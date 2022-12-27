ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KXLY

Another round of snow Thursday evening into Friday morning! – Emily

SPOKANE, Wash. — We’ll see some quiet conditions for Thursday evening, but we have snow on the way. Two to three inches in Spokane and surrounding areas. Mountains and higher benches could see five to seven inches. We’ll see this start late Thursday night and continue into Friday morning. After 11 a.m., that snow will transition to rain and continue through the early afternoon hours. Expect winter weather disruptions if traveling- all mountain passes will be impacted by this snow event. Freezing rain is possible tonight between Yakima, Tri-Cities, Moses Lake, and Ritzville. We’re up to about 39 degrees by Friday afternoon. The warmer temps will last through the New Year’s Day holiday with dry conditions! – Emily Blume, in for Kris Crocker.
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

The 'Flightmare' continues: locals still experiencing traveling issues

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Southwest Airlines has canceled thousands of flights over the last few days. The airline is still trying to recover from an internal meltdown... triggered by winter storms in the height of holiday travel. The effects for Southwest passengers continue across the country, here locally is no exception.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Remains of Lucian Munguia found in Yakima River

YAKIMA, Wash.- The remains of Lucian Munguia have been found in Yakima County. On December 29 Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies responded to reports of a body in the Yakima River near the Yakima Valley Highway and Burke Road. According to a Yakima Police press release skeletal remains were recovered at...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

The Tiniest Town in Washington State Only has ONE Resident

When you think of tiny towns you may think Yakima is small compared to bigger cities like Seattle, Tacoma or even Spokane. But then you have to consider Yakima is bigger than some of our surrounding neighbors like Zillah or Grandview and more. There's one town in Washington State that seems to only have one resident living there. That's right! If you visit this town, the population will double.
YAKIMA, WA
yaktrinews.com

Police: Missing Yakima boy’s remains found, no evidence of a crime

WAPATO, Wash. – Lucian Munguia, the boy who disappeared from a Yakima park in September, has been found dead. Lucian’s remains were found near a river in Wapato Thursday afternoon, the family confirmed to KAPP-KVEW’s Emily Goodell Friday. According to the Yakima Police Department, the remains were...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Westbound I-90 fully blocked near Pleasant View Road

IDAHO. – Westbound I-90 is currently blocked from Exit 2 near Pleasant View Road to Exit 5. According a NonStop Local employee on scene, there was an crash involving a police officer. NonStop Local KHQ is working to gather more information. This is a developing story and will be...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Franklin County Fire District 3 hit by clothing scam

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Franklin County Fire District #3 is the latest victim of a clothing scam. In the now well-known scam people are offered what appears to be official merchandise or clothing from a law enforcement organization. FCFD #3 is warning people to not click on the link and to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA

