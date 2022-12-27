Read full article on original website
beckersdental.com
Mass Oral Surgery joins Specialty1 Partners
Management services organization Specialty1 Partners recently added Mass Oral Surgery to its network. Mass Oral Surgery has locations in Norwood and Mansfield, Mass. The practice is led by Jon Turesky, DMD. Specialty1 Partners oversees three brands: Endo1 Partners, OS1 Partners and Perio1 Partners. They have a combined network of more...
beckersdental.com
Western Dental opens 2 offices in California
Orange, Calif.-based Western Dental recently opened two offices in Colton and Glendale, Calif. The new offices cover a range of services, including general dentistry, oral hygiene, orthodontics, oral surgery and dental implants. Western Dental has more than 270 locations in California, Arizona and Nevada, according to a Dec. 29 news...
