Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas official emphasizes the importance of recycling Christmas trees

By Shakeria Hawkins
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
Christmas may be over, but many valley residents may not know what to do with their Christmas trees. Nevertheless, there are plenty of places where the county wants you to take it.

HOLIDAY TEARDOWN: Valley Christmas tree recycling sites

Each year from December 26 to January 15, you can recycle your Christmas tree free of charge at any of the 30 locations in Las Vegas . Recycled trees are sent to the wood chipper and then turned into mulch.

According to the Southern Nevada Christmas Tree Recycling Committee, thousands of recycled trees are used for landscaping across the Las Vegas valley.

Chairperson of the committee, Tara Pike says mulch controls dust and conserves water - two main issues we see here in Las Vegas. Pike says an average of 15,500 trees are recycled every year, but based off the amount trees that been dropped off so far, she doesn't believe the turnout this year will be as high.

“I really want to stress that it’s important to bring their trees out because we have school garden that want the mulch, we have an orchard that would like the mulch, the park uses the mulch. So if we don’t get the same amount of trees we’re not going to get the same amount of mulch.”

Again, make sure you triple check your trees for ornaments before you drop them off at a recycling site.

Comments / 0

 

