Mexico, MO

No cause determined yet in Mexico apartment fire

By Ryan Shiner
KMIZ ABC 17 News
3 days ago
 3 days ago
MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ)

State officials say the cause of a deadly apartment fire last week in Mexico is still undetermined because of the extent of the damage.

Ruth Ann Stuard, 60, died in the fire in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge Drive. Three MSPD personnel suffered minor weather-related injuries, and Ruth Ann Stuart is the only resident to pass away from the fire.

Nine out of 11 apartments and an office were destroyed. A Missouri Department of Public Safety spokesman said the estimated cost of damage is $1.4 million.

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
