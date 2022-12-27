Read full article on original website
CSUN Opens League Play at Home Against Cal Poly & Cal State Fullerton
CSUN (1-9) opens Big West play this week with a pair of home games against Cal Poly and Cal State Fullerton. The Matadors host the Mustangs Thursday at 7 p.m. before welcoming the Titans to Premier America Credit Union Arena on Saturday at 2 p.m. Jill Painter Lopez will have...
Jan 3: Plant Camp 101 Botany Edition
Kick off the New Year by learning some new skills at the Plant Camp 101 held at William S. Hart Park beginning next month. The camp, made for adult and teen campers will start on each Tuesday in January starting on Jan. 3. Each day will be two hours of learning basic horticulture, plant science and other skills over a three day period taught by Naomi Volain.
Friday COVID Roundup: Test, Mask, Stay Home When Sick
This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 34,671, county case totals to 3,631,736 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 96,518 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 528. Of the 28 new deaths reported today, three people were between the ages of 50...
SCV Sheriff’s OHV Enforcement Team Test EV Dirt Bikes
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies with the Off Highway Vehicle Enforcement Team are currently testing out the feasibility of new electric dirt bikes in the city of Santa Clarita. The Zero FX Electric Dirt Bike, compared to the previous use of gas dirt bikes, allows for a more...
Jan. 2: Cold Weather Alert for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Affected areas include:. Santa Clarita Valley – Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Lancaster (Antelope Valley) –...
American Red Cross Seeking Volunteers
The American Red Cross Los Angeles Region needs your help in 2023 and asks that you to consider making a New Year’s resolution to become a volunteer. Locally, more than 6,800 Angelenos volunteer with the Red Cross. These local volunteers are part of the almost 300,000 people across the country whose support enables the Red Cross to respond to an average of more than 60,000 disasters every year and deliver more than 6.4 million blood products to hospital patients in need. Volunteers also help train more than 4.6 million people in Red Cross lifesaving skills; help provide nearly 550,000 services to military members, veterans and their families; and to reconnect almost 9,000 families separated by war or disaster around the world.
LACPH Advice to Prevent Post-Holiday COVID Surge, Mask Up
Los Angeles County Public Health officials urge county residents to use layered protections to reduce COVID-19 outbreaks as individuals return from holiday activities and travel. To prevent a post-holiday COVID-19 surge, residents are asked to layer protections as they return to work and school. Masking indoors remains an easy and...
Economic Opportunity Microbusiness Grants Available in 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity will offer grants to small and microbusinesses (less than $2 million in revenue) and non-profits (less than $5 million in revenue) impacted by COVID-19. Grants are available for financial relief to support post-pandemic recovery. The Economic Opportunity Grants program offers $60+ million...
