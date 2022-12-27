Read full article on original website
4 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
Legendary investor Warren Buffett’s holding company Berkshire Hathaway has outperformed the broader market over the past year. His investment portfolio has been a guide for several long-term investors for decades....
This Powerful Dividend-Paying Stock Hit Its 52-Week Low. Should You Buy Before 2022 Ends?
In investing, short-term volatility often leads to long-term opportunities. This means that deep bear markets in stocks in the near term can result in valuations that are detached from reality. But since such markets can sometimes be justified by poor business fundamentals, it can be difficult to separate the wheat...
3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life
A variety of factors shook up financial markets in 2022: decades-high inflation, the war between Russia and Ukraine, ongoing supply chain issues, and soaring interest rates, to name a few. With the S&P 500 index down 19.7% year to date and stocks across several sectors falling as much or more, there haven't been many places for investors to hide from negative returns.
3 Explosive Stocks Poised for a Bull Run in 2023
Since real estate investment trusts (REITs) are required to pay 90% or more of taxable income in the form of dividends, investors can lock in yields that are often 2 to 5 times more than the S&P 500 average. Paying higher yields often means REITs grow at a slower pace than more-traditional stocks.
Concerned About a Recession? Here Are 2 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy
There's a lot of uncertainty as we enter 2023. Many investors believe higher interest rates to combat inflation will cause a significant economic slowdown in the new year. Recessions tend to cause economically sensitive companies to report much lower earnings, often forcing them to slash cash outflows, including dividend payments.
2 Strong Buy Stocks You Should Never Sell
The Fed announced a 50-bps rate hike this week, stepping down from its 75-bps raises for four consecutive times. With cooling inflation and reduced interest rate hikes, the economy might...
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Worth Buying in January 2023
Economic uncertainty, high inflation, and rising interest rates could keep the equity market volatile. However, investors can still earn a high yield from dividend stocks. Using the TipRanks Dividend Calendar, we have zeroed in on three high-yield dividend stocks with ex-dividend dates in January. All these stocks offer a yield of over 6%. Let’s begin.
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Before the New Bull Market, and 1 to Avoid
If a bull market emerges in 2023, prospective investors in dividend stocks will be in a race against time to buy shares while prices are low and dividend yields are high. After a run-up, such companies might not be priced at a bargain anymore, and that means you might be better off waiting for shares to fall once more, losing valuable time to be accumulating dividends in the process.
3 Cryptos to Buy in a Bear Market
Crypto investors have trudged through a bear market for almost all of 2022. The top two digital assets, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), are down 65% and 68% year to date, respectively. While many crypto investors will be happy to put 2022 in the rearview mirror, it wasn't all bad news in 2022.
Ex-Dividend Reminder: The Gap, New York Times and Comcast Corp
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/3/23, The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS), New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT), and Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. The Gap Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 1/25/23, New York Times Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 1/19/23, and Comcast Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 1/25/23. As a percentage of GPS's recent stock price of $11.23, this dividend works out to approximately 1.34%, so look for shares of The Gap Inc to trade 1.34% lower — all else being equal — when GPS shares open for trading on 1/3/23. Similarly, investors should look for NYT to open 0.28% lower in price and for CMCSA to open 0.78% lower, all else being equal.
Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter
Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
3 Dividend Kings Nicely Suited for Income Investors
Few things delight investors more than consistent, dependable dividend payouts. After all, who doesn't enjoy being compensated for their investments?. Dividends were a valuable commodity for investors in 2022, helping to cushion the impact of drawdowns in other positions. Dividend Aristocrats, companies that have increased their dividend payouts for at...
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Plymouth Industrial REIT, Spirit Realty Capital and AvalonBay Communities
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc (Symbol: PLYM), Spirit Realty Capital Inc (Symbol: SRC), and AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (Symbol: AVB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 1/31/23, Spirit Realty Capital Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.663 on 1/13/23, and AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.59 on 1/17/23. As a percentage of PLYM's recent stock price of $19.56, this dividend works out to approximately 1.12%, so look for shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc to trade 1.12% lower — all else being equal — when PLYM shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for SRC to open 1.63% lower in price and for AVB to open 0.98% lower, all else being equal.
3 High-Yielding, Discounted Dividend Growth Stocks
I've been working with Portfolio Insight to develop a Dividend Quality Grade for dividend stocks. The system evaluates all dividend-paying stocks and assesses the likelihood of a dividend increase in the next twelve months. It also identifies stocks at risk of freezing or cutting their dividends. In backtests, the system accurately predicted a failure to continue dividend increases in more than 98% of cases.
Energy Sector Update for 12/28/2022: BP,LFG,SPH,MRO,LKCO
Energy stocks resumed Wednesday's decline this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 2.4%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index still was dropping 3.2% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.0%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil...
3 Must-Haves for Any Dividend Growth Stock
With just days to go in 2022, the market has experienced a hard reset. Stocks are down, sure, but much more than that has happened. The Fed has been aggressively raising interest rates, bringing the end to an era of zero-interest rate monetary policy. Suddenly, investing in profitable businesses that pay dividends is back in style.
Have $1,000? 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood made a name for herself by delivering robust returns for investors over the years. She focused on innovative growth companies that are disrupting both existing and emerging markets. While many of the stocks her funds favor have seen serious declines over the past year -- and such stocks may not be ideal for every investor -- those who have a long-term investment time horizon and the appropriate aptitude for risk tolerance can find an abundance of compelling stock picks among the lot.
3 Ways to Retire on Dividends in 2023
A terrible 2022 is our income treat. There's never been a better time to retire on dividends than right now. Today we're going to spotlight three diversified dividend funds that yield 8% on average. That's right, put $500K into these tickers and we're looking at $40,000 per year in payouts.
Financial Sector Update for 12/28/2022: ARBK,GLXY.TO,ING,MHLD
Financial stocks were narrowly mixed with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.2% while the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was rising 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 0.9% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was slipping 0.6% after data Wednesday showed pending home sales fell for a sixth month in a row in November, dropping 4% from the previous month compared with market expectations for 0.5% decline.
