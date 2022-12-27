ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atwood, IL

WCIA

Macon Co. Sheriff provides update on rescued dogs’ recovery

DECATUR, Ill (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update this morning on the recovery of four dogs that were rescued last week. Officials said the dogs have passed all their veterinary check-ups and are well on their way to making a full recovery with the Macon County Animal Control. The sheriff’s […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Two arrested for animal cruelty, neglect in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two Decatur area people for animal cruelty and neglect last week. Deputies were sent to the 4300 block of North Taylor Rd in Decatur after responding to complaints that there were several animals on the property suffering from the extreme cold weather. The sheriff’s office said […]
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Christian County man reported as missing

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities in Christian County are searching for a missing man. Gregory Mendenhall, 52, who is from rural Mt. Auburn, left his mother's home on November 1. He left the home driving a red 2016 Chevrolet pickup with Illinois license plate of 2015027-B. He was reported...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Thursday Police Blotter

Illinois State Police arrested 32 year old Kendall H. Wilford of Mattoon for a Coles County FTA warrant for possession of meth. Kendall posted bond and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41 year old Misty L. Koonce of Wheeler for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Misty was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Central Illinois departments seeing an increase in calls

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been a record year for some Central Illinois firefighters. In 2022, multiple area fire departments responded to their most calls ever. This year, Central Illinois firefighters have had their hands full. “It’s been a very busy year. We’re going to hit over 20,000...
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Body of missing Atwood woman found

ATWOOD, Ill. (WAND) — A 20-year-old Atwood woman who had been missing since December 22 was found dead in a field west of Atwood. Karen Fennessy went missing during the evening of December 22 from her home in Atwood. The initial release from the Atwood Police Department said that she may have been suffering from a mental health issue.
ATWOOD, IL
Effingham Radio

Friday Police Blotter

Effingham City Police arrested 19 year old Kayden Z. Anderson of Effingham for criminal trespass to real property. Kayden was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34 year old Amber L. Sandstrom of Newton for an Effingham County original warrant for residential burglary, burglary, theft, and a Clark County FTA warrant for possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and driving on a suspended license. Amber was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Danville man arrested in Indiana for speeding in a stolen car

MONGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. (WCIA) — Indiana State Police reported that 18-year-old Keshawn Cotton of Danville was charged with speeding in a stolen car, among other charges. Deputies say Cotton was going over 100 mph on I-74. That’s when Indiana State Trooper Alaina Thomen pursued the Ford F-150 truck before losing sight of him. Officials say […]
DANVILLE, IL
Effingham Radio

Wednesday Police Blotter

Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 46 year old Derek J. Mummel of Effingham for a Cumberland County FTA warrant for canceled/revoked/suspended registration and operating an uninsured vehicle. Derek posted $225 and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49 year old Shawn W. Wolfe of Indianapolis, IN for an...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Urbana Police searching for person of interest in Walmart theft

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is searching for a person of interest in a recent retail theft at a local Walmart store. The police department shared an image of the person from video footage on Facebook on Tuesday, and are asking that anyone who can identify the person or has additional information […]
URBANA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Coroner identifies victim of Christmas day crash

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Coroner has identified the victim of a deadly crash on Interstate 74 near Carlock on Christmas day. According to a press release, 71-year-old Herbert Vance Rich III of Wallace, North Carolina, died from multiple blunt injuries caused during a single-vehicle crash.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

ISP identifies driver in deadly I-74 Christmas crash

CARLOCK, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have identified the sole driver involved in a single-vehicle fatal crash that happened on Christmas Day. Herbert V. Rich, a 71-year-old male from Wallace, NC, was on I-74 westbound in McLean County near Carlock at approximately 1:23 p.m. A preliminary investigation by ISP indicates Rich traveled off the […]
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Cause of death released for Atwood woman who went missing late December

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Piatt County Coroner Troy Dunn released a cause of death for Karen Fennessy, the 20-year-old Atwood woman who went missing from her home on the evening of December 22. Autopsy results show that her death resulted from exposure to cold. The coroner's office said that...
ATWOOD, IL
wgel.com

Altamont Man Facing Charges In Fayette County

Matthew A. Morrison, age 45, from Altamont, has been charged in Fayette County Circuit Court, with Class X aggravated kidnapping, and two Class 4 felonies of domestic battery with a previous offense, and unlawful restraint. The victim is a female. It’s alleged by the state the defendant confined the victim...
ALTAMONT, IL
Effingham Radio

Broken Line Leads To Damage At Paris High School

Work is underway to fix the damage caused by a broken fire suppression line at Paris High School in Paris, Illinois. The line broke on Christmas Day, flooding the school with water and causing damage to flooring, electrical systems, and other cables. There is no timeline for when repairs will...
PARIS, IL

