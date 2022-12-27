Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Sanmina (SANM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
SANM - Free Report) closed at $57.29, marking a -0.87% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the electronics manufacturing services company had lost 14.21% over...
Zacks.com
Delek US Holdings (DK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
DK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $27, moving -0.48% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the refinery operator...
Zacks.com
Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
DAVA - Free Report) closed at $76.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.65% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
Zacks.com
Mitek Systems (MITK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
MITK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $9.69, moving -1.62% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the mobile...
Zacks.com
Arista Networks (ANET) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
ANET - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $121.35, moving -0.43% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud networking...
Zacks.com
Richardson Electronics (RELL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
RELL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $21.33, moving -0.97% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the electronic components and communication...
Zacks.com
Intuit (INTU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
INTU - Free Report) closed at $389.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.42% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Newmont Corporation (NEM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
NEM - Free Report) closed at $47.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.34% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Zacks.com
Cloudflare (NET) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
NET - Free Report) closed at $45.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.33% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the web security and...
Zacks.com
NRG Energy (NRG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
NRG Energy (. NRG - Free Report) closed at $31.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.79% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares...
Zacks.com
H&E Equipment (HEES) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
HEES - Free Report) closed at $45.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.54% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the construction...
Zacks.com
A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
AMRK - Free Report) closed at $34.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.14% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the precious...
Zacks.com
Analog Devices (ADI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
ADI - Free Report) closed at $164.03, marking a +0.03% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor maker had lost 4.37% over the past...
Zacks.com
Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
SWKS - Free Report) closed at $91.13 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.21% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had...
Zacks.com
NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
NEX - Free Report) closed at $9.24 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.54% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of...
Zacks.com
Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
WBD - Free Report) closed at $9.48, marking a +0.53% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the operator of cable TV...
Zacks.com
Petrobras (PBR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
PBR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $10.68, moving -1.57% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.75% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.84%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Cenovus Energy (CVE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
CVE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $19.41, moving +0.57% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the oil company had...
Zacks.com
Peabody Energy (BTU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
BTU - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.82, moving +0.86% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.84%. Coming into today, shares of the coal mining...
Zacks.com
Flex (FLEX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
FLEX - Free Report) closed at $21.46, marking a +0.23% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the electronics designer and manufacturer had lost 2.1% in...
Comments / 0