a dirt bike vs. vehicle crash early Friday morning. According to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, the crash happened at 3:20 a.m. on State Road 63 at Hutchinson Road. Plasse said two 16-year-olds were on a dirt bike when...
Crash on Margaret & Fruitridge leads to power outages
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An energy pole was struck during a car collision involving 2 or more cars in the area of Margaret and Fruitridge Ave. around noon on Dec. 28, causing power outages for people in the area. UPDATED: Representatives from Duke Energy stated around 3:15 p.m. that the power should be back […]
ISP respond to multiple weather-related accidents Monday evening
PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) – As road conditions deteriorate, Illinois State Police District 10 has responded to slide-offs and crashes across the area. Since 3:00 p.m., troopers were dispatched to several property damage calls and crashes. One property-damage crash was reported on I-72 near Decatur. Another property damage crash was reported on I-74 near Mahomet by […]
Christmas Tree Pick Up In Effingham Scheduled For Next Week
The Public Works Department will be picking up Christmas Trees on January 3rd & 4th starting at 8:00am. Please have your tree out by the curb at that time. Please no ornaments or plastic trees.
‘He’s practically a legend’: Dewey’s Drive-In founder Duane ‘Dewey’ Gronau dies at 92
FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – If these diner walls could talk, they’d tell stories of growth and change. But one thing has stayed the same since 1956. “People drive from all over just to come for Dewey’s burgers and ice cream,” former employee Chris Wells said. Specifically, they came for Duane Gronau’s hand-patted burgers, barbecue […]
