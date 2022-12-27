ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau, AK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kinyradio.com

107' Tug sinks at Juneau dock

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Several agencies responded to the national guard dock downtown Thursday after a tug boat had sunk. Juneau Harbormaster Matt Creswell said they were notified about the sinking at about 8:45 in the morning Thursday. He said they went down to investigate and found at the National Guard dock, there was the 107-foot tugboat Tagish.
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

New Juneau landfill hours and rates effective February 1

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Landfill hours and rates will change at WM’s Capitol Recycling and Disposal effective Wednesday, Feb. 1. The days and hours for the CBJ RecycleWorks and household hazardous waste collection remain unaffected by this change. WM District Manager Mike Mahaffey said the landfill changes are necessary...
JUNEAU, AK
kmxt.org

Midday Report December 30, 2022

On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Reexamination of a cold case in Bethel has resulted in an arrest. Inflation is hitting everyday Alaskans at the grocery store. And a new hazard map in Juneau shows much of downtown in moderate to severe danger of landslides or avalanches.
JUNEAU, AK
alaskapublic.org

Flight cancellations lead to hectic holiday travel for Alaskans

‘Twas the night before Christmas Eve, and Michael Mahmood was planning to visit his girlfriend’s family in Denver for the holidays. He drove up from Seward to Anchorage. Then he got an alert: His flight from Seattle to Denver was canceled. He went to the Anchorage airport anyway, and saw the customer service line.
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

Fireside Series sparks curiousity at the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center kicks off their decades-long tradition of Friday night Fireside Lectures on Jan. 6, 2023, with a presentation by entomologist Dr. Elizabeth Graham on the recent defoliation event of forests in Alaska. The annual Fireside Lectures are a free, twelve-week series of...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Deharts grand re-opening - new owners and new products

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - After a year of remodeling, Deharts held its grand re-opening Wednesday. Remodeling included new floors and bringing in grocery essentials that never used to be available at the store, including eggs, bread, and meat from Super Bear. Kara White, a manager at Deharts, spoke to who...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

4th annual Guns & Hoses hockey game planned for Friday

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - After a break over the pandemic, Guns and Hoses hockey is coming back to the Treadwell Arena this Friday. Shawn Phelps, an officer with the Capital City Alaska Peace Officers Association Chapter gave that highlight to News of the North. "Guns and Hoses hockey is going...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Inmate in Alaska corrections department custody dies

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man serving a sentence for a sexual assault conviction died earlier this month at Goose Creek Correctional Center, the Alaska Department of Corrections said Tuesday. The department said no foul play is suspected in the Dec. 11 death of Morris Teeluk. The department said...
JUNEAU, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy