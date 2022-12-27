Read full article on original website
CCSO arrest roundup
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made multiple arrests over the Christmas holiday, including: Thursday, Dec. 22 Deputies arrested Kenneth Author Burks, 21, of Hanceville, on multiple failure to appear warrants, including unlawful possession of methamphetamine, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. ——- Deputies arrested Jason Robert Day, 40, of Hanceville, on multiple warrants, including two for sexual offense reporting and registration requirements, as well as two probation violations for sexual offense reporting and registration requirements. Friday, Dec. 23 Deputies received a call about a domestic disturbance in the Bremen community. Jackson Stone, 23, of Tennessee, was reported...
WAAY-TV
Family Dollar employee calls Decatur police on neighborhood burglary suspect
One man is in the Morgan County jail after a mother came home to find her house being burglarized while her kids were alone inside. According to police reports, a Decatur mother chased the burglar three blocks to a Family Dollar store where one of the employees helped call the cops.
WAFF
Falkville man arrested for possession of meth, fentanyl
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday a Falkville man was arrested by Decatur Police Department officers after being found with a large number of drugs during a traffic stop. Officer Compton conducted the stop on a silver Chevy Impala near Old Moulton Road SW and Modaus Road SW. The driver of the car was identified as Robert Cooper, 48.
CCSO mourns loss of Sgt. Mike Moore
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Sgt. Mike Moore died this week, the CCSO announced Thursday morning: “The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is deeply saddened by the passing of one of our own. Sgt. Mike Moore was an invaluable member of the Reserve Program with the Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Moore was a K9 handler and an integral part of the Sheriff’s Office Rodeo each and every year. ‘Moe was more than deputy, more than an employee, he was a dear friend. He will be sorely missed and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,’ said Sheriff (Matt) Gentry.” Gentry...
Child reports break-in, mother chases alleged burglar to Family Dollar
A Toney man was arrested in Decatur after court records say he broke into a home where children were present and was chased by the mother into a nearby store when he tried to leave the scene.
wbrc.com
Police: Two arrested in Walker Co. drug bust
WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests in a drug bust Wednesday night. According to police, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, K-9, and Narcotics Divisions along with the Jasper Police Department Narcotics Division, executed a search warrant at a residence on Gamble Avenue in Jasper.
WAFF
HPD on the scene of an active death investigation
Multiple former employees of Limestone Co. Correctional Facility charged and arrested.
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A purse snatching took a violent turn and officials say it did not take long for the cards that were stolen to be used at some local retailers. Huntsville Police say on Dec. 19 a man snatched a woman’s purse and thre her to the ground at the Surgery Center of Huntsville.
Huntsville woman charged with murder following domestic dispute, police say
Huntsville police say a fatal shooting Thursday was the result of a domestic dispute. Sgt. Rosalind White said Antonio Robinson, 29, was shot to death Thursday in the 4600 block of Charles Drive. After an investigation by the HPD Major Crime Unit, Kashonna Strong, 32, has been charged with murder.
2 arrested on drug trafficking charges in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Walker County Sheriff’s Office led an investigation that resulted in a search warrant being obtained for an alleged local drug dealer. According to WCSO, officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Gamble Avenue in Jasper around midnight Wednesday. Investigators seized 136 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia and […]
WAAY-TV
Suspect in Decatur Walmart murder should be sent to mental health institution, attorney says
A defense attorney is asking the court to transfer his client, a Huntsville man accused of killing a woman with his car in Decatur, to a mental health institution. According to the attorney, 38-year-old Preston Lamar Nelson should be moved to the Taylor Hardin Secured Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa. Nelson is accused of killing Sherry Sain at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Aug. 19.
WAFF
Kitchen Cops: Top performers & trouble spots of the week
Multiple former employees of Limestone Co. Correctional Facility charged and arrested.
Athens man charged with murder after shooting
A man was charged with murder after a shooting in Athens Wednesday afternoon.
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Man Sought For Questioning For Infant’s Death Arrested In Alabama
A Sullivan man who is a person of interest in an infant's death was arrested Dec. 28 in Alabama. Kurtis R. Taylor, 31, is in custody at the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. He will be extradited to Franklin County. Taylor's child, Kastiel, passed away July 5, 2022, allegedly from abuse.
WAFF
Death investigation underway in Huntsville
Multiple former employees of Limestone Co. Correctional Facility charged and arrested.
Man arrested, charged with murder in Gadsden
GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Gadsden Police Department announced the arrest of a man charged with murder Tuesday. According to Public Information Officer Marcus Hill, officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 300 block of Morningview Drive at around 1:18 p.m. Monday. Officers located the victim, Michael Martin, who died from a gunshot […]
Basketball coach charged with murder in Huntsville slaying acted in self-defense: Attorney
The suspect charged with murder in the shooting death Thursday of a 29-year-old man in Huntsville during a domestic incident is a basketball coach who acted in self-defense, her attorney said. Kashonna Janae Strong, 32, who was charged Friday with murder in the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Antonio Robinson in...
Alabama DUI convictions result in steep consequences for repeat offenders
There are a bunch of moving parts in DUI cases. The consequences are severe for even first-time offenders, but repeat offenders see heightened consequences in Alabama.
Arrest made in Charles Smith Jr. homicide investigation
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Birmingham Police Department reported that detectives have obtained warrants for arrests in connection to the murder of Charles Edward Smith Jr., who was shot and killed on Monday, Dec. 26, at approximately 1:44 a.m. in the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue SW. According to the BPD, Alphonso […]
WKRG
Woman dies in Alabama Jail days after being booked on DUI charge
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman died in the Birmingham City Jail just days before Christmas. Angela Karen Kimberly, 49, was found unresponsive in a single-person cell at 3 p.m. Dec. 22 by corrections staff, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. By 3:17 p.m., Kimberly was pronounced dead.
