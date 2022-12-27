Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Officials: 1 airlifted after rollover crash on Palmetto Expressway
MEDLEY, Fla. – A serious crash on the Palmetto Expressway left at least one person injured Friday afternoon. The crash happened just after 12:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the expressway, south of the Okeechobee Road exit. The injured patient was airlifted to a local trauma center, according...
WSVN-TV
Several hospitalized after 2 cars collide on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took several people to the hospital after, authorities said, their cars collided along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale. Florida Highway Patrol and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the two-vehicle crash, Friday morning. The cars smashed into each other...
WSVN-TV
Two cars collide on I-95
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a dangerous drive on a South Florida interstate. Two cars smashed into each other and a guardrail on Interstate 95, Friday morning. The incident happened near Davie Boulevard. One person was pinned inside a vehicle and needed to be extricated. That victim and several...
WSVN-TV
Big rig truck catches on fire on Turnpike in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A big rig went up in flames. The incident happened along the Turnpike extension and Interstate 75, Thursday morning. This created a rush hour headache for a couple of hours. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights...
NBC Miami
Man Charged in Connection to Road Rage Shooting on I-95 That Killed Teacher in Fort Lauderdale
The Broward Sheriff's Office have charged a man in connection to the road rage incident on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale that killed a preschool teacher in November. According to officials, deputies charged 21-year-old Jahkobi Williams of Pembroke Pines. The victim, Ana "Ani" Estevez, worked at a preschool in Broward...
Click10.com
BSO takes man into custody at Fort Lauderdale apartment building
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office could be seen Friday afternoon arresting a man at a Fort Lauderdale apartment complex. The suspect may be connected to a possible car theft in Palm Beach County, but that has not yet been confirmed with police.
WSVN-TV
Dog found shot in face in SW Miami-Dade recovering as neighbors decry gunman’s actions
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog is on the road to recovery and receiving help from volunteers after someone shot him in the face in Southwest Miami-Dade, leaving area residents in shock about the cruel and violent act. The canine is receiving the care he desperately needs at an...
WSVN-TV
Shooting in Liberty City leaves 1 critical
MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital following a shooting in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, the shooting occurred near Northwest 11th Avenue and Northwest 60th Street. just before 4 p.m., Thursday. Investigators said officers responded to a ShotSpotter...
SWAT team called to South Miami apartment
MIAMI -- Police on Friday were trying to get a man with a knife who entered a South Miami apartment to surrender after he allegedly threatened neighbors before entering the home and refusing to leave, authorities said.The SWAT team from the Miami-Dade Police Department were called to assist South Miami police at the residence, located in the 5900 block of SW 74th Street.No injuries have been reported from the incident, but it was not clear if the man was in the apartment alone or if someone else was inside.Officials have not asked nearby residents to leave their apartments but several law enforcement units were at the scene.
WSVN-TV
Police search for missing 55-year-old man with dementia who was last seen at Miami International Airport
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Bureau is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 55-year-old man. Jephte Dorvil was last seen at Miami International Airport at around 3:30 p.m. after arriving from Haiti with a connecting flight to Newark, New Jersey, Tuesday.
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue shares tips on firework safety
(WSVN) - As 2022 wraps up, we can expect to see all kinds of celebrating, which includes fireworks. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue wants people to be careful as each year, fireworks injure thousands and cause many fires across the country. Erika Benitez with the MDFR listed out how you can have...
Police impound Lamborghini connected to passenger who fired gun from window
Troopers have impounded a luxury sports car that was involved in last Friday's shooting on a South Florida highway.
WSVN-TV
Video shows angry shoplifter trying to kick locked doors at Lauderdale Lakes Rainbow store
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A thief was caught on surveillance video taking out his anger on locked doors at a clothing store in Lauderdale Lakes. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the subject entered the Rainbow store at 3021 North State Road 7, at around 8:15 p.m. Dec. 7.
WSVN-TV
Man with multiple out-of-state warrants arrested in downtown Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man with multiple warrants out of Texas, leading them to close several streets in downtown Fort Lauderdale. 7News cameras captured crime scene tape cordoning off the area of Las Olas Boulevard, near South Federal Highway, at around 5:30 p.m., Thursday. According...
WSVN-TV
Preps continue in Fort Lauderdale, Miami days before NYE festivities
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As the clock ticks closer to midnight on Dec. 31, organizers across South Florida are making final preparations to ring in 2023 in style. 7News cameras on Thursday captured barricades stacked up and ready for crews to use to block off a section of Fort Lauderdale for the city’s Downtown Countdown on Saturday.
WSVN-TV
BSO searching for 3 in theft of $2,800 in power tools from Home Depot in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives seek the public’s help in finding three men whom they said, stole several expensive power tools from a Home Depot in North Lauderdale. According to investigators, the subjects were seen on surveillance video entering the Home Depot along the...
WSVN-TV
Small plane makes emergency landing at North Perry Airport
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a rough landing at North Perry Airport. The landing gear on a small plane malfunctioned, which caused the pilot to bring it down on its belly, Thursday morning. Two people who were on board the plane were not injured. The plane did have...
WSVN-TV
3-year-old found dead in North Miami Beach apartment
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The North Miami Beach Police Department is investigating a homicide involving a three-year-old child. Authorities were gathered on the 100th block of 163rd Street, Tuesday morning. According to police, the young child was found dead and the child’s mother is now in custody.
cw34.com
2 men sent to the hospital as trauma alerts following crash in Cooper City, 2 others hurt
COOPER CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash in Cooper City sent two men to the hospital as trauma alerts with two others sustaining minor injuries. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, dispatch received a call about a crash with injuries at the intersection of Pine Island Road and Sheridan Street.
WSVN-TV
Man caught on video placing phone under woman’s dress at North Lauderdale Walmart faces judge
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man accused of a creepy crime faced a judge, and this was not his first court appearance. Thirty-year-old Ciano Brown was arrested on another charge of video voyeurism. Security cameras captured Brown in the act, placing a cellphone underneath a woman’s dress...
