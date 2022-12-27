Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Teenager fatally shot at hotel party in Detroit -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 15-year-old shot, killed at teen hotel party in Detroit. Detroit Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning during a party at Hawthorne Suites off the Southfield Freeway near the Dearborn and Detroit border.
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Celebrate the New Year in style with these events around town for both kids and grownups. AIDA in Concert (Detroit Opera House), Friday 6:30 p.m.: One night only! The epic Verdi opera sung by an all-star cast for the first time at Detroit Opera in almost a decade. Soprano Angel Blue stars as the titular character in preparation of her production at the Royal Opera Convent Garden. Finishing out the cast includes Detroit Opera’s Christine Goerke, Riccardo Massi, Alfred Walker and Morris Robinson. Performed in Italian with English subtitles. Get tickets here.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Man drunkenly fires shots into neighbor’s siding in Port Huron, officials say -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Port Huron man with 20 guns, 4 homemade silencers fires shots into neighbor’s siding, ATF says. Police said they found 20 guns and four...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Elevators in a Westland senior living building repaired after nearly a week
WESTLAND, Mich. – After nearly a week, the elevators in a Westland independent senior living building are back up and running. On Christmas Eve, the Thomas Taylor Towers’ fire suppression pump burst on the fifth floor. The flood water damaged apartments and elevators. In the 10-story building there...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit moratorium on water shut offs ends on Dec. 31: Here’s how to find help paying your bill
DETROIT – Homeowners in Detroit who are behind on their water bill will soon face the possibility of their water being shut off as a COVID-era moratorium expires in the new year. There are approximately 60,000 Detroit water customers behind on their water bill. The city has a couple...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Westland pizza shop owner, pillar of community retires after 45 years
WESTLAND, Mich. – A long-time Westland pizza shop owner says it’s time to pass the torch. After 45 years behind the counter, Vasil “Bill” Vangoff is ready to hang up his apron. Through the decades, Vangoff made a real impact on his community through Nautilus Pizza...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Riverview apartment tenants looking for relief as they go days without power, heat and water
RIVERVIEW, Mich. – Residents at an apartment complex in Riverview are desperate for relief after going days without power, heat or running water. Several residents of Riverview Crossings apartment complex talked with Local 4 Wednesday, detailing their current living conditions. Lakeisha Massey, a mom of three, has been without...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit Police Chief James White tests positive for COVID, has ‘mild’ symptoms
DETROIT – Detroit Police Chief James White has tested positive for COVID and is experiencing “mild” symptoms, according to the department. According to a statement, White is fully vaccinated and twice boosted. He will continue to lead the Detroit Police Department while in isolation. Operations will be...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan health department office in Macomb County reopens Thursday after car crashes into building
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A Michigan Department of Health and Human Services office in Macomb County is reopening to the public one week after closing due to a car crashing into its building. Officials reported Wednesday, Dec. 21, that the MDHHS district office on Gratiot Avenue in Mount Clemens...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Waterfalls throughout the building’: Frozen pipes devastate Eastpointe program for young mothers
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A Metro Detroit program that helps struggling young mothers desperately needs help from the community. Gianna’s House in Eastpointe is a home for pregnant young women who need care during and after pregnancy. It opened three years ago in a former convent next to Saint Veronica’s Church.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 more New Year’s Eve events happening in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – New Year’s Eve is only a few days away and Tree Town businesses are going all out. This year, revelers can watch the Fiesta Bowl dressed in their best Wolverine gear then change into their fancy pants for table reservations at a downtown cocktail bar or party.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Husband of woman killed in Detroit carjacking mourns loss as police continue search for suspect
DETROIT – Police are searching for someone accused of shooting a woman and stealing her car. Detroit police said that at about 10:42 p.m. on Wednesday (Dec. 28) Tracie Golden was shot and killed in the area of Grand River Avenue and West Outer Drive on the city’s west side.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man’s body found after fire ravages home on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – One person died early Thursday morning in a fire that engulfed a home on Detroit’s west side. Authorities confirmed late Thursday morning that one body was found inside a home that caught fire on Florida Street, near Central Avenue and the I-94 service drive. The deceased person was identified as a man, officials said, though no other identifying information has been shared at this time.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man accused of killing innocent driver while fleeing traffic stop in Dearborn faces homicide charge
DEARBORN, Mich. – The man accused of killing an innocent driver on Monday while fleeing a traffic stop and causing a crash at an intersection in Dearborn is facing multiple charges, including homicide. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office approved charges against Chance Robert Murphy on Friday. The 29-year-old was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Former president of Madonna University Sister Rose Marie Kujawa dies at 79
LIVONIA, Mich. – The former president of Madonna University out of Livonia has passed away at the age of 79. The university announced on Saturday that Sister Rose Marie Kujawa died on Dec. 29, just one month before her birthday. Kujawa served as Madonna’s president from 2001 to 2015....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Former Detroit football star Jayru Campbell accused of threatening police in Auburn Hills
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – Former Detroit high school football star Jayru Campbell is facing charges after officials said he threatened police with scissors while holding his 2-year-old daughter at an Auburn Hills psychiatric hospital. Officers from Auburn Hills were called at 8:40 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 25) to the Havenwyck...
ClickOnDetroit.com
30-year-old Macomb County man struck, killed by driver while crossing road overnight
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 30-year-old Macomb County man was struck by a car and killed while walking across a road just before midnight. Officials said the crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 29) at the intersection of Metropolitan Parkway and Garfield Road in Clinton Township. A 30-year-old...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor humane society offering free adoptions of long term shelter residents
ANN ARBOR – Some animals at the Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV) wait for a family for a long time, and now community members can adopt them for free. The Ann Arbor shelter is waiving fees for its long-term residents in order to expedite adoptions. “We’re hoping it’s...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s what a new gun crime policy in Macomb County will mean moving forward
The Macomb County Prosecutor has set a new gun policy in response to what, he feels, is selective enforcement of the state-level statute. For years, criminals have gotten extra prison time for committing a felony using a gun, and now, Macomb County is putting its own version of the felony firearm rule into place.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Port Huron man with 20 guns, 4 homemade silencers fires shots into neighbor’s siding, ATF says
PORT HURON, Mich. – Police said they found 20 guns and four homemade silencers inside the home of a Port Huron man who had drunkenly fired shots through his own basement window and into his neighbor’s siding. A criminal complaint filed Dec. 6 accuses Richard William Greer, 49,...
