Missouri State

been exposed
3d ago

than help those that are homeless stop trying to find ways to get more tax dollars for putting people behind bars you government officials are the ones who need to be behind bars go to hell Idc anymore what y'all think I'll speak my mind. if I didn't have a five year old is let them sleep in my garage and on my lawn. I help who I can when I can but now you want to put this into law take it out of your own pocket

Jim Gigliotti
3d ago

And our Banana Republicans are giving our tax money to corporations, billionaires, and Parsons farmer buddies in subsidies and tax breaks.

Christine
3d ago

unconstitutional to deny people from PUBLIC land. government wanna act like Public means government owned.

