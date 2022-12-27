ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

The Cullman Tribune

CCSO arrest roundup

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made multiple arrests over the Christmas holiday, including:   Thursday, Dec. 22  Deputies arrested Kenneth Author Burks, 21, of Hanceville, on multiple failure to appear warrants, including unlawful possession of methamphetamine, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.    ——-  Deputies arrested Jason Robert Day, 40, of Hanceville, on multiple warrants, including two for sexual offense reporting and registration requirements, as well as two probation violations for sexual offense reporting and registration requirements.   Friday, Dec. 23  Deputies received a call about a domestic disturbance in the Bremen community. Jackson Stone, 23, of Tennessee, was reported...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Falkville man arrested for possession of meth, fentanyl

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday a Falkville man was arrested by Decatur Police Department officers after being found with a large number of drugs during a traffic stop. Officer Compton conducted the stop on a silver Chevy Impala near Old Moulton Road SW and Modaus Road SW. The driver of the car was identified as Robert Cooper, 48.
FALKVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO mourns loss of Sgt. Mike Moore

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Sgt. Mike Moore died this week, the CCSO announced Thursday morning:  “The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is deeply saddened by the passing of one of our own. Sgt. Mike Moore was an invaluable member of the Reserve Program with the Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Moore was a K9 handler and an integral part of the Sheriff’s Office Rodeo each and every year.   ‘Moe was more than deputy, more than an employee, he was a dear friend. He will be sorely missed and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,’ said Sheriff (Matt) Gentry.”  Gentry...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Police: Two arrested in Walker Co. drug bust

WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests in a drug bust Wednesday night. According to police, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, K-9, and Narcotics Divisions along with the Jasper Police Department Narcotics Division, executed a search warrant at a residence on Gamble Avenue in Jasper.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
WAFF

HPD on the scene of an active death investigation

Multiple former employees of Limestone Co. Correctional Facility charged and arrested. Multiple former employees of Limestone Co. Correctional Facility charged and arrested. Woman facing 23 counts of animal cruelty in Colbert Co. Updated: 5 hours ago. Woman facing 23 counts of animal cruelty in Colbert Co. Athens man faces murder...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A purse snatching took a violent turn and officials say it did not take long for the cards that were stolen to be used at some local retailers. Huntsville Police say on Dec. 19 a man snatched a woman’s purse and thre her to the ground at the Surgery Center of Huntsville.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

2 arrested on drug trafficking charges in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Walker County Sheriff’s Office led an investigation that resulted in a search warrant being obtained for an alleged local drug dealer. According to WCSO, officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Gamble Avenue in Jasper around midnight Wednesday. Investigators seized 136 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia and […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Suspect in Decatur Walmart murder should be sent to mental health institution, attorney says

A defense attorney is asking the court to transfer his client, a Huntsville man accused of killing a woman with his car in Decatur, to a mental health institution. According to the attorney, 38-year-old Preston Lamar Nelson should be moved to the Taylor Hardin Secured Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa. Nelson is accused of killing Sherry Sain at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Aug. 19.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Kitchen Cops: Top performers & trouble spots of the week

Multiple former employees of Limestone Co. Correctional Facility charged and arrested. Multiple former employees of Limestone Co. Correctional Facility charged and arrested. Woman facing 23 counts of animal cruelty in Colbert Co. Updated: 15 hours ago. Woman facing 23 counts of animal cruelty in Colbert Co. Athens man faces murder...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Death investigation underway in Huntsville

Multiple former employees of Limestone Co. Correctional Facility charged and arrested. Multiple former employees of Limestone Co. Correctional Facility charged and arrested. Woman facing 23 counts of animal cruelty in Colbert Co. Updated: 9 hours ago. Woman facing 23 counts of animal cruelty in Colbert Co. Athens man faces murder...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Man arrested, charged with murder in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Gadsden Police Department announced the arrest of a man charged with murder Tuesday. According to Public Information Officer Marcus Hill, officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 300 block of Morningview Drive at around 1:18 p.m. Monday. Officers located the victim, Michael Martin, who died from a gunshot […]
GADSDEN, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Arrest made in Charles Smith Jr. homicide investigation

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Birmingham Police Department reported that detectives have obtained warrants for arrests in connection to the murder of Charles Edward Smith Jr., who was shot and killed on Monday, Dec. 26, at approximately 1:44 a.m. in the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue SW. According to the BPD, Alphonso […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG

Woman dies in Alabama Jail days after being booked on DUI charge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman died in the Birmingham City Jail just days before Christmas. Angela Karen Kimberly, 49, was found unresponsive in a single-person cell at 3 p.m. Dec. 22 by corrections staff, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. By 3:17 p.m., Kimberly was pronounced dead.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

