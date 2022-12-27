ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Rain brings increased risk of landslides in NW Oregon, state geologists warn

By John Ross Ferrara
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jWlna_0jvyNCnG00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The heavy rains washing over the Pacific Northwest this week could cause landslides along steep hillsides and “debris flows” in areas burned by recent wildfires , the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries warns.

Areas most at risk of slides include Northwest Oregon’s Coast Range and Oregon’s North Coast. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for these areas that will remain in effect until late Tuesday night.

“Debris flows are rapidly moving, extremely destructive landslides,” the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries said. “They can contain boulders and logs transported in a fast-moving soil and water slurry down steep hillsides and through narrow canyons.”

Storm brings high wind warnings, river flood warnings, high surf warnings

Debris flows, the state agency said, can easily travel for more than a mile and move faster than a person can run. People living, working or traveling in at-risk areas are advised to track the ongoing weather conditions. State geologists are asking for people in affected areas to be on alert and listen for unusual sounds like snapping trees or knocking boulders, which could signal an oncoming slide.

“People, structures, and roads located below steep slopes in canyons and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk,” DOGAMI said.

Sewage actively overflowing into Willamette River due to heavy rains

If evacuations are ordered in connection to possible landslides, or there are signs that a landslide may occur, people are urged to leave immediately. Be advised: A trickle of mud or debris may be the beginning of a larger slide. Waterways may also be a way to foresee impending landslides.

“If water in a stream or creek suddenly turns muddy or the amount of water flowing suddenly decreases or increases, this is a warning that the flow has been affected upstream,” DOGAMI said. “You should immediately leave the area because a debris flow may soon be coming downstream.”

Travelers are asked to use extreme caution and assume that all roadways in the aforementioned areas are unsafe. Roadside embankments may also fail due to the extreme weather, dumping rock and debris into the road.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
kymkemp.com

Rain, Wind, and Flood: The Next Days Are Doozies

Steady rain is falling across northern California today, and the National Weather Service predicts that at about 1 p.m. high winds will begin for large portions of Humboldt, Trinity, Mendocino and Lake Counties. They posted via Facebook, “A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of NW California on Friday...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kezi.com

High winds and waves slam the Oregon coast, bringing flooding

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — A heavy storm slammed into western Oregon Monday and Tuesday, bringing strong winds and high waves and causing flooding issues up and down the Oregon coast. Pacific Power reported thousands of outages in coastal counties Tuesday morning, with the greatest concentration in Astoria, according to the...
TILLAMOOK, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

ODFW announces 2023 steelhead restrictions

JOHN DAY – Steelhead fishing restrictions continue on the mid-Columbia River as well as portions of the John Day and Walla Walla rivers beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said continuing the restrictions are necessary due to a run that is just 45 percent of the 20-year average.
OREGON STATE
activenorcal.com

NorCal Reservoirs See Major Boost in Water Levels with Winter Storms

Northern California is forecast to see a series of atmospheric rivers in the next week, bringing much-needed rain to two primary water sources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. With December precipitation and upcoming rain in the forecast, both reservoirs are seeing a big boost in their water levels. According to...
SHASTA LAKE, CA
beachconnection.net

Storm Stories, Damage Along Oregon Coast: Deaths, Closures, Misadventures, Images

(Oregon Coast) – To say the last couple of days were eventful along the Oregon coast would be a serious understatement, and less than 24 hours after it was over there is still considerable cleanup to do. With gusts up into the 80 mph range in some places and immense tides, it resulted in an astounding number of downed trees, flooded roads, power outages, damage to buildings and three deaths on the Oregon coast alone. (Overturned semi on Newport's bridge, photo Newport Police Department)
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Deaths, flooding as storm hit Oregon and Washington state

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A winter storm that brought powerful wind gusts to Oregon on Tuesday caused at least two fatal car accidents that left four people dead, preliminary police investigations have found. Weather conditions also appeared to have contributed to a third fatal crash that killed one person and injured another, police said. Three people were killed, including a 4-year-old girl, when severe weather caused a large tree to fall on their pickup truck as they were driving on U.S. 26 about 15 miles east of the coastline, Oregon State Police said in a news release. The passengers were...
OREGON STATE
kbnd.com

Oregon Wind Storm Claims At Least Four Lives

PORTLAND, OR -- Clean-up is underway after a massive storm swept across the state Monday night and Tuesday. Strong winds and heavy rains are now blamed for at least four deaths. According to Oregon State Police, a Prineville man was killed in a Highway 26 crash in Wasco County, just...
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Many of Oregon’s Beaches Abound With Agates

Agates are rocks. More specifically, they’re a form of chalcedony typically semi-transparent to translucent. Size-wise, more often than not, agates range somewhere between a jelly bean and a jawbreaker. They come in various colors and compositions and can be quite fetching. As such, folks ranging from the casual beachcomber to seasoned rockhounds like to collect them. Lucky for them—well, lucky for us—the Oregon Coast is a great place to find agates.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Fatal crashes, power out as waves, winds batter Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Monster waves, high tides and strong winds battering western Oregon and Washington led to fatal crashes, power outages and flooded homes on Tuesday. Oregon State Police said multiple people died when their car hit a tree on U.S. 26 east of Cannon Beach, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Investigators are determining whether the tree fell on the roadway before the car hit it or if the tree crushed the vehicle when it fell, police said. The exact number of people killed wasn’t immediately known. Another motorist was killed when a tree fell and struck their vehicle while driving farther east on U.S. 26, KATU reported, citing Oregon State Police. More than 50 miles (80 kilometers) of the the highway was shut down because of that crash, downed trees and high winds — from Rhododendron to Warm Springs, state transportation officials said.
CANNON BEACH, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

50K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy