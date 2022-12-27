Read full article on original website
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Police Warns Kroger Customers in Ohio
Photo byJonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,.
NBC New York
U.S. Records 100 Million Covid Cases, But More Than 200 Million Americans Have Probably Had It
The U.S. has officially recorded more than 100 million confirmed Covid cases, but the actual number is probably at least twice as high. As the U.S. enters the fourth year of the pandemic, the virus keeps mutating into more transmissible variants, making it even more difficult to control. About 400...
NBC New York
Highly Immune Evasive Omicron XBB.1.5 Variant Is Quickly Becoming Dominant in U.S. as It Doubles Weekly
The Covid omicron XBB.1.5 variant has nearly doubled in prevalence over the past week and now represents about 41% of new cases in the U.S., according to CDC data. XBB.1.5 is highly immune evasive and appears to bind better to cells than other members of the XBB omicron subvariant family.
NBC New York
Biden Pardons 6 Convicted of Murder, Drug, Alcohol Crimes
President Joe Biden has pardoned six people who have served out sentences after convictions on a murder charge and drug- and alcohol-related crimes, including an 80-year-old woman convicted of killing her abusive husband about a half-century ago and a man who pleaded guilty to using a telephone for a cocaine transaction in the 1970s.
NBC New York
Here's Where Covid Rules for Visitors From China Are Changing
BEIJING — Some countries announced new Covid testing requirements for visitors from China after the mainland said it would finally relax border controls. Japan was the first country to subsequently release rule changes, followed by the U.S. and others. Covid-19 infections surged this month in mainland China, but there is limited data available publicly.
NBC New York
U.S. Will Require Airline Passengers Traveling From China to Test Negative for Covid
All airline passengers 2 years of age and older originating from China, Hong Kong or Macau will be required to get tested for Covid two days before their departure to the U.S. The requirements, which apply regardless of nationality and vaccination status, start Jan. 5. The Centers for Disease Control...
NBC New York
Here's Why Egg Prices Surged in 2022. Those Elevated Costs Could Last Into the First Quarter of 2023, Expert Says
Egg prices jumped 49% in the past year, more than any other grocery category, according to the consumer price index. Bird flu is the primary culprit, economists said. Millions of egg-laying hens died in 2022 as a result of the deadliest outbreak of avian flu in U.S. history. Perhaps counterintuitively,...
NBC New York
Here Are All the New Salary Transparency Laws Going Into Effect in 2023
The salary transparency movement is well underway: In 2021, Colorado paved the way for new laws requiring businesses to list salary ranges on job ads, and New York City rolled out its own pay range law in November 2022. A handful of other states and cities say employers must share the salary range for a job during the hiring process.
NBC New York
NYC Hospitals on Notice: Nurses Set to Strike Second Week of January
Nurses at a number of New York City's private hospitals are set to go on strike next month, a move that could turn the current "tridemic" into a full-blown crisis. Hospital sources tell News 4 that the nurses union has notified management at eight hospitals of their intention to strike in 10 days, starting Jan. 9. The move follows a ballot box vote to authorize a strike ahead of their contracts expiring on Dec. 31.
