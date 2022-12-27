Read full article on original website
Shots fired into home leaves 1 dead in Anderson Co.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a shooting left one person dead on Friday night.
Upstate business decimated by fire
Firefighters responded to the scene of a predawn blaze in an industrial area of Greer. The fire broke out and an explosion was reported early Friday morning at Upstate Tool and Metal works.
SCHP: 1 dead following crash in Pickens Co.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a crash left one person dead in Pickens County on Friday.
Man arrested for arson following Spartanburg Co. apartment fire
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been arrested after an apartment fire in Boiling Springs. According to investigators, Taqii Henderson has been arrested for arson. Henderson’s criminal history shows he previously was arrested in January 2022 for arson and pled guilty in court. The Boiling Springs Fire […]
WYFF4.com
Man killed in drive-by shooting in Anderson County, coroner says
ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Coroner's Office says a man is dead after a drive-by shooting. Deputies responded to shots fired at a home in Anderson around 7 p.m. Friday, according to Public Information Officer Shale Remien with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. According to Remien, shots were...
Garbage truck crash leaves 1 dead in Anderson Co.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office said a man died after a garbage truck overturned on Thursday.
WYFF4.com
1 woman killed, 2 other people injured in shooting at Anderson apartments, coroner says
ANDERSON, S.C. — A deadly shooting happened at an Upstate apartment complex, according to Anderson County Coroner's Office. According to the coroner, the shooting happened on Thursday at Fairview Gardens Apartments on Fairview Road. Major Nikki Carson with the Anderson Police Department says that officers responded to the scene...
WYFF4.com
Firefighters work to control large building fire in Greenville
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Firefighters in Greenville County are working to control a large building fire. Crews were called to the scene Friday morning on South Batesville Road at the intersection of Gibbs Shoals Road at Dry Pocket Road. The building firefighters surrounded has a Dry Pocket Road address.
WYFF4.com
Driver killed in Upstate highway crash, troopers say
A driver was killed in a highway crash, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers. According to troopers, the accident happened on Friday around 5 p.m. on Highway 123 near 18 Mile Road. Troopers say that the driver was headed north on U.S. Route 123 when they ran off the...
FOX Carolina
Man dies after trash truck overturns in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died on Thursday afternoon after a truck overturned along Roberts Church Road in Anderson, SC. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision was reported shortly before 2 p.m. on Roberts Church Road near Mattison...
Renters for house fire in Laurens County say it was accidental
7NEWS has been following a house fire in Laurens County.
FOX Carolina
Crash in Anderson County kills one person
Deputies investigate deadly fire in Henderson Co. With New Year's Eve right around the corner, Sergeant Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department talks safety. Breaking news out of Clemson where the city confirms Building Two at "Dockside" apartments is closed after pipes burst due to freezing temperatures.
FOX Carolina
Man charged following incident that brought SWAT out to Piedmont, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said SWAT and Negotiations were called to respond to an incident in Piedmont. Deputies said early Friday morning, it appeared a man the victim knew became physically violent towards her and managed to shoot a gun off inside a home on Shiloh Road.
WYFF4.com
Woman killed in SC apartment shooting was sister of mall shooting victim earlier this year, coroner says
ANDERSON, S.C. — The coroner's office has released the name of the 18-year-old woman shot and killed at an Anderson apartment complex and confirms to WYFF News 4 that she was the sister of a teen shot and killed at Anderson Mall earlier this year. Imani Yasmine Sade Clemons...
abccolumbia.com
Man, woman found shot and killed inside trailer
Saluda Co., S.C. (WOLO)– The Saluda Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found shot and killed inside a trailer Tuesday night. According to the coroner’s office James (47) and Patricia (49) Perry were found in their home in the Johnston area. No further details...
WYFF4.com
Man died after being trapped under truck in Anderson County crash, coroner says
A man was killed after a waste removal truck overturned, according to the Anderson County Coroner's Office. The coroner says that the crash happened on Thursday around 4:15 p.m. on Roberts Church Road. According to the coroner, Dennis Maxwell Beeman Sr., 60, of Piedmont, was riding passenger in a waste...
WRDW-TV
Man, woman shot dead in their home near Johnston
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man and a woman were found shot dead this week in a Saluda County mobile home. It happened Tuesday evening in the Johnston area, according to the Saluda County Coroner’s Office. The bodies of the man and woman were found in their mobile home...
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases name of driver killed in crash
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The coroner has released the name of the man killed in acrash Wednesday night in Anderson County. The crash happened at about 6 p.m. on Elberton Highway at Sam Turner Road in Iva. Coroner Greg Shore said Jeffrey Thomas Berryman, 60, of Martin, Georgia, died...
Laurens Co. home destroyed by fire Christmas night
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A fire on Christmas night has destroyed a home in Laurens County. The owner of the home said that people were renting it from him for about three months. He said the fire destroyed everything. Billy Leopard said he’s lived in the area for decades. “I remember when the house […]
Dozens without water at Upstate apartment complex
GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA)–Dozens of Greenwood families have been without water since last week’s extreme weather. Ryan Thomas, Greenwood’s Assistant City Manager said 200 residents are without water at the Village at Glenhaven Apartments. “We were made aware yesterday afternoon, that CPW had turned the water off in the entire facility. When we spoke with the […]
