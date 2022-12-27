ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

JJ Watt Reveals Why He Decided To Retire From The NFL

J.J. Watt elaborated on his decision to retire after the 2022 season when speaking to reporters Wednesday. During his press conference (h/t NFL.com's Nick Shook), the Arizona Cardinals defensive end said he's known for a while that this will be his final season. "It feels like the right time," Watt...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To JJ Watt's Next Job Suggestion

J.J. Watt announced his decision to retire at the end of the season. While the star defensive lineman will finish playing football after the Arizona Cardinals' final two games, Watt has plenty of time to consider future work. On Wednesday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked if he sees...
NFL

2022 NFL season: Week 17 fantasy football matchups

NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. Fields had a disappointing fantasy output in Week 16 against a tough defense (Bills), but he should bounce back in Week 17 with the best QB matchup of the week. The Lions are allowing a league-high 23 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in 2022. Over the last two weeks, they have even allowed Zach Wilson and Sam Darnold to each score 19+ points against them. Fields had a week-winning performance in Week 10 against the Lions, putting up 39.4 fantasy points. He should be ranked as a top-three QB this week.
NFL

NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Week 17 Daily Fantasy Sports Picks

There is as much value on this slate as there are backup quarterbacks starting this week. We'll help you dig through to pick the best low-cost studs and where to pay up to maximize your ceiling. With championship games upon us, there's only one final week before the storm of...
ARIZONA STATE
NFL

NFL Week 17 bold predictions: DROY candidates Sauce Gardner, Tariq Woolen each record INT

Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 17 schedule). There's a lot on the line for the Jets and Seahawks in Sunday's matchup, with both teams still in playoff contention. Cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and Tariq Woolen are also looking to bolster their Defensive Rookie of the Year résumés -- and that's exactly what happens when each defender records a pick.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars list 6 players as questionable vs. Texans

The Jacksonville Jaguars listed six players as questionable for a Week 17 game against the Houston Texans, but it’s possible none of them will sit out. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is among the six on the list as has been the case in each of the team’s last three games. While he’s still nursing a sprained toe, Lawrence hasn’t missed a game and hasn’t looked inhibited by the injury.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

The Athletic’s Zak Keefer notes Colts QBs Matt Ryan and Nick Foles are unlikely to be back next season. Ryan can be released to save $17.2 million, which is almost a certainty. The only question is if he retires which could help the Colts spread the dead money hit out a little more.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL

2023 NFL Draft: Senior Bowl prospects to watch in College Football Playoff, other New Year's Eve games

One of the biggest days of the college football season is almost upon us, with some of the top 2023 NFL Draft prospects set to take the stage in New Year's Eve bowl games, including the two national semifinal contests. The 10 players listed below -- ranked in the order I believe they'll be selected in the 2023 draft -- can't quite look ahead to the Reese's Senior Bowl (Feb. 4 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network) just yet, because they still face stiff challenges on Saturday.
GEORGIA STATE
NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 30

QB Colt McCoy (concussion) is out Sunday against Atlanta. David Blough will start at quarterback, coach Kliff Kingsbury said. WR DeAndre Hopkins is dealing with a knee issue and is questionable to play. Arizona will make a decision Saturday on Hopkins' status, per Kingsbury. OL Kelvin Beachum (knee/ankle) questionable. DE...
ARIZONA STATE
NFL

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt explains decision to retire at end of 2022: 'I've known for a little while. It's the right time'

J.J. Watt announced Tuesday he's headed to retirement in just a couple of weeks. He said Wednesday he's planned for this conclusion. "I've known for a little while. It's the right time," Watt said in his first time speaking with reporters since announcing he was hanging it up. "It feels like the right time. I've put so much into the game and the wins and the losses, the mental stress and passion that comes with it, it just weighs on you. It's heavy, I mean it's really heavy.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

