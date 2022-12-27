ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Thorpe, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pahomepage.com

One dead outside Geisinger in Montour County amid shooting investigation

One dead outside Geisinger in Montour County amid shooting investigation. One dead outside Geisinger in Montour County amid …. One dead outside Geisinger in Montour County amid shooting investigation. Employee found dead outside Geisinger Danville Medical …. Employee found dead outside Geisinger Danville Medical Center. Idaho Press Conference Update. Idaho...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

After 35 years WBRE Scranton mailman retires

Employee found dead outside Geisinger Danville Medical …. Employee found dead outside Geisinger Danville Medical Center. Idaho homicide investigation leads to arrest in PA. CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A person has been taken into custody in the Poconos in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students.
SCRANTON, PA
pahomepage.com

Parlor Beverages talks root beer, charity, and Breaking Benjamin

PA Live (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Josh and Aaron from Parlor Beverages. Parlor Beverages is a Wilkes-Barre based company known for their root beer. Chris, Josh, and Aaron not only talk about Parlor Beverages’ sweet tasting drinks, but also their recent charitable donations through their new Parlor Community Impact Fund at the Scranton Area Community Foundation.
SCRANTON, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Local Bethlehem Restaurant Owner Acquires Hellertown Diner

HELLERTOWN, Pennsylvania _ Zonia Sibri-Quinde of Bethlehem recently purchased the Hellertown Diner at 29 Main Street. This is the second restaurant for Sibri-Quinde, who opened Sibri’s Restaurant at 147 E. Broad Street in Bethlehem in 2018. Jeffrey Barber of Lehigh Financial Group LLC in Allentown arranged an SBA loan...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Newswatch 16

Crews called warehouse in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — There was a big response from emergency crews at a warehouse in Lackawanna County. Newswatch 16 found several fire trucks outside the Costco Warehouse on First Avenue in Covington Township around 9 Thursday morning. So far, officials are not saying why they were called. See...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Montour County mobile home park water woes

Idaho homicide investigation leads to arrest in PA. CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A person has been taken into custody in the Poconos in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students. Idaho Press Conference Update. 37 life-size snowmen take over Stroudsburg. 37 life-size snowmen take...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Southmont Plaza in Bethlehem Township to welcome new retail tenant

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A new tenant will heat up a Bethlehem area shopping center's retail roster in 2023. Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of Southeastern PA, offering top-quality saunas, swim spas and hot tubs, is "coming soon" to the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, Bethlehem Township, according to storefront signage. The...
BETHLEHEM, PA
pahomepage.com

Father accused of police chase with son in the car

ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they said he endangered his 15-year-old son when he led police on a chase in Luzerne County and crashed on State Route 309. https://trib.al/2o7UwK9. Father accused of police chase with son in the car. ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Pipe burst disrupts business in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A building in Luzerne County will remain closed for the rest of the week. The Luzerne County Veterans Affairs Office and Magistrate Judge David Barilla's Office are expected to stay closed for the last few days of the year thanks to a burst pipe in the Forty Fort building.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Hanover Foods employee dies at York County facility

Hanover Foods employee dies at York County facility. Hanover Foods employee dies at York County facility. Lycoming Regional Police Department to begin enforcement …. Lycoming Regional Police Department to begin enforcement in new year. Montour County mobile home park water woes. Montour County mobile home park water woes. NAACP New...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WBRE

37 life-size snowmen take over Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Life-sized snowmen have taken over downtown Stroudsburg. It’s all part of an effort to help local artists and businesses. Think snowmen, but ones that don’t melt in the sunshine. That was the idea of the non-profit, GO Collaborative, five years ago and now dozens of life-sized replica snowmen are scattered […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Man steals jackets totaling $1,700 in Schuylkill County

TAMAQUA, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are looking for the person that allegedly stole around $1,700 worth of merchandise. Officials say a man took 10 Hart heated jackets from the Walmart in Rush Township earlier this month. The jackets cost around $174 each. Police say the man took...
TAMAQUA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Beloved farm market and country store in Northampton County to find new home in 2023

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A longtime spot for local eggs, produce and livestock feed in the Slate Belt will have a new home in the new year. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store selling local food, home decor, lawn and garden supplies and more, on Dec. 24 held its "official last day" of business at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, owner Sarah Gately-Wilson said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
nomadlawyer.org

Bethlehem: 7 Best Places To Visit In Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Bethlehem Pennsylvania. Bethlehem is the sixth-largest city in the United States. It is located in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, and is a good starting point for exploring the region. Known as the “Christmas City”, Bethlehem is an ideal place to spend the holidays.
BETHLEHEM, PA
pahomepage.com

Animal hospital in York County relocates to new facility

Animal hospital in York County relocates to new facility. Animal hospital in York County relocates to new facility. I-Team coverage on cockroaches prompts borough action. I-Team coverage on cockroaches prompts borough action. Fire damages abandoned Luzerne County home. Fire damages abandoned Luzerne County home. Lycoming Regional Police Department to begin...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
YORK COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

COVID-19 Deaths of Northampton County Residents in 2022

Between January 1st and December 22, 2022 the Northampton County Coroner recorded 217 COVID-19 related deaths in Northampton County (193 Residents/24 Non-Residents). “The pandemic is not over yet and cases of COVID-19 continue to be reported in our area,” says Lamont McClure. “I encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and boosted and to wear a mask when in the presence of someone who is vulnerable to infection.”
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy