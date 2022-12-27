ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Morning 4: Teenager fatally shot at hotel party in Detroit -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 15-year-old shot, killed at teen hotel party in Detroit. Detroit Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning during a party at Hawthorne Suites off the Southfield Freeway near the Dearborn and Detroit border.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Celebrate the New Year in style with these events around town for both kids and grownups. AIDA in Concert (Detroit Opera House), Friday 6:30 p.m.: One night only! The epic Verdi opera sung by an all-star cast for the first time at Detroit Opera in almost a decade. Soprano Angel Blue stars as the titular character in preparation of her production at the Royal Opera Convent Garden. Finishing out the cast includes Detroit Opera’s Christine Goerke, Riccardo Massi, Alfred Walker and Morris Robinson. Performed in Italian with English subtitles. Get tickets here.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Elevators in a Westland senior living building repaired after nearly a week

WESTLAND, Mich. – After nearly a week, the elevators in a Westland independent senior living building are back up and running. On Christmas Eve, the Thomas Taylor Towers’ fire suppression pump burst on the fifth floor. The flood water damaged apartments and elevators. In the 10-story building there...
WESTLAND, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

4 more New Year’s Eve events happening in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – New Year’s Eve is only a few days away and Tree Town businesses are going all out. This year, revelers can watch the Fiesta Bowl dressed in their best Wolverine gear then change into their fancy pants for table reservations at a downtown cocktail bar or party.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man’s body found after fire ravages home on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – One person died early Thursday morning in a fire that engulfed a home on Detroit’s west side. Authorities confirmed late Thursday morning that one body was found inside a home that caught fire on Florida Street, near Central Avenue and the I-94 service drive. The deceased person was identified as a man, officials said, though no other identifying information has been shared at this time.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s what a new gun crime policy in Macomb County will mean moving forward

The Macomb County Prosecutor has set a new gun policy in response to what, he feels, is selective enforcement of the state-level statute. For years, criminals have gotten extra prison time for committing a felony using a gun, and now, Macomb County is putting its own version of the felony firearm rule into place.

