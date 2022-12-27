Read full article on original website
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
nbc15.com
Area fire agencies continue to respond to Dane Co. barn fire
TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Smoke is still pouring out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie after it caught fire this afternoon. Multiple fire agencies are still at the scene after being dispatched at 3:45 Friday afternoon. The roadway on County Road VV northbound is currently closed. More than 50 cattle were moved rom the barn to a safer location.
nbc15.com
Red Cross calls for increased blood donations following recent snowstorms
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The American Red Cross is warning Wisconsin residents of potential shortages in blood donations after recent snowstorms caused hundreds of units of bloods to go uncollected. According to the Red Cross, recent storms across the country resulted in approximately 9,000 blood and platelet units going uncollected...
Several departments respond to ‘large fire’ at farm outside of Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Several Dane County fire departments responded Friday to a “large fire” at Statz Brothers Farm outside of Sun Prairie. As of 5 p.m., flames could still be seen through the roof of a barn while firefighters continued to douse the building with water. Police at the scene told News 3 Now the cows inside the building were...
nbc15.com
Madison Fire responds to dozens of burst pipes over holiday weekend
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department is warning about burst pipes due to freezing after responding to dozens of calls over the holiday weekend. “The spike in the calls really occurred on Christmas Day; that’s when we got about 10 calls,” said MFD public information officer Cynthia Schuster. “And it’s affected multiple types of properties, homes, businesses, hotels.”
MyStateline.com
Dixon residents leave apartment, come back to deer in bedroom
Dixon residents came home to a new roommate, but it is not the kind that many would welcome. Dixon residents leave apartment, come back to deer …. Dixon residents came home to a new roommate, but it is not the kind that many would welcome. Rockford museum takes residents back...
Police and bars prepare for New Year’s Eve crowds in downtown Madison
With just a few more days until the big celebrations to ring in the new year, there have been extra efforts put in place throughout downtown Madison to keep people safe.
captimes.com
8 Madison area developments to watch in 2023
As many residents in 2022 have noted, Madison continues to build at a rapid pace. New construction is appearing throughout the city and Madison has undergone a big push to add more housing over the past few years. That push will continue in 2023 as some key developments go before...
nbc15.com
Alliant Energy completes 473-acre solar project in Rock County
FULTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The North Rock Solar Project in Rock County is completed, Alliant Energy announced Wednesday. The 473-acre solar farm in Fulton has nearly 120,000 solar panels to provide electricity to approximately 13,000 homes. The completion of the new solar farm makes Alliant Energy the largest owner-operator of solar generation in Wisconsin.
WIFR
Rockford tailor proposes upcycling challenge for used clothing
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tad More Tailoring invites the Rockford community to join the no buy new year challenge. The goal is to not buy any new clothing, but focus on how you can alter or fix what you already have. “We want to reduce the textile waste and really...
nbc15.com
Eight classrooms at Platteville school temporarily unusable after pipe burst
Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. Columbus...
nbc15.com
Following Rock River drowning, officials urge caution as temperatures rise
ROCK COUNTY Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County officials are encouraging people to be safe on the ice as warmer temperatures linger. The warning comes after a recent incident in which a women fell through the ice on the Rock River and drowned. Despite Wisconsin seeing temperatures in the 40s and...
WIFR
Major fire devastates buildings in downtown Mendota
MENDOTA, Ill. (WIFR) - Local disaster relief was dispatched to LaSalle County late Thursday night to aid in a devastating fire in downtown Mendota. First responders say the fire broke out just after 9 p.m. Thursday for a multi-building structure fire on Illinois Avenue. Crews from surrounding areas including Boone County Emergency Management Agency and LaSalle County EMA responded for aid. Boone County assisted by bringing an Air Cascade to help douse the blaze.
nbc15.com
Gas leak forces evacuation of downtown Madison apartment building
If your flight is canceled, there may be some options to redeem compensation or a refund. While many escape rooms cost money, Kuczek says a profit isn’t necessarily part of her future plans. Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Updated: Dec. 28,...
December water bill causes confusion for Rockford customers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents usually pay their water bill without much thought, but that was not this case for some Rockford customers this month. One resident noticed something different about where his payment was being sent. He said that the difference raised some concerns on if it was a mistake, or even a scam. […]
nbc15.com
Janesville grandmother creates escape room
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Most people get ready for the holidays by purchasing gifts or making delicious meals. But for one resident, the most wonderful time of the year took her to a whole new level - designing and constructing an escape room. “I just thought it would be a...
wisfarmer.com
Heifer barn destroyed in blaze at Rosy-Lane Holsteins
TOWN OF WATERTOWN ‒ Officials are still investigating the cause of a Christmas Day fire that destroyed a heifer barn at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the town of Watertown. According to the farm's Facebook page, an associate on the farm called 911 around 11 p.m. to report a fire in a large metal barn that housed heifers at W8335 Ebenezer Road, Watertown. When firefighters arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
nbc15.com
MPD reports water leak in central Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police responded to a water leak the morning of Christmas Eve near downtown Madison. Officers reported around 10:30 a.m. Saturday to the 400 block of N. Baldwin Street and found running water coming out of the ground and near the street. Madison Water Utility arrived at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired in Beaver Dam, vehicle hit
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - The Beaver Dam Police Department is looking for video and information related to a shots fired investigation. Police said someone fired "approximately 14 rounds" near the Cooper Street bridge around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Around the same time, police said a vehicle near...
nbc15.com
Celebrate New Year’s Eve 2023 with the whole family in the Wisconsin Dells
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We are wrapping up the final days of 2022, and if you’re looking for some family-friendly, fun last-minute plans to celebrate the New Year, the Wisconsin Dells has a lot of great options in store this year. While traditionally New Year’s Eve has been seen...
Harlem-Roscoe Fire Chief retires, new chief in
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department said goodbye to their chief Friday, but they also welcomed his replacement. A walkout and swearing in took place at Station #1 in Roscoe. Firefighters got the chance to say goodbye to retiring Chief Don Shoevlin, who joined the department in 2001 before becoming chief in 2008. […]
