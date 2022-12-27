Read full article on original website
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Police Warns Kroger Customers in Ohio
Photo byJonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
US Will Require People Traveling From China to Take COVID-19 Test: CDC
The U.S. announced new COVID-19 testing requirements Wednesday for all travelers from China, joining other nations imposing restrictions because of a surge of infections. The increase in cases across China follows the rollback of the nation's strict anti-virus controls. China's “zero COVID” policies had kept the country's infection rate low but fueled public frustration and crushed economic growth.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Southwest Says It Will Return to Normal Operations Friday After Days of Chaos
Southwest Airlines continued to extract itself from sustained scheduling chaos Thursday, cancelling another 2,350 flights after a winter storm overwhelmed its operations days ago. The airline said in a statement Thursday that it plans to return to normal operations on Friday, after previously warning that cancellations could continue for days.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Southwest Cuts 2,300 Flights; Refunds, Reimbursement Requests Announced
Southwest Airlines continued to extract itself from sustained scheduling chaos Thursday, canceling another 2,350 flights after a winter storm overwhelmed its operations days ago. The airline said in a statement Thursday that it plans to return to normal operations on Friday, after previously warning that cancellations could continue for days.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Highly Immune Evasive Omicron XBB.1.5 Variant Is Quickly Becoming Dominant in U.S. as It Doubles Weekly
The Covid omicron XBB.1.5 variant has nearly doubled in prevalence over the past week and now represents about 41% of new cases in the U.S., according to CDC data. XBB.1.5 is highly immune evasive and appears to bind better to cells than other members of the XBB omicron subvariant family.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Family Scrambles to Fly Nine-Year-Old to Dallas Amid Southwest Airlines Disruptions
A North Texas family said the flight disruptions on Southwest Airlines this week left them scrambling for options for their child who was flying on his own. After spending Christmas with his dad in Hawaii, 9-year-old Nathan Williams was planning to fly back to the mainland the day after Christmas on Southwest Airlines.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Here's Why the U.S. Electric Grid Isn't Running on 100% Renewable Energy Yet
The technology to generate electricity with renewable resources like wind and solar has existed for decades. So why isn't the electric grid already 100% renewable?. Technologies like batteries and transmission lines would need to be scaled up dramatically. There would also have to be profound cultural and political shifts with...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Here Are All the New Salary Transparency Laws Going Into Effect in 2023
The salary transparency movement is well underway: In 2021, Colorado paved the way for new laws requiring businesses to list salary ranges on job ads, and New York City rolled out its own pay range law in November 2022. A handful of other states and cities say employers must share the salary range for a job during the hiring process.
