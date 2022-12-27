Read full article on original website
Idaho College Murders Suspect Arrested in PennsylvaniaEveryday EntertainmentAlbrightsville, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AllentownTed RiversAllentown, PA
Explore the Abandoned Honeymoon Resort Hiding in Pennsylvania's Pocono MountainsTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Local DAR chapter hosts Wreaths Across America event in EastonLauren JessopEaston, PA
Noelle, a Christmas Show for Grownups Opens Tonight at the Ice House in BethlehemDenise SheltonBethlehem, PA
pahomepage.com
One dead outside Geisinger in Montour County amid shooting investigation
One dead outside Geisinger in Montour County amid shooting investigation
Residents react following arrest of Monroe County man for University of Idaho killings
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — "I'm surprised for an hour and a half Idaho and then the guy to end up here. With the car, wow, that's right around the block from me," said Ginger Hanan, Blakeslee. Ginger Hanan of Blakeslee was shocked to learn that the person suspected of...
pahomepage.com
After 35 years WBRE Scranton mailman retires
Employee found dead outside Geisinger Danville Medical Center. Idaho homicide investigation leads to arrest in PA. CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A person has been taken into custody in the Poconos in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students.
pahomepage.com
Parlor Beverages talks root beer, charity, and Breaking Benjamin
PA Live (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Josh and Aaron from Parlor Beverages. Parlor Beverages is a Wilkes-Barre based company known for their root beer. Chris, Josh, and Aaron not only talk about Parlor Beverages’ sweet tasting drinks, but also their recent charitable donations through their new Parlor Community Impact Fund at the Scranton Area Community Foundation.
thevalleyledger.com
Local Bethlehem Restaurant Owner Acquires Hellertown Diner
HELLERTOWN, Pennsylvania _ Zonia Sibri-Quinde of Bethlehem recently purchased the Hellertown Diner at 29 Main Street. This is the second restaurant for Sibri-Quinde, who opened Sibri’s Restaurant at 147 E. Broad Street in Bethlehem in 2018. Jeffrey Barber of Lehigh Financial Group LLC in Allentown arranged an SBA loan...
Crews called warehouse in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — There was a big response from emergency crews at a warehouse in Lackawanna County. Newswatch 16 found several fire trucks outside the Costco Warehouse on First Avenue in Covington Township around 9 Thursday morning. So far, officials are not saying why they were called. See...
pahomepage.com
Montour County mobile home park water woes
Idaho homicide investigation leads to arrest in PA. CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A person has been taken into custody in the Poconos in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students. Idaho Press Conference Update. 37 life-size snowmen take over Stroudsburg.
WFMZ-TV Online
Southmont Plaza in Bethlehem Township to welcome new retail tenant
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A new tenant will heat up a Bethlehem area shopping center's retail roster in 2023. Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of Southeastern PA, offering top-quality saunas, swim spas and hot tubs, is "coming soon" to the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, Bethlehem Township, according to storefront signage. The...
pahomepage.com
Father accused of police chase with son in the car
ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they said he endangered his 15-year-old son when he led police on a chase in Luzerne County and crashed on State Route 309. https://trib.al/2o7UwK9. Father accused of police chase with son in the car. ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)...
Pipe burst disrupts business in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A building in Luzerne County will remain closed for the rest of the week. The Luzerne County Veterans Affairs Office and Magistrate Judge David Barilla's Office are expected to stay closed for the last few days of the year thanks to a burst pipe in the Forty Fort building.
Delaware Water Gap: the rich history of the Castle Inn
DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pennsylvania – What do blenders, boxing, and music have in common? They are all just a part of the fascinating history of the small town of Delaware Water Gap, Pennsylvania and the historic Castle Inn.
pahomepage.com
Hanover Foods employee dies at York County facility
Hanover Foods employee dies at York County facility. Lycoming Regional Police Department to begin enforcement in new year. Montour County mobile home park water woes. NAACP New...
37 life-size snowmen take over Stroudsburg
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Life-sized snowmen have taken over downtown Stroudsburg. It’s all part of an effort to help local artists and businesses. Think snowmen, but ones that don’t melt in the sunshine. That was the idea of the non-profit, GO Collaborative, five years ago and now dozens of life-sized replica snowmen are scattered […]
Man steals jackets totaling $1,700 in Schuylkill County
TAMAQUA, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are looking for the person that allegedly stole around $1,700 worth of merchandise. Officials say a man took 10 Hart heated jackets from the Walmart in Rush Township earlier this month. The jackets cost around $174 each. Police say the man took...
New transitional housing for women opens in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — For the past five years, Jen Robinson of Lehighton has been homeless, moving around from place to place. That is until she landed at Peaceful Knights, a new women's transitional living shelter on 1st Street. "I've been sleeping on couches and bed hoping and being in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Beloved farm market and country store in Northampton County to find new home in 2023
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A longtime spot for local eggs, produce and livestock feed in the Slate Belt will have a new home in the new year. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store selling local food, home decor, lawn and garden supplies and more, on Dec. 24 held its "official last day" of business at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, owner Sarah Gately-Wilson said.
nomadlawyer.org
Bethlehem: 7 Best Places To Visit In Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Bethlehem Pennsylvania. Bethlehem is the sixth-largest city in the United States. It is located in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, and is a good starting point for exploring the region. Known as the “Christmas City”, Bethlehem is an ideal place to spend the holidays.
pahomepage.com
Animal hospital in York County relocates to new facility
Animal hospital in York County relocates to new facility. I-Team coverage on cockroaches prompts borough action. Fire damages abandoned Luzerne County home. Lycoming Regional Police Department to begin...
Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
thevalleyledger.com
COVID-19 Deaths of Northampton County Residents in 2022
Between January 1st and December 22, 2022 the Northampton County Coroner recorded 217 COVID-19 related deaths in Northampton County (193 Residents/24 Non-Residents). “The pandemic is not over yet and cases of COVID-19 continue to be reported in our area,” says Lamont McClure. “I encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and boosted and to wear a mask when in the presence of someone who is vulnerable to infection.”
