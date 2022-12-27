ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
money.com

Your Heating Bill Is Probably Sky High. Here's Where to Turn for Help

It's probably going to be even more expensive to heat your home this winter, but some states are ramping up assistance programs to help people pay their bills. The National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA) has predicted that the average household can expect to pay about 17% more than last winter for their heating bills. That bump would bring the average cost of heating a home for the months of October through March from $1,031 to $1,208.
CONNECTICUT STATE
CNET

Got an Older Home? Slash Your Heating Bill This Winter With These Tips

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. As biting weather and snowstorms keep us inside our homes, we want to be as warm and cozy as possible, so we turn the heat up. But it's important to avoid wasting a chunk of your paycheck on a heating bill every winter. With global energy prices on the rise, making our homes more energy-efficient can cut our energy bills, save us money and reduce our carbon footprint.
GOBankingRates

5 Hidden Costs of Electric Vehicles

Record high gas prices convinced drivers across the country to take a second look at going electric in 2022. After all, EVs cost more up front, but they pay you back over time with lower ownership...
heckhome.com

How to Keep Your Winter Energy Bill Low

Winters can be a costly time of year. Heating and cooling are some of the largest energy expenses for homeowners, and the increased need for temperature regulation in winter can send your utility bills skyrocketing. There are numerous ways to save money over the winter like using a 2 zone mini split heat pump to help your central heating system work more efficiently. You can also try simple DIY home projects to help winterize your home and reduce your energy bill.
electrek.co

The common lightbulb is about to get a lot more efficient in the US

The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced this week that it wants to significantly raise the minimum common lightbulb efficiency level from 45 lumens per watt to over 120 lumens per watt. The DOE previously banned incandescent bulbs from 2023, and this new rule will accelerate the transition away from...
homesenator.com

How Can You Save Money with A More Efficient Heater?

Recently, temperatures started to drop, signifying the onset of winter. As a result, most people could be switching on their heaters for the first time since last winter. But unfortunately, it also means that your utility bills will skyrocket if you are not cautious. Efficient HVAC heaters can come in...
findingfarina.com

How Much Does a Home Hot Water Heater Cost?

When a family turns on the hot water in their home, it’s nice to know that it’ll come out fast and hot at the faucet. But what happens under the sink that makes that hot water happen?. That’s where the home hot water heater comes in. Ensuring the...
disruptmagazine.com

How To Maintain Solar Battery For Your Solar Panels

Solar panels are the solution to provide your home or office with a solar electric system. It is helpful to add 24*7 electricity to your home. You will need to focus on the particular aspects of solar panels to deal with the solar energy systems in your area. A solar...

Comments / 0

Community Policy