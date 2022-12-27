ITV Drops Teaser For ‘Love Island’s Winter Edition Featuring New Host Maya Jama

Love Island UK is returning this winter to bring in the heat and ITV has dropped the first teaser for the new season featuring new host Maya Jama .

The short video features Jama’s silhouette before the iconic transitional Love Island tune plays and the new host is revealed.

“New year, new series, new host. Let’s do this, Maya Jama,” read the tweet accompanying the video.

So far, the UK broadcaster has not confirmed the exact date of when the ninth overall season of the reality series will air. However, the dating competition will certainly begin airing in “early 2023.”

Jama was named host of Love Island following Laura Whitmore’s exit. ITV confirmed Jama back in October following multiple names thrown into the ringer as possible replacements.

“I’ve always been such a massive Love Island fan and I’m so excited to be hosting one of the nation’s favourite shows! I can’t wait to get into the Villa to meet all of the Islanders,” Jama said in a statement.

The winter edition of the dating show will take place in South Africa, a change from the Mallorca, Spain setting in the summer. Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Programming & Acquisitions and Controller at ITV2, ItvBe & CITV said about finding the new show’s presenter, “Finding a new host to follow the wonderful Laura Whitmore was never going to be easy. In Maya Jama though, we have another high-profile fan of the show who’ll be a great addition to the Love Island family. Cool, charming and charismatic, I speak for us all when I say Maya will also bring a unique presenting style to the show, as did Laura and, of course, the very much missed Caroline Flack. We’re very pleased to have her on board.”