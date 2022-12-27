ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Area fire agencies continue to respond to Dane Co. barn fire

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Smoke is still pouring out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie after it caught fire this afternoon. Multiple fire agencies are still at the scene after being dispatched at 3:45 Friday afternoon. The roadway on County Road VV northbound is currently closed. More than 50 cattle were moved rom the barn to a safer location.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

Red Cross calls for increased blood donations following recent snowstorms

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The American Red Cross is warning Wisconsin residents of potential shortages in blood donations after recent snowstorms caused hundreds of units of bloods to go uncollected. According to the Red Cross, recent storms across the country resulted in approximately 9,000 blood and platelet units going uncollected...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison Fire responds to dozens of burst pipes over holiday weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department is warning about burst pipes due to freezing after responding to dozens of calls over the holiday weekend. “The spike in the calls really occurred on Christmas Day; that’s when we got about 10 calls,” said MFD public information officer Cynthia Schuster. “And it’s affected multiple types of properties, homes, businesses, hotels.”
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com

Dixon residents leave apartment, come back to deer in bedroom

Dixon residents came home to a new roommate, but it is not the kind that many would welcome. Dixon residents leave apartment, come back to deer …. Dixon residents came home to a new roommate, but it is not the kind that many would welcome. Rockford museum takes residents back...
ROCKFORD, IL
captimes.com

8 Madison area developments to watch in 2023

As many residents in 2022 have noted, Madison continues to build at a rapid pace. New construction is appearing throughout the city and Madison has undergone a big push to add more housing over the past few years. That push will continue in 2023 as some key developments go before...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Alliant Energy completes 473-acre solar project in Rock County

FULTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The North Rock Solar Project in Rock County is completed, Alliant Energy announced Wednesday. The 473-acre solar farm in Fulton has nearly 120,000 solar panels to provide electricity to approximately 13,000 homes. The completion of the new solar farm makes Alliant Energy the largest owner-operator of solar generation in Wisconsin.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
WIFR

Rockford tailor proposes upcycling challenge for used clothing

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tad More Tailoring invites the Rockford community to join the no buy new year challenge. The goal is to not buy any new clothing, but focus on how you can alter or fix what you already have. “We want to reduce the textile waste and really...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Eight classrooms at Platteville school temporarily unusable after pipe burst

Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. Columbus...
PLATTEVILLE, WI
WIFR

Major fire devastates buildings in downtown Mendota

MENDOTA, Ill. (WIFR) - Local disaster relief was dispatched to LaSalle County late Thursday night to aid in a devastating fire in downtown Mendota. First responders say the fire broke out just after 9 p.m. Thursday for a multi-building structure fire on Illinois Avenue. Crews from surrounding areas including Boone County Emergency Management Agency and LaSalle County EMA responded for aid. Boone County assisted by bringing an Air Cascade to help douse the blaze.
MENDOTA, IL
nbc15.com

Gas leak forces evacuation of downtown Madison apartment building

If your flight is canceled, there may be some options to redeem compensation or a refund. While many escape rooms cost money, Kuczek says a profit isn’t necessarily part of her future plans. Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Updated: Dec. 28,...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville grandmother creates escape room

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Most people get ready for the holidays by purchasing gifts or making delicious meals. But for one resident, the most wonderful time of the year took her to a whole new level - designing and constructing an escape room. “I just thought it would be a...
JANESVILLE, WI
wisfarmer.com

Heifer barn destroyed in blaze at Rosy-Lane Holsteins

TOWN OF WATERTOWN ‒ Officials are still investigating the cause of a Christmas Day fire that destroyed a heifer barn at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the town of Watertown. According to the farm's Facebook page, an associate on the farm called 911 around 11 p.m. to report a fire in a large metal barn that housed heifers at W8335 Ebenezer Road, Watertown. When firefighters arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
WATERTOWN, WI
nbc15.com

MPD reports water leak in central Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police responded to a water leak the morning of Christmas Eve near downtown Madison. Officers reported around 10:30 a.m. Saturday to the 400 block of N. Baldwin Street and found running water coming out of the ground and near the street. Madison Water Utility arrived at...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired in Beaver Dam, vehicle hit

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - The Beaver Dam Police Department is looking for video and information related to a shots fired investigation. Police said someone fired "approximately 14 rounds" near the Cooper Street bridge around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Around the same time, police said a vehicle near...
BEAVER DAM, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Harlem-Roscoe Fire Chief retires, new chief in

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department said goodbye to their chief Friday, but they also welcomed his replacement. A walkout and swearing in took place at Station #1 in Roscoe. Firefighters got the chance to say goodbye to retiring Chief Don Shoevlin, who joined the department in 2001 before becoming chief in 2008. […]
ROSCOE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy