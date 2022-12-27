Read full article on original website
Over $1 billion in Tri-Cities construction in 2022. What’s coming next?
New housing, beef jerky plant, aquatics center and more.
Influx of Huskies overwhelming Tri-Cities rescues and shelters
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Just before Christmas, a box of six, 13-week-old Husky mix puppies was found abandoned on the front steps of Pet Overpopulation Prevention in Pasco. Director of Hope 4 Huskies, Christina Rader, took them in. “They did come down with kennel cough, coccidia – the stuff that can kind of happen, so we’re trying to get them well...
Hanford nuclear site solicits wacky names for its snowplows. ‘Snow-hattan Project’?
Name suggestions run the gamut — from the creative to, well, the downright silly.
KXLY
Another round of snow Thursday evening into Friday morning! – Emily
SPOKANE, Wash. — We’ll see some quiet conditions for Thursday evening, but we have snow on the way. Two to three inches in Spokane and surrounding areas. Mountains and higher benches could see five to seven inches. We’ll see this start late Thursday night and continue into Friday morning. After 11 a.m., that snow will transition to rain and continue through the early afternoon hours. Expect winter weather disruptions if traveling- all mountain passes will be impacted by this snow event. Freezing rain is possible tonight between Yakima, Tri-Cities, Moses Lake, and Ritzville. We’re up to about 39 degrees by Friday afternoon. The warmer temps will last through the New Year’s Day holiday with dry conditions! – Emily Blume, in for Kris Crocker.
Benton County to Get $2.7 Million for Mental Health Center
The new regional mental health and recovery center being created in the Tri-Cities will get money from the state. The Three Rivers-Behavioral Health Recovery Center gets $2.7 million. The WA State Department of Commerce announced Friday that of some $20.4 million in funding, this Benton County project will get $2.7...
Tri-Cities’ only hospice house reopens after partial roof collapse forces evacuation
The nonprofit is raising money to replace the aging building.
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in Spokane
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center in Walla Walla, Washington, has been outfitted with a new computer system, Cerner, despite the many issues at the VA hospital in Spokane.
yaktrinews.com
For the first time in county history, Benton County is looking for a forensic pathologist
KENNEWICK, Wash. — For the first time, Benton County is hiring a forensic pathologist to work alongside Coroner William Leach. “I can’t even talk about it I was so excited – I was almost dancing to tell you the truth,” Leach laughed. For years, Leach has...
nbcrightnow.com
The 'Flightmare' continues: locals still experiencing traveling issues
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Southwest Airlines has canceled thousands of flights over the last few days. The airline is still trying to recover from an internal meltdown... triggered by winter storms in the height of holiday travel. The effects for Southwest passengers continue across the country, here locally is no exception.
Arrest Made in Moscow Quadruple Homicide Case, Press Conference set for 1:00 p.m.
MOSCOW - An arrest has been made in the Moscow quadruple homicide case. The investigation has been ongoing since four University of Idaho students were found murdered on November 13. Fox News is reporting that Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at...
Walla Walla confirms its first flu death of the 2022-2023 season
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health confirmed Friday a person has died of the flu in Walla Walla County. County health officials said the person was over the age of 65 and had a positive case of the flu. It is not known if the person was vaccinated. The health department said the last...
nbcrightnow.com
Remains of Lucian Munguia found in Yakima River
YAKIMA, Wash.- The remains of Lucian Munguia have been found in Yakima County. On December 29 Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies responded to reports of a body in the Yakima River near the Yakima Valley Highway and Burke Road. According to a Yakima Police press release skeletal remains were recovered at...
KIMA TV
Man in Yakima standoff promises to surrender after "eating a Hot Pocket"
YAKIMA, Wash. -- A man is in custody after a standoff near the 400 block of N. 6th Ave. in Yakima last night. The Yakima Police Department (YPD) shared on Facebook a message to stay away from the area due to a "breaking incident". They later updated that the incident...
The Tiniest Town in Washington State Only has ONE Resident
When you think of tiny towns you may think Yakima is small compared to bigger cities like Seattle, Tacoma or even Spokane. But then you have to consider Yakima is bigger than some of our surrounding neighbors like Zillah or Grandview and more. There's one town in Washington State that seems to only have one resident living there. That's right! If you visit this town, the population will double.
Local law enforcement searching for stolen excavator in North Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — Local law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen excavator, believed to be in the North Idaho area. The Spokane Regional Auto Theft Task Force says a CAT 305 E2 Mini Excavator was stolen from a job site in west Spokane County in July 2022. Some time later, the excavator was parked and...
Washington’s longest-serving prosecutor, Benton County’s Andy Miller retires
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Andy Miller calls himself a local boy. He went to Richland High School, and then headed west to study at the University of Washington. Miller took a gap year between university and law school to become a swim coach, which he said was a lot harder than he thought it would be. He followed that by...
yaktrinews.com
Police: Missing Yakima boy’s remains found, no evidence of a crime
WAPATO, Wash. – Lucian Munguia, the boy who disappeared from a Yakima park in September, has been found dead. Lucian’s remains were found near a river in Wapato Thursday afternoon, the family confirmed to KAPP-KVEW’s Emily Goodell Friday. According to the Yakima Police Department, the remains were...
nbcrightnow.com
Morning News Update December 29: WSP responds to rollovers, fire district scam alert and a house fire in Pasco
The State Patrol responded to two separate roll over crashes in Franklin County and is reminding drivers that there are still icy spots on the road. Franklin County Fire District #3 is warning of a clothing scam and Pasco fire crews responded to a house fire on Clark St.
FOX 28 Spokane
Westbound I-90 fully blocked near Pleasant View Road
IDAHO. – Westbound I-90 is currently blocked from Exit 2 near Pleasant View Road to Exit 5. According a NonStop Local employee on scene, there was an crash involving a police officer. NonStop Local KHQ is working to gather more information. This is a developing story and will be...
FOX 11 and 41
Franklin County Fire District 3 hit by clothing scam
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Franklin County Fire District #3 is the latest victim of a clothing scam. In the now well-known scam people are offered what appears to be official merchandise or clothing from a law enforcement organization. FCFD #3 is warning people to not click on the link and to...
